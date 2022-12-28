Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Convicted Murderer Caught After 338 Days As A Fugitive
After almost a year on the run convicted murderer, Matthew Edgar, has been arrested. The U.S. Marshals Service finally caught him around 8:30 pm on December 29, 2022 according to the Sabine County Sheriff's Office. Once captured he was taken to the Sabine County Jail. A few details about the...
Sabine County murderer recaptured; Victims friends speak out
SABINE COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas convicted murderer was finally arrested after being on the run for a year. Matthew Edgar was found sitting on the back porch of a Sabine County home and is now sitting in Sabine County Jail. Edgar has been convicted of killing his...
kjas.com
Matthew Edgar is alive and being held in the Sabine County Jail
Convicted murderer Matthew Edgar, the Sabine County man who has been on the run since January of this year is alive and in jail. Officers say Edgar was captured shortly after 8:00 on Thursday evening by deputies from the US Marshal's Service. Word is that Edgar, who was convicted in...
Texas fugitive who skipped out during girlfriend's murder trial found
Matthew Edgar just stopped showing up to his trial.
Officials: East Texas fugitive convicted of killing his girlfriend was found back porch of Sabine County home
SABINE COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas convicted murderer who was arrested Thursday night after being been on the run for nearly a year was found sitting on the back porch of a Sabine County home, not far from his family’s property, officials said Friday. The U.S. Marshal’s...
Texas’ Most Wanted Murderer Captured in Sabine County
Recently, we discussed a man on Texas Most Wanted list, Matthew Hoy Edgar. He was the only male on the on the list wanted for murder. He had been on the run Texas law for a elongated period of time. Since January 27th, 2022, law enforcement had been looking for...
KTRE
Gregg County Commissioner's Court
DPS releases name of Mineola man killed in Wood County chase. DPS has released the name of a suspect who died after being struck by a vehicle while he was running away from authorities. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. City of Overton, VFD deal...
inforney.com
Stories of the Year: Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigates double shooting
Editor's Note: The Tyler Morning Telegraph is taking a look back at tylerpaper.com's five most-read stories of the year. The most read story of the year was this breaking news report from the scene of a double shooting in February. Two people were found dead in a truck on Friday...
Officials search for missing woman in Gregg County
TYLER, Texas — Gregg County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing person Kathryn Suits. Suits is a 23-year-old White female and was last seen leaving a residence at Lake Cherokee at approximately 4 p.m. Suits is approximately 5'3" and weighs around 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing brown...
Man charged with murder, aggravated assault in killing at Waffle House in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man with a lengthy rap sheet is in the Gregg County Jail this morning on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond for Rayshon Weston LaGarde, 23, was set at $1 million on the murder charge and $500,000 on the aggravated assault charge. He was jailed early Wednesday.
KTRE
Former Sabine County DA ‘ecstatic’ Mathew Edgar arrested
Fitness instructor, client who lost 100 pounds share advice for sticking with New Year’s resolutions. According to a 2016 study, of the 41 percent of Americans who make New Year’s resolutions, only nine percent feel successful that they’ve kept them through the year. With fitness being a popular resolution, William Moore, the Personal Training manager at Crunch Fitness said it’s important to educate yourself with an expert.
This Tyler, Texas Driver was Sick and Tired of Red Light Runners
I witnessed an event that put a smile on my face. An action of a driver who, like so many East Texans, is fed up with so many doing it. An action that I hope put a bit of fear in those people and will make them think twice about doing it again. I'm talking about those who just disregard what a red light means and drive through it like there will be no consequences.
Juvenile accused of killing another child at Lufkin apartment complex arrested
LUFKIN, Texas — A juvenile accused of shooting another child to death at a Lufkin apartment complex was arrested Monday morning. Police said the juvenile was taken into custody on a murder charge around 7 a.m. Monday in connection with the shooting at Pinewood Park Apartments. The victim was...
Lufkin Youth Passes Away in Overnight Homicide, Suspect Arrested
The Christmas holiday is supposed to be a joyous and festive occasion. However, that has not been the case over the past several days for the Lufkin Police Department. According to a Lufkin Police release, department officials arrested a juvenile murder suspect Monday morning at Pinewood Park Apartments, located on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Dunbar Primary School.
KLTV
Gregg County commissioners adjust base salary for DA’s office
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Thursday was the last meeting of the Gregg County Commissioner’s Court for 2022. Among the items discussed dealt with the district attorney’s office not asking for money, but for quality. Gregg County District Attorney-elect John Moore spoke in front of county commissioners in the...
Sheriff: Jacksonville man missing since November
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A Jacksonville man by the name of Ryan Donald Hoskins has been missing since Nov. 25. Hoskins was last seen leaving 153 Fulton St. in Jacksonville on the morning of Nov. 25. after getting into a fight with his girlfriend, according to officials. He reportedly left the residence in a white […]
Parts of Rusk County issued with boil water notice
RUSK, Texas — A new boil water notice has been issued by the Rusk Rural Water Supply Company due to main line break. The following areas are being affected: Some customers on FM 752 and County Roads 2310, 2323, 2324, 2325. When it is no longer necessary to boil...
Minor arrested after person dies of gunshot wound in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A minor was arrested Monday morning as a murder suspect, according to Lufkin Police. Officials said the suspect was arrested after a gunshot victim, who was also a minor, was brought into a local ER around 1:45 a.m. and succumbed to his injuries. The suspect was taken into custody without incident […]
Woman accused of stabbing dog while teen girl was walking it
A woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing an elderly dog multiple times while a teen girl was taking it on a walk in Chicago.
cbs19.tv
Major crash on SH 315 and US 259 causing traffic delays
RUSK, Texas — Major crash causing traffic delays on SH 315 and US 259 in Mount Enterprise. According to Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, helicopter on scene is blocking roadway. Officials have detours in place and are suggesting drivers to take alternate routes. Rusk County OEM, Rusk County...
KICKS 105
Lufkin, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KICKS 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0