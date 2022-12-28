ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natalia, TX

KTSA

Gov Abbott: Operation Lone Star takes historic actions taken in 2022

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is recapping measures taken to secure the southern border and to fight the fentanyl epidemic in 2022. In a Friday release, the Governor’s office released video footage of a dump truck recently stopped for inspection by the Texas Department of Public Safety on I-35 in La Salle County. Dozens of migrants were found packed in the trailer of the truck, the driver then charged with human smuggling.
CultureMap San Antonio

San Antonio's 10 tastiest restaurant stories of 2022 highlight lots of openings

Editor’s note: As 2022 comes to a close, we're looking back at the stories that defined San Antonio this year, now turning our attention to San Antonio's ever-evolving food scene. This year, we saw big changes to individual businesses — including openings, closings, and makeovers — and an interest in best-of lists. Here are the 10 hottest restaurant and bar headlines of 2022.1. Famous fried chicken and biscuit chain hatches 3 San Antonio locations. Bojangles, the North Carolina-based fried-chicken-and-biscuits chain with a die-hard following, plans to enter the San Antonio market over the next several years with three locations. It...
KSAT 12

Woman killed by car while crossing Main Street in downtown Boerne

BOERNE, Texas – A woman was hit by a car and killed Tuesday night as she attempted to cross Main Street in downtown Boerne, according to a spokesperson for the city. The victim has been identified as Sharon Gibbs, 76. According to Boerne police, Gibbs dropped off her husband...
Ash Jurberg

These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Do you agree?

I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in San Antonio, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio.
KSAT 12

12 high-profile trials to watch in 2023 in San Antonio

The year finished with a very busy docket and it won’t slow down in 2023. Below is a look at 12 cases we will be following next year. As is always the case in the criminal justice system, court dates can always change if a motion for continuance is granted or a plea deal is made.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

