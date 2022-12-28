Woman, 75, killed in Dec. 10 accident on U.S. 17

HERTFORD — A Gates County woman was killed Dec. 10 after the vehicle she was driving was struck by another vehicle on U.S. Highway 17 near Hertford.

Marion Harvey, 75, was killed when the 2019 GMC sport utility vehicle she was driving was struck by an oncoming vehicle just before noon, Saturday, Dec. 10, said Sgt. Beau Daniel, of the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Harvey failed to yield the right of way as she was turning right off Wiggins Road onto U.S. 17 when her vehicle was struck by a southbound 2013 Hyundai sedan driven by Gerena Thomas, 24, Daniel said.

Daniel, citing the responding trooper’s accident report, said he was unsure of Thomas’ place of residence.

Thomas was charged with exceeding the posted speed limit, Daniel said.

According to an obituary posted on Hunter’s Funeral Home’s website, Harvey was a resident of Gatesville and a native of Gates County. She is survived by her husband, three sons, three brothers, a sister and a host of other relatives.

A memorial service was held Saturday, Dec. 17.