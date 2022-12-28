ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

travelnoire.com

Going On A Road Trip? Here Are The 5 Best Car Rental Companies In The U.S.

Road trips have become increasingly popular since the pandemic. Rental cars are a great choice for travelers who want to explore new cities at their leisure. With so many rental car companies, how do you know which will give you the best bang for your buck?. Study Finds recently compared...
TravelPulse

The Safest Islands in the Caribbean

There is nothing like enjoying a happy holiday in a sun-kissed and safe destination and the Caribbean offers a handful of islands guaranteed to provide travelers with peace of mind this winter. Here are four to consider ahead of your next Caribbean getaway. St. Barts. This extraordinary Caribbean destination has...
Robb Report

All Aboard! The 8 Best Ultra-Luxury Train Trips Around the World

There’s a well-deserved romance that surrounds train journeys: They let you immerse yourself in the surrounding landscapes while filling every languid moment with old-world elegance. The best are ones that go beyond just getting from place to place, where the ride itself is an experience: “To travel by train is to see nature and human beings, towns and churches and rivers—in fact, to see life,” wrote Agatha Christie. From the legendary Venice Simplon-Orient-Express in Europe to Vietnam’s Vietage, these eight storied trains promise to make the journey as important as the destination. Africa: Rovos Rail Travelers can traverse the African continent’s most...
Vogue Magazine

The 12 Best Places to Travel in 2023

Wondering what the best places to travel in 2023 are? Us too—so we decided to ask a panel of hospitality experts to find out. Their answers were quite literally all over the place (which, in this case, is a very good thing). After re-opening their borders after years of COVID-19 closures, trips to the Asian and Australian continents are set to make a roaring comeback, with countries like Japan and Singapore leading the way. Also trending? What Virtuoso managing director Misty Belles calls “isolation with intention” vacations, where travelers go to remote—and remotely populated—locations to get away from it all. Pack your bags for the Yukon, Chilean Patagonia, or Greenland.
BoardingArea

Aloft Playa Del Carmen Now Open

Our site may contain affiliate links. Read Advertiser Disclosure policy here. A short 45 minute drive from Cancun International Airport is the resort town, Playa del Carmen. You’ll find Marriott’s newest property which just opened this month in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. The Aloft Playa Del Carmen features...
TravelPulse

The Caribbean's Best Resorts for LGBTQ Travelers

The Caribbean features many LGBTQ-friendly resorts that offer unique experiences for relaxation and adventure amidst the region's extraordinary nature. These are some of the ones that provide the best service and world-class cuisine. Queen's Gardens Resort & Spa, Saba. Considered one of the most friendly places for members of the...
TravelPulse

New Caribbean Resorts To Experience in 2023

The Caribbean tourism industry is preparing to launch new resorts to welcome travelers worldwide in 2023. The offer includes world-class chain hotels with top-notch amenities and services. Here's a closer look at some of these highly anticipated resorts that are either newly opened or to be opened in 2023. St....
Robb Report

The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express’s New Route Takes You on a Luxe Ride Through the French Alps

Nothing says “winter getaway” like a trip to the French Alps. And soon, travelers will be able to board Belmond’s famed Venice Simplon-Orient-Express for the ultimate snow-capped European adventure.  The legendary train has recently announced a new route that captures the joy of slow travel with all the excitement of an exhilarating Alpine adventure. Kicking off next winter, passengers will be able to choose between four winter journeys that trek between Paris and one of the highest mountain ranges in the world—the French Alps. And the best part? You can enjoy the frosty, picturesque landscapes without ever leaving the railcar. Launching in December 2023, the 17-carriage train...
CBS Miami

Travelers taking once-in-a-lifetime trips now that pandemic restrictions lifted

NEW YORK - Not being allowed to travel during the pandemic created a thirst for once-in-a-lifetime trips once restrictions were lifted. And those trips sometimes include bucket list hotels and extra special rooms. For some, a bucket list hotel in the Maldives means a bubble. If the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean and overwater pools and villas aren't special enough at Finolhu Resort, add on a night in the beach bubble tent, which has all the comforts of home, inside a bubble on a private beach. The $1,000 a night stay includes beachside meals served by a butler....
The Guardian

The Black-owned hotels for your next trip: from ski lodges to luxury resorts

Black travelers make up a robust segment of the US tourism economy. According to a 2019 study conducted by market research firm MMGY Global, Black Americans spent $109.4bn on domestic travel in 2019 – plus nearly $20bn more on travel abroad. That’s over 13% of the overall US leisure travel market, roughly the same percentage of Black people in the US. “What’s often perceived to be a ‘niche’ audience actually accounts for over 458m traveler stays each year,” says Chris Davidson, executive vice president of MMGY.
tripatini.com

Visit Tourist destination in India with Tempo Traveller

We offer a variety of Tempo Traveler models to our customers. We offer a variety of fleets, including sedans and luxury cars, at reasonable prices to meet your needs. Our considerate drivers are consistently accessible to get you from your picking point and drop you at your arriving at point with reliability.
Hotel Interactive Network

The most popular vacation states

The study by vacation rental marketplace FloridaRentals.com analyzed Google searches for each state on vacation packages, rentals, and spots to see which states were most popular for a vacation. It found that Florida was the most popular state for a vacation. The Sunshine State receives, on average, 155,110 searches from...
