techgenix.com
Hive Ransomware Leaks 270,000 Patient Records from LCMH
The Lake Charles Memorial Health System (LCMHS) in Louisiana was hit with a ransomware attack in October, compromising almost 270,000 patient records, the hospital sources confirmed on Dec. 22. Hive ransomware group has claimed responsibility. However, the files leaked couldn’t be fully verified. “We reviewed these files and determined...
Grant funding incoming for I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge
The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) is awarding $150 million in grant funding for the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge replacement project.
theadvocate.com
'How many deaths will it take?': Louisiana man leads effort for field burning alternatives
John Achee Jr. was transported back to 2008 when he read about a recent fatal crash that was attributed to low visibility caused by smoke from an agricultural field burn. The October wreck in Vermilion Parish was eerily similar to an Assumption Parish crash 14 years earlier that claimed the life of Achee's father.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person Who Illegally Dumped Litter Containing Tar-Like Substance
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person Who Illegally Dumped Litter Containing Tar-Like Substance. Sulphur, Louisiana – On December 28, 2022, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office reported that they are trying to locate the person or persons responsible for illegally dumping litter containing a harmful tar-like substance. According to authorities, this debris was located at the north corner of Houston River road and Anthony Ferry Road, where it makes a “T” north of Sulphur, Louisiana.
klax-tv.com
Louisiana Receives $150M for new bridge in Lake Charles
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today announced Louisiana is receiving $150 million from Cassidy’s infrastructure law to go towards the replacing the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles. The I-10 bridge is one of nine projects announced to receive money this year from the FY 22 MEGA Grant Awards. Louisiana received the third highest award in the nation. Louisiana is also eligible for INFRA and RAISE grants from the infrastructure bill and MEGA grants will continue to be announced for the next four years.
Lake Charles American Press
12/30: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Michael John Reed, 63, Ville Platte — three counts sexual battery. Bond: $75,000. Gerald Todd Thierry, 53, 1017 N. Blake St. — residential contractor fraud not more than $1,000. Bond: $5,000. Kelly Ellis, 37, 1503 California St. —...
theadvocate.com
Crowley Police Chief-Elect Troy Hebert wants to use his experience to uplift department, community
In the late 1980s, Troy Hebert joined the Crowley Police Department’s roster of reserve officers and found his lifelong career. After nearly 30 years as a Crowley policeman, Hebert becomes the department’s new chief of police Jan. 1. Hebert won the position in a Dec. 10 runoff against...
Louisiana man hit, killed by vehicle Thursday night on College Street in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man from Louisiana was hit and killed by a vehicle in Beaumont. It happened late Thursday night. Police believe Justin Stanford was trying to cross the 5900 block of College Street when a Dodge Challenger going westbound hit him. Stanford...
KPLC TV
Cameron Ferry out of service
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Ferry is out of service due to fog weather conditions. 7News will update once service has been restored.
KPLC TV
How to avoid getting sick as the weather changes
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Whenever the weather changes we often start to think of how to avoid getting sick. Regardless of whether it’s a stuffy nose or even a scratchy throat, everyone wants to avoid feeling crummy, especially during the holidays. The common belief is that a sudden...
KPLC TV
KPLC news anchor and husband welcome baby girl
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There’s a brand new edition to the KPLC family. The assistant news director and anchor Jillian Corder and her husband Brady Renard have welcomed a beautiful baby girl. Katherine Elizabeth Renard was born at 2:37 a.m., weighing over 8 pounds and measuring 20 1/2...
Light Show With Over 200 Drones Tomorrow In Lake Charles, Louisiana
SWLA has never seen anything like this before; this first of a kind event will be held tomorrow and we have all the details. The newly opened Horeshoe Casino will host this amazing light show tomorrow over the lake. For more details on when Gordon Ramsay will open his new steakhouse in the Horseshow, click here.
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of December 12, 2022 – December 18, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of December 19, 2022 – December 25, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On December 19, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of December 19, 2022 – December 25, 2022.
Lake Charles American Press
Pat’s of Henderson: Hurricane rebuild has allowed landmark Lake Charles restaurant to re-emerge better than ever
Most Lake Area residents know Pat’s of Henderson is one of the area’s iconic go-to restaurants for special occasions, including date night. Whether it’s the food, the hospitality or the atmosphere that keeps regulars going back for more is hard to say. The three are blended as inextricably and as necessarily as the Cajun Holy Trinity.
Eunice News
Eunice Police Arrests report
The following are arrests by Eunice Police. December 27 Reggie Barras, 41, 1600 block of Ford Ave., Basile. Probation warrant, bench warrant.
28-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Family Member’s Vehicle, Shooting at People, and Other Crimes
28-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Family Member’s Vehicle, Shooting at People, and Other Crimes. Lake Charles, LA – A 28-year-old Louisiana woman allegedly shot at family members and other victims and fled in a stolen truck before stealing another vehicle and being arrested on December 22. The woman was charged with armed robbery and other offenses. One victim sustained minor injuries.
Timing Louisiana’s Storm and Heavy Rain Threat Today and Friday
Scattered showers have already been indicated by weather service radar installations in Lake Charles and Shreveport this morning. Those weather radar sites will likely find their screens filled with indications of even more showers and thunderstorms as we move through today and Friday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service in...
proclaimerscv.com
42-Year-Old Texas Man Was Found Inside the Fence of Stiles Unit in Beaumont
An Escapee Was Found Inside the Fence of Stiles Unit in Beaumont. In Beaumont, Texas (KTRK), the Texas Department of Criminal Justice officials has found a detainee who disappeared after a routine count at the Stiles Unit in Beaumont. The TDCJ reported that on Tuesday morning, authorities announced that Zachary Myrick, 42, just went Missing In Action.
Lake Charles American Press
Top Stories of 2022 — 2: 6-year-old killed in drive-by shooting on Mill Street
“This is very disturbing, very disturbing,” Lake Charles Police Department Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel Jr. repeated before briefing the American Press on the March 20 drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of a 6-year-old child. Fondel didn’t share much about the incident. He couldn’t. The investigation was ongoing. He needed the media to get out the word, call the LCPD with any information.
URGENT – These Dogs Have Until Friday to Find a Family
These dogs are in desperate need of a loving home, as Friday is their final chance at finding one.
