mycanyonlake.com
Canyon Lake Child Molester Pleads Guilty as Comal District Attorney Disposes 361 Cases in November, December
Prosecutors with the Comal County District Attorney’s Office disposed of 361 criminal cases in November and December, including a plea deal from Kaden Sheire, 19 of Canyon Lake. He pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child and was sentenced to 20 years in prison by Judge Stephanie...
Here are 6 stunning 'First Day Hikes' to take in the San Antonio area
Start your year off right.
KTSA
Gov Abbott: Operation Lone Star takes historic actions taken in 2022
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is recapping measures taken to secure the southern border and to fight the fentanyl epidemic in 2022. In a Friday release, the Governor’s office released video footage of a dump truck recently stopped for inspection by the Texas Department of Public Safety on I-35 in La Salle County. Dozens of migrants were found packed in the trailer of the truck, the driver then charged with human smuggling.
tpr.org
Texas Matters: Uvalde, Lives Lost, Lies Told, Accountability on Hold
Over the past year Texans experienced many up and downs but there’s no doubt the worst was on May 24th. That’s the day a gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and fatally shot nineteen students and two teachers. We are going to review what happened in Uvalde....
Hunt for ancestor's grave led San Antonio woman to missing man's remains
Search for family's remains took unexpected turn in Texas Hill Country woods.
Good Samaritan donates clothes to migrants passing through San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — As Title 42 stays in place—many are volunteering their own time to help migrants seeking asylum. A San Antonio native connected with friends to donate supplies to migrants in San Antonio waiting to get to their next destination. By car—several bins and bags full of...
San Antonio's 10 tastiest restaurant stories of 2022 highlight lots of openings
Editor’s note: As 2022 comes to a close, we're looking back at the stories that defined San Antonio this year, now turning our attention to San Antonio's ever-evolving food scene. This year, we saw big changes to individual businesses — including openings, closings, and makeovers — and an interest in best-of lists. Here are the 10 hottest restaurant and bar headlines of 2022.1. Famous fried chicken and biscuit chain hatches 3 San Antonio locations. Bojangles, the North Carolina-based fried-chicken-and-biscuits chain with a die-hard following, plans to enter the San Antonio market over the next several years with three locations. It...
KSAT 12
Free expungement program offers people opportunity to wipe records clean, deadline Feb. 1
SAN ANTONIO – Hundreds of people in Bexar County and surrounding areas may be eligible to have their criminal records wiped clean as the Texas Legal Services Center of Austin and the San Antonio NAACP Branch offer free expungement services. “[It’s] Like being born again. What more can you...
KSAT 12
Woman killed by car while crossing Main Street in downtown Boerne
BOERNE, Texas – A woman was hit by a car and killed Tuesday night as she attempted to cross Main Street in downtown Boerne, according to a spokesperson for the city. The victim has been identified as Sharon Gibbs, 76. According to Boerne police, Gibbs dropped off her husband...
Exy was found at a gas station over 11 months ago | Forgotten Friends
CANYON LAKE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. It's a new year and we have a new pet to...
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Do you agree?
I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in San Antonio, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio.
KSAT 12
12 high-profile trials to watch in 2023 in San Antonio
The year finished with a very busy docket and it won’t slow down in 2023. Below is a look at 12 cases we will be following next year. As is always the case in the criminal justice system, court dates can always change if a motion for continuance is granted or a plea deal is made.
KSAT 12
What to know about attending the Valero Alamo Bowl in downtown San Antonio
If you’re getting ready to head to the Valero Alamo Bowl Thursday, make sure you plan ahead with these tips and tricks for attending the big game. The Texas Longhorns are facing the Washington Huskies at 8 p.m., bringing in fans from all across the state and the country.
Texas Longhorns flag at downtown San Antonio building upsets locals
Is San Antonio Longhorn Country?
KSAT 12
14 drinks in 4 hours: New details emerge in San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry’s DWI charge
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry consumed 14 alcoholic beverages in a four-hour time span before his November head-on crash, according to an affidavit obtained by KSAT on Thursday. The affidavit reveals new details about the Sunday, Nov. 6 incident, including that there is surveillance footage showing...
These four San Antonio-area companies made job cuts this year
USAA Bank wasn't the only company to make triple digit cuts.
KSAT 12
Main lanes of North Loop 1604 near Gold Canyon Drive reopen after crash
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE 12/29/22: San Antonio police say the main lanes of North Loop 1604 East have reopened after a crash near the overpass bridge on Gold Canyon Drive led to closures of the eastbound lanes. (Original Story) Drivers on the north central side of San Antonio are...
'It was the hardest Christmas ever': Mother is accused of killing daughter in DWI crash
SAN ANTONIO — A family is grieving the loss of an 8-year-old girl who was killed in a DWI crash. It happened three days before Christmas. Thursday evening, loved ones held a roadside vigil. Candles lit tearful faces as purple balloons dotted the sky. Dozens of people gathered to honor Nicole ‘Marae’ Vidales.
KSAT 12
Watch demolition of iconic Regal Fiesta movie theater sign ahead of apartment complex development
SAN ANTONIO – Koontz Corporation is transforming the iconic Regal Fiesta movie theatre and Fiesta Trail shopping mall into an apartment complex. Located at 12631 Vance Jacks Road, demolition of the theatre was completed Wednesday, enabling the construction of the Savory Apartments complex to begin. According to a release,...
Father drives 1300 miles home after Southwest flight is canceled
SAN ANTONIO — Adam Dambrink had planned to get home on a late red-eye fight leaving Wednesday night. As thousand of flights became canceled on Monday, his flight had remained available. The father of four, who was visiting family in Wisconsin with his kids, went to sleep Monday night thinking everything would be fine.
