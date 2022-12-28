ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cryptoglobe.com

Arcane Research Senior Analyst Explains Why ‘Binance Is the Clear Winner of 2022’

On Friday (30 December 2022), Vetle Lunde, a Senior Analyst at Arcane Research, the research arm of Oslo-based crypto investment firm Arcane Assets AS, highlighted Binance’s impressive list of achievements in 2022. Lunde wrote:. “No matter how you look at it in terms of trading activity, Binance dominates the...
Cardano ($ADA) Was #1 Blockchain in 2022 ‘By Development Activity’, Says Santiment

On Thursday (29 December 2022), crypto analytics startup Santiment, which provides tools that make “powerful OnChain, Social & Financial analysis accessible to anyone”, commented on the 2022 development activity of the major blockchains. Throughout, some extremely harsh critics of Cardano — the most infamous of which is Mike...
How Bitcoin Price Could Hit $23 Million If $BTC Becomes ‘Dominant Store of Value’

On Saturday (31 December 2022), Joe Burnett, Head Analyst at Blockware Solutions, explained how recently his firm’s research had concluded that if Bitcoin becomes the dominant store of value the $BTC price could reach nearly $23 million. Burnet told his over 41K Twitter followers:. Blockware, which is a pioneer...
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price History: What Price Did DOGE Start At?

Dogecoin ($DOGE) is probably the most famous meme-inspired cryptocurrency, both in the crypto world and outside of it, mostly thanks to the endorsement of various celebrities, including Elon Musk. But where did the price of DOGE start at?. DOGE started as a memecoin in 2013 —a joke to make fun...
Does Binance Have Deposit Limits?

Binance is one of the most popular cryptocurrency trading platforms, but every time you make a crypto trade, the site gets a cut. Some services also charge you fees when you deposit your cryptocurrency or have a minimum deposit amount. Given the exchange’s popularity, many wonder whether Binance has deposit limits or charges fees on large movements.
Meta’s Former Head of Crypto: Market Will Probably Not Recover Until 2025

On Friday (30 December 2022), David Marcus, Facebook’s former Head of Messenger and Head of Crypto (more specifically, the Head of the Novi digital wallet), shared his predictions for 2023. Between May 2018 and December 2021, Marcus was working at Meta Platforms, Inc. (previously known as Facebook, Inc.) on...
$BTC: Satoshi Action Fund CEO on Bitcoin: ‘$1,000,000 May Be Just the Beginning’

On Sunday (1 January 2023), Dennis Porter, Co-Founder and CEO of bitcoin mining advocacy organization Satoshi Action Fund, explained why he believes that the Bitcoin price could eventually go a lot higher than $1 million. Porter said on Twitter:. On 20 December 2022, James Mullarney, the host of the very...

