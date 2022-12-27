ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enjoy A FREE Safe Ride Home With Farah & Farah This NYE!

This New Year’s Eve Farah & Farah is giving you a FREE safe ride home with taxis after your celebrations! At Farah & Farah, it’s important that people celebrate their holiday responsibly. You shouldn’t have to wonder how you will get home safely. Farah & Farah will take care of that for you.
