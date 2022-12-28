ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

outlooknewspapers.com

La Cañada Preparatory Student Council Inspires Through Action

First published in the Dec. 22 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. La Cañada Preparatory’s student council has been as busy as Santa’s little elves this holiday season. For Thanksgiving the group sponsored a food drive for the Los Angeles Mission Food Bank, and with the...
outlooknewspapers.com

Coming Up Roses

First published in the Dec. 29 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Pasadena Tournament of Roses Royal Court, which will ride on their special float during Monday’s Rose Parade, includes (from left) Michelle Cortez-Peralta, Uma Wittenberg, Adrian Crick, 2023 Rose Queen Bella Ballard, Salia Baligh, Zoë Denoncourt and Sahanna Rajinikanthan.
PASADENA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Pasadena Christian School Embraces Christmas Spirit

First published in the Dec. 15 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Parents recently caught up with friends as their children shopped at the Pasadena Christian School’s Christmas Breakfast and the “for kids only” Christmas store held on campus. For some students, this was very exciting moment...
PASADENA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Free Rose Parade Street Parking

Nobody likes to spend more money than necessary. We prepared a Rose Parade Parking Guide for your convenience. Share it with friends, loved ones and all the visitors to Pasadena for the Rose Parade. Holiday exceptions. Although there is usually no street parking allowed in Pasadena between 2:00 am and...
PASADENA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Oboe Foundation Supports Music Education at Sierra Madre Middle School

First published in the Dec. 15 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Oboe Foundation recently presented a check for $2,500 to the Sierra Madre Middle School instrumental music program. The music director, Chad Prado, received the check in the auditorium with students, parents and teachers in attendance. There has...
PASADENA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Friends In Deed, Pasadena Jaycees Host Operation Gobbler

First published in the Dec. 15 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Friends In Deed Food Pantry partnered with the Pasadena Jaycees (Pasadena Junior Chamber of Commerce) to hold the 29th annual “Operation Gobbler.” This event helped ensure that more than 400 Pasadena and Altadena and neighboring community families were able to celebrate Thanksgiving.
PASADENA, CA
beverlypress.com

VINTAGE: Rose Parade scheduled for Jan. 2

Margarethe Bertelson, left, who served as Tournament Roses Parade queen in 1960, joined 1980 Rose Parade queen Julie Deane Raatz in this photograph in the Dec. 27, 1979, issue of the Park Labrea News. The parade royalty examined a model of the Eastman Kodak float, which headed down Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena during the annual New Year’s Day parade. This year, Jan. 1 falls on a Sunday, and due to a longstanding tradition of never holding the Tournament Roses Parade on Sunday, the parade will be held on Monday, Jan. 2, at 8 a.m., followed by the Rose Bowl Game at 2 p.m. For information, visit tournamentofroses.com.
PASADENA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

New Millionaires Make Lottery History in California

The biggest lottery prize in history was just one of the tickets sold in California this year. At least 125 Californians ended 2022 as millionaires, thanks to a California lottery ticket. The entity described this year as "one of the most significant" in its history. In early November, the $2.04...
CALIFORNIA STATE
easyreadernews.com

Reunion at the El Segundo Jetty

Photos by Steve Gaffney (SteveGaffney.com) After last winter’s disappointing swells, the lineup at the El Segundo Jetty on Tuesday, Dec. 27 looked like along delayed, annual reunion. Among the crowd getting catching up onold times were Matt Pagan, Chad Parks, Shane Gallas, Fin Kintola,and Grayson Daley. Daley was the...
EL SEGUNDO, CA
foxla.com

Grand Park New Year's Eve celebration returns to downtown LA

LOS ANGELES - What organizers bill as the West Coast's largest free New Year's Eve event will be held in person for the first time since 2019. About 40,000 people are expected for Grand Park's NYELA, which will feature music performances on two stages, nearly 30 of Los Angeles' favorite food trucks and art installations and will culminate with a 3D countdown light show projected onto City Hall.
LOS ANGELES, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

CVHS Blanks Hoover; Nitros Fall to Pasadena

First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Crescenta Valley High School varsity girls’ soccer team finished competing in the Best in the West Tournament last Saturday. The Falcons edged Apple Valley, 1-0, as Cameron Ouye scored the deciding goal on an assist by...
GLENDALE, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

The Reverend’s Miracle

First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Rev. Michael Lehman was hiking in Los Angeles with a friend when he spotted Adventist Health Glendale perched atop a hill in the distance. He would have never imagined that just a short time later, he would be a patient there.
GLENDALE, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

FSHA Wins; Flintridge Prep Also in Action

First published in the Dec. 22 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy varsity girls’ soccer team edged host La Salle College Preparatory in Pasadena, 2-1, in a nonleague game last Friday. Senior Erika Caballero scored two goals while junior captain Sachi Kaneko-Grun was credited with a pair of assists.
PASADENA, CA

