ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NM

Comments / 0

Related
KOAT 7

Santa Fe police investigate fatal shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe police are investigating after one person was found dead after a shooting early Friday morning. Santa Fe police say they were called to Rufina Street and Siler Road to investigate a shooting just after midnight on Friday. Police say when they arrived on...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

I-25 southbound reopened south of Santa Fe

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – NMRoads is reporting a closure on I-25 southbound at La Bajada, south of Santa Fe is now reopened. NMRoads reported the closure Thursday morning due to a jack-knifed tractor-trailer. No other information about the crash has been released at this time. Drivers are asked to reduce speed in the area.
SANTA FE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Fatburger Opens in Española Gas Station

Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express opened an Española location on Dec. 19, and is located in the Avanyu Travel Plaza on 618 N Riverside Dr. It is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. The fast food chain boasts patty sizes that range from a 1/3...
ESPANOLA, NM
ladailypost.com

SF Horse Shelter Breaks Intake Record With 13 Horses

SANTA FE — The Horse Shelter (THS) took 13 horses into rescue in early November, all in dire need of rehabilitation after a cruelty seizure and relinquishment procedure through the New Mexico Livestock Board. A total of 34 were placed in registered New Mexican equine rescues. Placements were facilitated...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Snow showers moving through northern, central NM overnight

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re seeing the start of a very active weather pattern all across the west coast. It began with some high winds this morning as gusts roared near hurricane strength. Angel Fire peaked at 79 mph this morning thanks to a very strong jet stream. High wind warnings are still in effect but have all shifted into southern NM where gusts could still topple 60-70 mph. Now come the colder temperatures and snow showers. A band of snow is setting up over the higher terrain for northern and central New Mexico. Parts of northern McKinley County are seeing thundersnow! This band could lay down a quick couple of inches overnight for the Santa Fe area. Even the Rio Grande Valley could see a light dusting by morning.
SANTA FE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Lowriders Bring Christmas Cheer

Children milled about the Christian Rock Fellowship parking lot on 919 N riverside Dr. on Dec. 21 as NM Lowrider Queen handed out nearly 260 toys during a toy distribution event. These toys were donated to the organization during the NM Lowrider Queen Glowrider’s of Lights event held on Dec....
ESPANOLA, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy