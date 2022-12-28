ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

lakeandsumterstyle.com

Health Pros: Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

Supporting patients and families through every step of their cancer journey. Despite rapid advancements, cancer treatment can be complex and span months and years. That’s why it’s so important for patients to have access to the comprehensive care they need close to home and close to loved ones, without the need to drive long distances or travel out of state.
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Florida’s Destination for Complete Cancer Care

Cleveland Clinic is home to Florida’s cancer care team, delivering world class care. After a century of caring for patients, including more than three decades in Florida, Cleveland Clinic knows what matters most to patients facing a cancer diagnosis. Patients want to have access to high quality, comprehensive cancer services close to home.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Chicago

Welcome to the world: Illinois, Indiana hospitals celebrate first babies of 2023

CHICAGO (CBS)  -- The new year is underway and with that, there are new additions who met their parents and the world for the first time. Hospitals around Illinois and Indiana are celebrating their first deliveries of 2023. Prepare to have your faces scrunched for a while as we introduce you to these precious infants. Advocate Health Care Aalora was born at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove at 12:37 a.m. Sunday.Aalora weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces, and 18 inches long. She will live in southwest suburban Lemont with parents Lopa and Aashish Vyas and her big brother.AdventHealth BolingbrookAdventHealth in Bolingbrook welcomed Zaviyar at...
INDIANA STATE
Travel Maven

This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Missouri

While Missouri is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Phelps County along I-44 in central Missouri. Keep reading to learn more.
MISSOURI STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Celebration held for return of Ky’air, Kason Thomas

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s an extra special New Year’s Eve for one central Ohio family. The family of five-month-old twins Kason and Ky’air Thomas held a celebration Saturday after the boys were the subject of a statewide Amber Alert just days before Christmas. “Ky’air, I’m like ‘Ky’air is here,’ because I can’t describe how […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Ocala Style Magazine

January to June in the Garden

For gardeners, starting the new year can be a bit frustrating. It’s really too cold to plant some delicate tropicals, and they’re not available anyway. There’s barely enough sun to grow vegetables, although some cold-weather crops can be managed. And things in the yard just look kinda brown and blah, don’t they?
FLORIDA STATE
East Texas News

Rural hospitals at risk for closure

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. To say that rural hospitals face a challenge to remain open is not an overstatement. As of 2021, 71...
TEXAS STATE
thegardeningdad.com

10 BEST Herbs to Plant in March in Ohio (2023 Guide)

What are the best herbs to Plant in March in Ohio?. Finding the best herbs to plant in March in Ohio was not as easy as I thought. Some require extensive care, others are prone to pests, and lots are just not simple & quick enough to grow. That’s why...
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Top 10 of 2022: No. 1

Per tradition, we love to take a look at the top posts online from the previous year. It offers many insights into the hot topics, concerns and interests of Ohio agriculture. Between Christmas and New Year’s we’re counting down the top 10 web stories from 2022. Here’s No....
OHIO STATE
DC News Now

Virginia parent speaks out after lawmakers introduce ‘three-strike’ bill for student disruptive behavior

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County mother is criticizing Virginia lawmakers after a new policy was introduced that she believes would disproportionately harm students with autism. The policy, House Bill 1461, would require each school district in Virginia to follow a uniform system of discipline for disruptive behavior and the removal […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). In addition to fresh produce, Smith Farm Market offers delicious baked goods, including excellent pies. Locals love their Dutch apple, banana cream, coconut cream, and blackberry pies. They're also known for Grandma Sally's pies (Grandma Sally is the grandmother of one of the owners, and these pies are made from her recipes), which are one-crust pies filled with fresh in-season fruits and berries. Smith Farm Market also has delectable cookies (try the pumpkin spice or chewy caramel pecan), fudge (samples are available!), brownies, and cheesecakes.
OHIO STATE
April Killian

Only In Alabama: When We Made The National News In 2022 For All The Wrong Reasons

Alabama is a unique state with unique people. It's my home state. I love Alabama. That being said, however, I'll be the first to admit that a lot of weird things happen here. In 2022, I found myself reading the headlines and saying, "only in Alabama" way too many times. Alabama made the national news a lot last year...many times for all the wrong reasons. Here's a look back at 2022 and some of the weird news stories that Alabama gave the world....
ALABAMA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio first loves reconnect after a half century apart

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hal and Mary Ellen fell in love nearly six decades ago, but life got in the way. A perfect composition takes time. “How did we do that … yes, you had your arms crossed,” Dr. Hall Benson and Mary Ellen Martin sat on their piano bench trying to recreate how they […]
OHIO STATE
denisesanger.com

North Central Florida Landmarks To Visit in 2023

Living up north, you get the idea that Florida is all beaches and Mickey Mouse. The truth of it? Where I live in the center of the state, yes it is rural. But you will find many North Central Florida landmarks that you absolutely must put on your list to visit.
FLORIDA STATE
sflcn.com

5 Reasons Why Florida’s Public Water Smells Bad

Living in Florida is great, but one thing that can put a damper on the experience is our public drinking water. All too often, Florida’s public water supply smells like rotten eggs. This can be an unpleasant surprise for those of us who are used to perfectly clear and odorless tap water from other places. But why does this happen?
FLORIDA STATE

