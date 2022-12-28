Read full article on original website
Arizona witness describes silent triangle of lightsRoger MarshArizona State
The Alleged Strange History of Jerome, Arizona. Some Say They Used the Ashes of the Dead in Building the Town (Opinion)justpene50Jerome, AZ
Snowpocalypse strikes Northern Arizona: Up to 8 inches of the white stuff expectedBrenna TempleFlagstaff, AZ
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
2022 Best of Business Winners
Quad Cities Business News asked you to vote for the Quad Cities’ area Best of Business. We all do business with a variety of companies in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Dewey/Humboldt, and Chino Valley. This was your opportunity to tell us which businesses you think are the best in the categories designated. To see the 2022 winners in every category, visit the following.
azbigmedia.com
8 must-try Northern Arizona experiences
The Valley of the Sun has been on a massive economic development upswing, especially as it relates to the more opulent hospitality offerings available across the region. However, State 48’s capital city is not alone in its explosion of elevated experiences. Northern Arizona is similarly seeing an uptick in more extravagant and adventurous experiences and offerings in the areas of food, beverage and even accommodations. Here are some of the most momentous menus, must-stay spots and Northern Arizona experiences that are more than worth the miles in 2023:
nhonews.com
Native Air opens new base in Yavapai County
COTTONWOOD, Ariz. – Air Methods has announced a new Native Air emergency medical service location in Cottonwood, Arizona. The opening of Native Air 83 will serve Yavapai County and beyond. Nestled along the Verde River, with wide-open ranges, Native Air 83 is located at the Cottonwood Airport. Native Air...
This Is The Coldest City In Arizona
Stacker determined the coldest cities in each state.
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Reducing Taxes, Protecting Airport Land, Expanding Open Space in the New Year
As we come into 2023, I see several important and challenging issues ahead. Happy New Year! I sincerely hope that your holidays were blessed with the warmth of this wonderful season. It was great to see Arizona’s Christmas City in full swing, with all of our favorite events and a few new ones.
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
New Year, New Career, New Focus
So, as 2023 begins with its unique economic challenges, focus your attention on the opportunities that are available locally to achieve your goals. As we begin 2023, it is a good time to reflect on the past year as a benchmark to set our sights for planning innovative economic strategies.
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Arizona Nordic Village Announces Best Opening of the Season in Decades
“December snowstorms have kept the ski area blanketed.”. All 45 miles of trails are groomed and open for cross- country skiing at Arizona Nordic Village. Longtime skiers are calling this the best season opening in more than 20 years. “Everybody is stoked!” said General Manager Theo Callan. “December snowstorms have...
prescottenews.com
Storm dumps heavy snow in northern Arizona, rain in desert – Associated Press
Photo: A semi-truck gets stuck in the snow at a travel center in Bellemont, Ariz., on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in northern Arizona, and more is expected through the new year. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca) A winter storm dumped several inches of snow...
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Sheila Polk Retires as County Attorney After More Than Two Decades of Service
“During my career as county attorney, I have been privileged to work with outstanding public servants who strive to do the best for the people we serve,” she said. Retired Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk said she had one thing at the top of her bucket list when she officially retired Dec. 31. “I’m going to learn how to sleep beyond 4:30 a.m.”
Restaurants from Scottsdale, Phoenix and Sedona make OpenTable's 'Top 100' list
Restaurants from Scottsdale, Phoenix and Sedona made it to OpenTable's 'Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2022!’
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – December 26th, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
theprescotttimes.com
Chef Alex Rivera Keeps Making Big Moves In Prescott, AZ!
Welcoming Chef Alex Rivera and his lovely wife Chef Alma Zamora to their new path as Partners with Los Pinos creating their own family Catering Company “ Abondance International Cuisine “ Chef Alex Rivera and Chef Alma Zamora are an amazing couple, parents and not only that, they are an amazing team.
Arizona witness describes silent triangle of lights
An Arizona witness at Cottonwood reported watching three hovering lights in a triangle formation 300 feet overhead at about 8 p.m. on October 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
12news.com
RECAP: How much snow fell in Arizona's High Country Wednesday?
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Valley may have gotten rain like it was Monsoon, but temperatures in Arizona's High Country were anything but summery! With some areas reporting over a foot of snow, winter weather is in full force up north. Much of Arizona's precipitation on Wednesday was driven by...
Big Earl’s Greasy Eats Hopes to Expand its Valley Footprint in 2023
Having opened a wildly successful candy shop, Earl’s Old Time Candy, earlier this month, owners Brooke and Collin Dallas are setting their sights on more family fun for the community.
AZFamily
Snowstorm leaves Flagstaff looking like a winter wonderland
Beltone West hearing specialist Dustin McMinn is in the studio to show us how to keep children's ears safe from those noisy Christmas toys. Valley hit with rain, just in time for the morning commute. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A major winter storms is hitting the entire state on...
theprescotttimes.com
Local Weather Report for The Prescott Area.
AZWF LONG RANGE MODELS INCREASING STORM PATTERN PRECIPITATION RISK – First system – Wednesday into Thursday – 12/28 – 12/29/2022 – This system will be the STRONGEST of the two. The second system – January 2nd, 2023 – The mainly northern half of the state. It is Christmas Weekend so things will not be issued till about Monday, but you’ve had your outlook from this weather service – Have a Merry Christmas! Source – Arizona Weather Force.
theprescotttimes.com
YAVAPAI SILENT WITNESS IS OFFERING A CASH REWARD FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO AN ARREST IN AN EVIDENCE TAMPERING CASE.
On November 23, 2021, the homicide victim, 22-year-old Tristan Roque of Paulden was shot and killed at a residence on Alpine Drive in Paulden. After an extensive investigation by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Detectives, the murder weapon has still not been found. The Detectives believe the weapon may have been given to a third party and hidden or disposed of illegally. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the firearm used in this crime and the person or persons involved in tampering with the evidence. Anyone who provides information leading to an arrest, in this case, could earn up to a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All tips are always anonymous.
