Related
WTVC
Home burns on Missionary Ridge in East Ridge Friday evening
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — A relative tells us a home on Missionary Ridge is a total loss to fire Friday evening. We are working to learn more details. The fire broke out at the home on the 300 block of East View Drive shortly before dark. A relative tells...
WTVC
Meigs County home significantly damaged in fire Wednesday
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — A fire on Wednesday left a Meigs County home with significant damage. The Decatur Fire Department responded automatic aid for Meigs County Emergency Services Station 4, to the area of 4354 River Road for a reported structure fire. They say Engine 2 was the first...
wvlt.tv
‘Out of control’ brush fire tamed in Monroe County
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fire crews responded to a brush fire in Madisonville in Monroe County on Thursday that spanned at least 20 acres. Monroe County Emergency Services officials called the fire “out of control” and urged people to avoid the area. As of 4:00 p.m., Notchey Creek...
10Explores: Ridge Top Trail at Fort Loudoun State Historic Park
VONORE, Tenn. — Fort Loudoun State Historic Park covers 1,200 historic acres in Monroe County surrounded by Tellico Lake. According to the park's website, it's one of the earliest British fortifications on the western frontier built in 1756, and the fort was reconstructed during the Great Depression before being designated as National Historic Landmark in 1965.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Dec. 26-Jan. 1
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Dec. 26-Jan. 1. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WDEF
Crash Shuts Down Shallowford Road
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police responded to a violent crash on Shallowford Road earlier this afternoon. Police issued an alert shortly after 2 p.m. that the 6200 block of Shallowford Road at the intersection with Shepherd Road and Noah Reid Road was blocked off. It appears two cars, a black sedan and a maroon SUV, collided causing significant damage to both vehicles.
WKRN
Water line breaks in front of hospital
A water line in front of Sumner Regional Hospital broke Wednesday, though no damage to the hospital occurred. A water line in front of Sumner Regional Hospital broke Wednesday, though no damage to the hospital occurred. 2022 a quiet year for tornadoes. After a record 46 tornadoes struck Tennessee in...
WTVC
18-wheeler trailer fire claims man's life in Dalton Friday
DALTON, Ga. — A fire that destroyed an 18-wheeler's trailer claimed the life of a man who was inside it, according to Dalton Police. The incident happened Friday afternoon at 108 South Glenwood Avenue. Police say they do not suspect foul play. Investigators say the victim was apparently a...
WDEF
Man Injured in Two Truck Crash in Ooltewah
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF)- A crash in Ooltewah injured one person and snarled traffic earlier this afternoon. This was the scene on the 6800 block of Mountain View Road, which is right next to I-75. Witnesses say that a driver of a white Chevrolet Silverado pulled out in front of a utility truck and was t-boned.
WDEF
Tuesday Winter Weather Closings and Delays
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The winter weather and slick roads are already causing some delays on Tuesday. The Bradley County Mayor’s Office is opening two hours later in the morning due to road conditions. They will open at 10:30 a.m. Both the Bradley-Cleveland Community Services Agency and...
Suspect dead, deputy injured after shootout in downtown Chattanooga
A suspect was killed Thursday in Chattanooga after leading deputies on a pursuit and shooting one, Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett told ABC affiliate WTVC.
Victims of deadly Cumberland County house fire identified
The 6 victims of the December 26 house fire in Crossville have been identified as 4 adults and 2 children.
Fire engine overturns in Gordon County trying to avoid alleged drunk driver: GSP
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A drunk driver rushing past a fire engine in Gordon County caused it to flip on its side, Georgia State Patrol troopers said. Emergency crews were called to the rollover crash on GA 3 near Soldiers Pathway just after 2 p.m. Monday. Troopers said the fire truck was traveling southbound in the left lane with a silver Dodge van traveling in the opposite direction turned in front of the fire truck.
fox17.com
TBI identifies Chattanooga suspect shot dead following police chase Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The TBI has identified the suspect in a Chattanooga police chase who was shot dead Thursday. The TBI identifies him as 26-year-old Damean Alexander Jones. EARLIER:. A police pursuit of a stolen vehicle from Georgia ended with the suspect shot dead in downtown Chattanooga, according...
WDEF
Man Involved in Deadly Christmas Crash Charged with Vehicular Homicide
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)-A man involved in a deadly Christmas Night crash in Bradley County has been booked into Bradley County Jail. 42 year old Patricke Conley is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and three counts of vehicular assualt. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that around 6:30 Sunday evening,...
crossvillenews1st.com
ROCKWOOD MAN ARRESTED AFTER ‘KISSING STOP SIGNS’
One man is at the Roane County jail after being arrested by The Rockwood. Police Department on Tuesday afternoon. Sergeant Jared Hall, he got a call of a man kissing stop signs and acting. peculiar near the intersection of Kingston Avenue and Strang Street. Upon. arrival he noticed a subject...
wvlt.tv
CCSO: 6 people believed to have died in Cumberland County house fire
Some Verizon customers are having audio issues when 911 in Hawkins County, according to officials in the Emergency Communications District. Rural Metro responds to overnight Knox County house fire, stresses importance of smoke alarms. Updated: 5 hours ago. Rural Metro fire crews responded to a house fire on Perry Road...
crossvillenews1st.com
CUMBERLAND CO SHERIFF: SEVERAL DEAD IN HOUSE FIRE ON PLATEAU ROAD
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department posted this release on Facebook at 9:17 this morning. Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, CCEMA, CCFD, and CCRescue Squad are out at a house fire where several are believed to have perished overnight on Plateau Road. We believe as many as six lives were...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for January 3
The following individuals are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, January 3. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Mark Bennett – Theft/For Capias. Ashley Burton – Burglary. Michael Martin – Criminal Trespass, Possession Meth. Roger McNabb – Harassment/For Capias, Aggravated...
Missing McMinnville Man Found Safe
The TBI and Warren County authorities announced on Tuesday Wayland Cato, the subject of a #TNSilverAlert issued on December 21, 2022, has been found safe in McMinnville. The 35-year-old Cato has a medical condition that may have impaired his ability to return safely without assistance. One of Southern Tennessee's most...
