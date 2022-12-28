Read full article on original website
Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Becomes One of Ethereum Whales’ Biggest Holdings as SHIBArmy Grows
The meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) has become one of the top holdings of the largest whales on the Ethereum network at a time in which the SHIBArmy keeps on growing and SHIB’s burn rate helps its supply drop. According to data from whale monitoring service WhaleStats, Shiba Inu...
Analyst Explains Why Bottom for Bitcoin ‘Could Be $10,000 or Slightly Lower’
The popular pseudonymous host of crypto market analysis show “Coin Bureau” says that he expects the price of Bitcoin to fall further in Q1 2023 before bottoming out. According to a report by The Daily Hodl, in a video update released on 30 December 2022, he said:. “The...
Arcane Research Senior Analyst Explains Why ‘Binance Is the Clear Winner of 2022’
On Friday (30 December 2022), Vetle Lunde, a Senior Analyst at Arcane Research, the research arm of Oslo-based crypto investment firm Arcane Assets AS, highlighted Binance’s impressive list of achievements in 2022. Lunde wrote:. “No matter how you look at it in terms of trading activity, Binance dominates the...
Cardano ($ADA) Was #1 Blockchain in 2022 ‘By Development Activity’, Says Santiment
On Thursday (29 December 2022), crypto analytics startup Santiment, which provides tools that make “powerful OnChain, Social & Financial analysis accessible to anyone”, commented on the 2022 development activity of the major blockchains. Throughout, some extremely harsh critics of Cardano — the most infamous of which is Mike...
Peter Schiff: MicroStrategy Stock (MSTR) Not a Bargain Despite Huge Drop From ATH Price
Even though the price of shares of business intelligence software company MicroStrategy Inc. (Nasdaq: MSTR) has fallen over 76% from its 52-week high, gold bug Peter Schiff does not consider this stock to be a bargain. It is worth remembering that on 11 August 2020, MicroStrategy announced via a press...
How Bitcoin Price Could Hit $23 Million If $BTC Becomes ‘Dominant Store of Value’
On Saturday (31 December 2022), Joe Burnett, Head Analyst at Blockware Solutions, explained how recently his firm’s research had concluded that if Bitcoin becomes the dominant store of value the $BTC price could reach nearly $23 million. Burnet told his over 41K Twitter followers:. Blockware, which is a pioneer...
Crypto Market Panic Leads to Significant Investment Product AUM and Volume Declines: Report
In 2022, cryptocurrency investment products’ assets under management (AUM) and average daily volumes saw a significant decrease due to the current state of panic in the cryptocurrency market after the collapse of FTX and rumors of similar problems at other exchanges. Average daily volumes have dropped by 74.1% to...
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price History: What Price Did DOGE Start At?
Dogecoin ($DOGE) is probably the most famous meme-inspired cryptocurrency, both in the crypto world and outside of it, mostly thanks to the endorsement of various celebrities, including Elon Musk. But where did the price of DOGE start at?. DOGE started as a memecoin in 2013 —a joke to make fun...
Popular Crypto Analyst Willy Woo Comments on Bullish $1 Million Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Predictions
Popular cryptocurrency analyst Willy Woo has commented on bullish $1 million Bitcoin ($BTC) price predictions that have been made over the past several months, including from former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal and from an Ark Invest analyst. In tweets shared with Woo’s over one million followers on the microblogging...
Does Binance Have Deposit Limits?
Binance is one of the most popular cryptocurrency trading platforms, but every time you make a crypto trade, the site gets a cut. Some services also charge you fees when you deposit your cryptocurrency or have a minimum deposit amount. Given the exchange’s popularity, many wonder whether Binance has deposit limits or charges fees on large movements.
Meta’s Former Head of Crypto: Market Will Probably Not Recover Until 2025
On Friday (30 December 2022), David Marcus, Facebook’s former Head of Messenger and Head of Crypto (more specifically, the Head of the Novi digital wallet), shared his predictions for 2023. Between May 2018 and December 2021, Marcus was working at Meta Platforms, Inc. (previously known as Facebook, Inc.) on...
$BTC: Satoshi Action Fund CEO on Bitcoin: ‘$1,000,000 May Be Just the Beginning’
On Sunday (1 January 2023), Dennis Porter, Co-Founder and CEO of bitcoin mining advocacy organization Satoshi Action Fund, explained why he believes that the Bitcoin price could eventually go a lot higher than $1 million. Porter said on Twitter:. On 20 December 2022, James Mullarney, the host of the very...
$BTC: ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Explains Why He Is ‘Very Excited About Bitcoin’
On Friday (30 December 2022), Robert Kiyosaki, the highly successful author of the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” series of personal finance books, explained why he is ‘very excited’ about Bitcoin and adding to his $BTC holdings. “Rich Dad Poor Dad“, which is one of the top...
