San Mateo County, CA

Sea stars are critical to healthy oceans. Can they be saved from climate change?

By Craig Lee/The Examiner, Jessica Wolfrom
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 3 days ago
Sea stars cling to rocks in the tide pools at Pillar Point. Craig Lee/The Examiner

On a late December afternoon, Rebecca Johnson hovered over a small pool, pointing her camera at a plump starfish beneath the surface.

“Touch it and smell your fingers,” she said. “Some people say it smells like garlic.”

The red-speckled leather star was visible, thanks in part to this month’s king tides, a biannual phenomenon that pares back the Pacific, revealing a slippery patchwork of tidepools crammed full of sea anemones, hermit crabs and small fish along California’s coastline.

Famed for extreme high tides that overflow roadways and flood low-lying areas, king tides give residents a snapshot of a future with rising seas. But its accompanying low tides are a boon for scientists like Johnson, co-director of the Center for Biodiversity and Community Science at the California Academy of Sciences, who studies the intertidal zone.

Though Pillar Point’s tide pools are teeming with lemon-yellow sea slugs and neon green anemones, Johnson and a group of nearly 100 volunteers have come to this San Mateo County beach with a singular mission: to count and document sea stars while the tide is out.

Sea stars are slowly recovering after a disease called sea star wasting syndrome decimated populations in 2013, impacting some 20 species from Mexico to Alaska.

While some, like the ochre star, have steadily rebounded, gripping the rocks with their violet and orange arms, others, like the sunflower star or pycnopodia, have been noticeably absent. “We used to see them at Pillar Point,” said Johnson, who has been working in the area for over 20 years. “It was always such an amazing treat. They were this beautiful purple-pinkish color.”

One of the largest in the world, sunflower stars were once a common sight up and down the West Coast. But sea star wasting disease, which dissolves stars alive, reduced the global population by an estimated 94%, triggering the International Union for the Conservation of Nature to classify it as critically endangered — the last classification before a species is considered extinct in the wild.

“They’re kind of like the most charismatic starfish,” said Johnson. “They’re huge. They can be 12-plus inches across; they can have 20 or more arms. They’re voracious predators, and they move really fast.”

Experts estimate that the 2013 wasting event killed over 5.75 billion sunflower stars. This led to the influx of purple urchins, their prey of choice, which have taken over the seafloor, devouring vast acres of kelp forests along the North Coast, which have suffered 95% loss in the last decade.

Climate change may be partially to blame. Scientists found that the disease killed more stars faster where seawater temperatures were warmer, suggesting that disease severity may correlate with warming waters.

“It was like, oh, this is what climate change looks like,” said Johnson of the 2013 event. “It wasn’t necessarily a wasteland. You could still go tidepooling and see tons of species. But it was different.”

Though it’s not definitively clear whether the 2013 outbreak was triggered by climate change alone, it’s likely that ocean warming exacerbated the disease and has also hindered recovery, especially in the southern end of the species’ range, one study found .

But there have been some glimmers of hope. Grant Downie, second-generation commercial fisherman, and professional urchin diver, came across a single sunflower feasting on a vast bed of urchins off the Mendocino Coast earlier this month. “I’m not freaking out, YOUR FREAKING OUT!!!!” Downie wrote on Instagram. “Unicorns do exist! Or at least #pycnopodia do exist!”

“When I first found it, it was almost like on the aggression toward the line of purple urchins,” Downie told The Examiner. “It was lifting some of its feet and almost trying to brush over the urchins. I physically saw the purples climbing away from it.”

It’s been years since Downie, who has been diving for 15 years, last spotted one. And the few he did see during the wasting event were in bad shape. “It was more just legs all over the place,” he said.

And while some sea stars are finally recovering, the marine life at Pillar Point is up against another, more recent threat: overfishing. Pillar Point is an area that allows people to harvest urchins, mussels, crabs, snails and other invertebrates for consumption. Fishing licenses are required, and there are weight and size restrictions on what people can take.

But the pandemic pulled many outdoors, drawing hoards of people to the rocky reef, leading to both legal and illegal harvesting at a rate never seen before.

“One thing I’ve always loved about Pillar Point is the fact that it’s multi-use,” Allison Young, who directs the biodiversity center at Cal Academy with Johnson, said on Twitter at the height of the pandemic. “But over the past few months, the recreational harvesting out there has become completely unsustainable.”

On the afternoon of the starfish search, the shoreline’s two parking lots were overflowing. A parade of people donning waders and welding gloves and fishing lines ambled down a long trail toward the beach, passing others towing large buckets brimming with urchins back to their cars.

“We have seen a decrease in the size and thickness of mussel beds and sea urchins,” said Johnson, noting that some overfishing has died down in recent months as other parts of pre-pandemic life have resumed.

And although over-harvesting remains a concern, bringing people to the shoreline to marvel at the magic of tidepools is critical to Johnson’s work and her best tool for ecological preservation amid a changing climate.

If we lose the intertidal zones, she said, “we also lose this opportunity to see and connect with the oceans that you can’t really get anywhere else — where you can sit and look at one little part of a tidepool and see all the phyla of the world.”

Comments / 0

