NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re seeing the start of a very active weather pattern all across the west coast. It began with some high winds this morning as gusts roared near hurricane strength. Angel Fire peaked at 79 mph this morning thanks to a very strong jet stream. High wind warnings are still in effect but have all shifted into southern NM where gusts could still topple 60-70 mph. Now come the colder temperatures and snow showers. A band of snow is setting up over the higher terrain for northern and central New Mexico. Parts of northern McKinley County are seeing thundersnow! This band could lay down a quick couple of inches overnight for the Santa Fe area. Even the Rio Grande Valley could see a light dusting by morning.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO