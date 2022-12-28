Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
outlooknewspapers.com
La Cañada Preparatory Student Council Inspires Through Action
First published in the Dec. 22 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. La Cañada Preparatory’s student council has been as busy as Santa’s little elves this holiday season. For Thanksgiving the group sponsored a food drive for the Los Angeles Mission Food Bank, and with the...
outlooknewspapers.com
Coming Up Roses
First published in the Dec. 29 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Pasadena Tournament of Roses Royal Court, which will ride on their special float during Monday’s Rose Parade, includes (from left) Michelle Cortez-Peralta, Uma Wittenberg, Adrian Crick, 2023 Rose Queen Bella Ballard, Salia Baligh, Zoë Denoncourt and Sahanna Rajinikanthan.
outlooknewspapers.com
Pasadena Christian School Embraces Christmas Spirit
First published in the Dec. 15 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Parents recently caught up with friends as their children shopped at the Pasadena Christian School’s Christmas Breakfast and the “for kids only” Christmas store held on campus. For some students, this was very exciting moment...
coloradoboulevard.net
Free Rose Parade Street Parking
Nobody likes to spend more money than necessary. We prepared a Rose Parade Parking Guide for your convenience. Share it with friends, loved ones and all the visitors to Pasadena for the Rose Parade. Holiday exceptions. Although there is usually no street parking allowed in Pasadena between 2:00 am and...
outlooknewspapers.com
Oboe Foundation Supports Music Education at Sierra Madre Middle School
First published in the Dec. 15 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Oboe Foundation recently presented a check for $2,500 to the Sierra Madre Middle School instrumental music program. The music director, Chad Prado, received the check in the auditorium with students, parents and teachers in attendance. There has...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Mayor to Travel Rose Parade Route Accompanied by Family and Friends In Vintage Bus (Top speed: 18 mph)
Publisher’s Note: An earlier version of this story was truncated and omitted the fact that Vannia De La Cuba, the Mayor’s deputy who has supported him in his Council/Mayor roles for over 20 years, will also ride with the Mayor. We apologize for this error. Mayor Victor M....
outlooknewspapers.com
Friends In Deed, Pasadena Jaycees Host Operation Gobbler
First published in the Dec. 15 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Friends In Deed Food Pantry partnered with the Pasadena Jaycees (Pasadena Junior Chamber of Commerce) to hold the 29th annual “Operation Gobbler.” This event helped ensure that more than 400 Pasadena and Altadena and neighboring community families were able to celebrate Thanksgiving.
outlooknewspapers.com
Providence TrinityCare Hospice Foundation Awarded Grant to Treat Homeless Patients
First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Providence TrinityCare Hospice Foundation recently received a grant of $499,341 from Providence Community Investment to expand its efforts to support any seriously ill adult needing hospice care who is experiencing homelessness. “End-of-life care is an overlooked aspect...
Santa Clarita Local Wins Miss California Pre-Teen
Santa Clarita local Daniella Bernard talked to KHTS Radio Thursday about how she won the title of Miss California Pre-Teen in her latest pageant competition. Daniella has been living in Santa Clarita for the past eight years and has been competing in pageantry for even longer. At the age of four, she entered in her ...
foxla.com
Community upset after hotels for homeless open near schools in Woodland Hills
LOS ANGELES - Two hotels in Woodland Hills - both near schools - are being refurbished for homeless housing. "We never got a chance to offer input, let alone say if it was okay," said the president of the Woodland Hills Homeowner Association, John Walker. One is located right across...
beverlypress.com
VINTAGE: Rose Parade scheduled for Jan. 2
Margarethe Bertelson, left, who served as Tournament Roses Parade queen in 1960, joined 1980 Rose Parade queen Julie Deane Raatz in this photograph in the Dec. 27, 1979, issue of the Park Labrea News. The parade royalty examined a model of the Eastman Kodak float, which headed down Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena during the annual New Year’s Day parade. This year, Jan. 1 falls on a Sunday, and due to a longstanding tradition of never holding the Tournament Roses Parade on Sunday, the parade will be held on Monday, Jan. 2, at 8 a.m., followed by the Rose Bowl Game at 2 p.m. For information, visit tournamentofroses.com.
A mother’s quest to save her homeless son from mental illness is met with a system in crisis
With soaring mental illness among unhoused people, Long Beach is scrambling to bolster a mental health system falling far short of the moment. The post A mother’s quest to save her homeless son from mental illness is met with a system in crisis appeared first on Long Beach Post.
NBC Los Angeles
New Millionaires Make Lottery History in California
The biggest lottery prize in history was just one of the tickets sold in California this year. At least 125 Californians ended 2022 as millionaires, thanks to a California lottery ticket. The entity described this year as "one of the most significant" in its history. In early November, the $2.04...
easyreadernews.com
Reunion at the El Segundo Jetty
Photos by Steve Gaffney (SteveGaffney.com) After last winter’s disappointing swells, the lineup at the El Segundo Jetty on Tuesday, Dec. 27 looked like along delayed, annual reunion. Among the crowd getting catching up onold times were Matt Pagan, Chad Parks, Shane Gallas, Fin Kintola,and Grayson Daley. Daley was the...
foxla.com
Grand Park New Year's Eve celebration returns to downtown LA
LOS ANGELES - What organizers bill as the West Coast's largest free New Year's Eve event will be held in person for the first time since 2019. About 40,000 people are expected for Grand Park's NYELA, which will feature music performances on two stages, nearly 30 of Los Angeles' favorite food trucks and art installations and will culminate with a 3D countdown light show projected onto City Hall.
outlooknewspapers.com
CVHS Blanks Hoover; Nitros Fall to Pasadena
First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Crescenta Valley High School varsity girls’ soccer team finished competing in the Best in the West Tournament last Saturday. The Falcons edged Apple Valley, 1-0, as Cameron Ouye scored the deciding goal on an assist by...
outlooknewspapers.com
The Reverend’s Miracle
First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Rev. Michael Lehman was hiking in Los Angeles with a friend when he spotted Adventist Health Glendale perched atop a hill in the distance. He would have never imagined that just a short time later, he would be a patient there.
Santa Clarita Fire Engine Involved In Angeles Forest Crash
A fire engine from Santa Clarita was involved in a crash in the Angeles Forest late Saturday morning. Just before 12 p.m. Saturday, first responders received reports of a crash in the Angeles Forest north of Santa Clarita involving an engine from Los Angeles County Fire Department Station 108. Station 108 is located on Rock ...
outlooknewspapers.com
FSHA Wins; Flintridge Prep Also in Action
First published in the Dec. 22 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy varsity girls’ soccer team edged host La Salle College Preparatory in Pasadena, 2-1, in a nonleague game last Friday. Senior Erika Caballero scored two goals while junior captain Sachi Kaneko-Grun was credited with a pair of assists.
From a WWII Army nurse to dedicated mother of 7, Mary Campazzie shows us a life well lived
Mary Campazzie has led a remarkable life of service. And that service extends all the way back to World War II. As the mother of seven, a grand-and great-grandmother to 21, and having served as a U.S. Army nurse, 102 years young Campazzie has certainly lived a full life.
