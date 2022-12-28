Read full article on original website
Life in the city, the suburb, or the exurb--which appeals to you more?CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The unique and memorable horror-thriller film 'The Birds' was inducted into the National Film RegistryCJ CoombsLee's Summit, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the WorldEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
4 Amazing Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
2 teams listed as betting favorite to land Derek Carr
Derek Carr’s time with the Raiders is over. Las Vegas on Wednesday announced that they are benching Carr, who will be away from the team for the final two games of the regular season. His absence will allow him to avoid injury as the Raiders prepare to trade their former franchise quarterback. The big question... The post 2 teams listed as betting favorite to land Derek Carr appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Robert Griffin III Leaves Playoff Game After Finding Out His Wife's In Labor
It was the most fashionable 40-yard dash in college football history. Just when Robert Griffin III thought the Fiesta Bowl couldn't get any crazier, he got a call that made it just that. Griffin answered his phone at the end of the third quarter of the TCU-Michigan Fiesta Bowl matchup to find out ...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Former Kansas City Chiefs coach Dick Vermeil plans return to Arrowhead
The Kansas City Chiefs name former head coach and NFL Hall of Famer, Dick Vermeil, as the Drum Honoree for the Jan. 1 game against the Broncos.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones
With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
Raiders Josh McDaniels gets brutally honest on replacing Derek Carr with Jarrett Stidham
Head coach Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders have made the shocking decision to bench quarterback Derek Carr for Jarrett Stidham. After making the QB change, McDaniels got real about how the Raiders expect the Stidham experiment to go. Carr was benched following the Raiders 13-10 loss to the...
Andy Reid Has Brutally Honest Admission On Eric Bieniemy
Will this finally be the year Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy lands a head coaching job?. After leading one of the most prolific offenses in the league, Bieniemy's name has been a hot one in coaching searches. He's interviewed for a number of openings, but never landed a job.
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
McConnell plane to flyover Arrowhead before Chiefs game
The Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to play the division-rival Denver Broncos on New Years Day, and Wichita-area fans will get to see a hometown sight prior to the game.
Raiders giving Davante Adams space to 'feel however you feel' hoping he'll come around
This week the Raiders made a decision they haven’t made in a decade — they benched their starting quarterback. That move is obviously going to be greeted in different ways by the players on the team. And in this case, no player on the team is more affected by it than their All Pro receiver, Davante Adams.
Vikings vs. Packers final injury report has two players out
The Minnesota Vikings are just like most teams. They aren’t completely healthy going into week 17 but their injuries to key contributors are minimal. Going into Sunday’s rivalry game with the Green Bay Packers, the Vikings will have two players out and no other players listed on the injury report.
Myles Garrett responds to discipline from Browns
Myles Garrett was fined and benched for the Cleveland Browns’ first defensive series against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, a conspicuous absence for a captain and face of the franchise. Garrett, however, is not holding a grudge despite the high-profile nature of his discipline. Garrett called the incident a “miscommunication” that would not happen... The post Myles Garrett responds to discipline from Browns appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kansas City Chiefs surprise Salvation Army volunteer with Super Bowl LVII tickets
The Kansas City Chiefs surprised a longtime Salvation Army volunteer with two tickets to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona in February.
Latest injury update on Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman
There’s a new wrinkle in the Kansas City Chiefs’ plans surrounding the return of WR Mecole Hardman. Hardman wasn’t spotted at practice on Thursday during the portion of practice open to the media according to multiple reporters in attendance. Earlier in the practice week, Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke on Hardman’s status and why they didn’t bring him back for Week 16.
