Nacogdoches County, TX

KTRE

Gregg County Commissioner's Court

DPS releases name of Mineola man killed in Wood County chase. DPS has released the name of a suspect who died after being struck by a vehicle while he was running away from authorities. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. City of Overton, VFD deal...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Officials search for missing woman in Gregg County

TYLER, Texas — Gregg County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing person Kathryn Suits. Suits is a 23-year-old White female and was last seen leaving a residence at Lake Cherokee at approximately 4 p.m. Suits is approximately 5'3" and weighs around 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing brown...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Former Sabine County DA ‘ecstatic’ Mathew Edgar arrested

Fitness instructor, client who lost 100 pounds share advice for sticking with New Year’s resolutions. According to a 2016 study, of the 41 percent of Americans who make New Year’s resolutions, only nine percent feel successful that they’ve kept them through the year. With fitness being a popular resolution, William Moore, the Personal Training manager at Crunch Fitness said it’s important to educate yourself with an expert.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
US105

This Tyler, Texas Driver was Sick and Tired of Red Light Runners

I witnessed an event that put a smile on my face. An action of a driver who, like so many East Texans, is fed up with so many doing it. An action that I hope put a bit of fear in those people and will make them think twice about doing it again. I'm talking about those who just disregard what a red light means and drive through it like there will be no consequences.
TYLER, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Lufkin Youth Passes Away in Overnight Homicide, Suspect Arrested

The Christmas holiday is supposed to be a joyous and festive occasion. However, that has not been the case over the past several days for the Lufkin Police Department. According to a Lufkin Police release, department officials arrested a juvenile murder suspect Monday morning at Pinewood Park Apartments, located on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Dunbar Primary School.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Gregg County commissioners adjust base salary for DA’s office

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Thursday was the last meeting of the Gregg County Commissioner’s Court for 2022. Among the items discussed dealt with the district attorney’s office not asking for money, but for quality. Gregg County District Attorney-elect John Moore spoke in front of county commissioners in the...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sheriff: Jacksonville man missing since November

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A Jacksonville man by the name of Ryan Donald Hoskins has been missing since Nov. 25. Hoskins was last seen leaving 153 Fulton St. in Jacksonville on the morning of Nov. 25. after getting into a fight with his girlfriend, according to officials. He reportedly left the residence in a white […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
CBS19

Parts of Rusk County issued with boil water notice

RUSK, Texas — A new boil water notice has been issued by the Rusk Rural Water Supply Company due to main line break. The following areas are being affected: Some customers on FM 752 and County Roads 2310, 2323, 2324, 2325. When it is no longer necessary to boil...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Minor arrested after person dies of gunshot wound in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A minor was arrested Monday morning as a murder suspect, according to Lufkin Police. Officials said the suspect was arrested after a gunshot victim, who was also a minor, was brought into a local ER around 1:45 a.m. and succumbed to his injuries. The suspect was taken into custody without incident […]
LUFKIN, TX
cbs19.tv

Major crash on SH 315 and US 259 causing traffic delays

RUSK, Texas — Major crash causing traffic delays on SH 315 and US 259 in Mount Enterprise. According to Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, helicopter on scene is blocking roadway. Officials have detours in place and are suggesting drivers to take alternate routes. Rusk County OEM, Rusk County...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
