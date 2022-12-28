Read full article on original website
Related
webcenterfairbanks.com
2 tourists killed in hit-and-run on Fremont Street in Las Vegas, police say
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – Two people were killed in a hit-and-run on Fremont Street in Las Vegas, police said. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators found that the couple were in a crosswalk, but they were not walking...
KRQE News 13
New Mexico chocolate shop featured in Yelp’s ‘top’ places for hot chocolate in the U.S.
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Cold weather calls for a hot chocolate. Inspired by wintery weather, Yelp compiled a list of the “top” 20 places to order a cup of hot chocolate in the United States based on ratings and reviews from its “Yelpers.”. Kakawa Chocolate House...
Santa Fe authorities searching for missing men
If you have any information about either of these men, call Santa Fe police at 505-428-3710 or Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt at 505-955-5265.
KOAT 7
Santa Fe police investigate fatal shooting
SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe police are investigating after one person was found dead after a shooting early Friday morning. Santa Fe police say they were called to Rufina Street and Siler Road to investigate a shooting just after midnight on Friday. Police say when they arrived on...
I-25 southbound reopened south of Santa Fe
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – NMRoads is reporting a closure on I-25 southbound at La Bajada, south of Santa Fe is now reopened. NMRoads reported the closure Thursday morning due to a jack-knifed tractor-trailer. No other information about the crash has been released at this time. Drivers are asked to reduce speed in the area.
Santa Fe Indian School joins community schoolyards program
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Christie Abeyta envisions Santa Fe Indian School as a thriving campus, filled with spaces that foster Indigenous culture, art, language and teachings, something that’s closer to reality now that the school has been selected to receive a newly developed schoolyard through a federal pilot program.
Crude oil price, weather affects New Mexico gas prices
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new report from AAA shows that the price for gas in New Mexico has seen a jump since last week. They say the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is now at $3.09 – 11 cents more than this time last week and 12 cents more compared to […]
Rio Grande Sun
Fatburger Opens in Española Gas Station
Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express opened an Española location on Dec. 19, and is located in the Avanyu Travel Plaza on 618 N Riverside Dr. It is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. The fast food chain boasts patty sizes that range from a 1/3...
ladailypost.com
SF Horse Shelter Breaks Intake Record With 13 Horses
SANTA FE — The Horse Shelter (THS) took 13 horses into rescue in early November, all in dire need of rehabilitation after a cruelty seizure and relinquishment procedure through the New Mexico Livestock Board. A total of 34 were placed in registered New Mexican equine rescues. Placements were facilitated...
KRQE News 13
Snow showers moving through northern, central NM overnight
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re seeing the start of a very active weather pattern all across the west coast. It began with some high winds this morning as gusts roared near hurricane strength. Angel Fire peaked at 79 mph this morning thanks to a very strong jet stream. High wind warnings are still in effect but have all shifted into southern NM where gusts could still topple 60-70 mph. Now come the colder temperatures and snow showers. A band of snow is setting up over the higher terrain for northern and central New Mexico. Parts of northern McKinley County are seeing thundersnow! This band could lay down a quick couple of inches overnight for the Santa Fe area. Even the Rio Grande Valley could see a light dusting by morning.
Rio Grande Sun
Lowriders Bring Christmas Cheer
Children milled about the Christian Rock Fellowship parking lot on 919 N riverside Dr. on Dec. 21 as NM Lowrider Queen handed out nearly 260 toys during a toy distribution event. These toys were donated to the organization during the NM Lowrider Queen Glowrider’s of Lights event held on Dec....
Comments / 0