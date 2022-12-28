Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
Hobe Sound ELC's 6th Annual Chili & Salsa Cook OffKristin Leigh WilsonHobe Sound, FL
This former drag racer is giving away millions in FloridaAsh JurbergFlorida State
luxury-houses.net
This Privacy and Serenity Residence on 2.6 Acres with 150′ of Waterfrontage in Palm Beach Gardens is asking $29.8 Million
2330 Seven Oaks Lane Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 2330 Seven Oaks Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, offers unparalleled privacy and serenity on 2.6 acres with 150′ of waterfrontage. The residence is built with stem walls and a concrete slab second floor in the heart of North County. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 7 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with over 17,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2330 Seven Oaks Lane, please contact Paul Thomson (Phone: 561-371-3571) at Waterfront Properties & Club C for full support and perfect service.
gotowncrier.com
Tampa General Hospital Launches Concierge Healthcare In PBC
As part of its commitment to connecting the Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast communities to world-class care, Tampa General Hospital (TGH) is launching a concierge primary healthcare practice on Florida’s east coast. Dr. Laurie P. Rothman is the first doctor to join TGH Concierge Health. Rothman is a...
west-palm-beach-news.com
West Palm Seaside historic properties to be moved for improvement downtown
Two century-old homes will be uprooted from downtown West Palm Beach to make way for more urban development from prolific builder Related Cos. The homes, both on Evernia Street at the north end of The Square, formerly City Place, date to the early 1900s and include the former compound of the late West Palm Beach mayor Joel Daves.
palmbeachrecord.com
Palm Beach’s Finance Director is Retiring after 23 Years
Jane Le Clainche, Palm Beach’s Finance Director, is retiring at the end of January. She spent 23 years with the town but is excited to move on to the next chapter of her life. Before Palm Beach. Jane is from Michigan but spent her winters coming to Palm Beach...
Palm Beach County's first 'diverging diamond' interchange is almost here. How will it work?
BOCA RATON — Those who’ve driven on Interstate 95 in South Florida know the congestion that plagues its Glades Road exit. Transportation officials hope they won’t for much longer. A project to alleviate traffic there is on its way. It will reconfigure the roadways and ramps at...
WSVN-TV
2 workers look back on decades-long careers at Broward Health Medical Center as hospital celebrates 86th anniversary
(WSVN) - Dedicating your life to a career at one place is unusual these days. But two employees at Broward Health Medical Center are celebrating a lifetime of work there just in time for the hospital’s 86th anniversary. Karen Hensel shines the 7 Spotlight. Steve Fredrickson (speaking on the...
Best in our backyard: West Palm ranks on best places to live in Florida
We already know that we live in paradise. And a travel magazine around for more than eight decades agrees. Travel + Leisure recently named West Palm Beach as one of the nine best places to live in Florida. The qualities that ticked the magazine’s boxes were the city’s proximity to...
Plan to build 1,000 luxury homes in West Boca in doubt after new commissioners elected
A controversial plan that would allow GL Homes to build 1,000 upscale homes in Palm Beach County’s Agricultural Reserve is now in doubt after two of the commissioners who supported the project are no longer on the board following November’s election. And their two replacements have both said publicly they don’t support the proposal. The much-debated issue centers around GL Homes trading 1,600 ...
No Injuries In Boca Raton Boat Grounding
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — No one was injured when an empty boat grounded itself in Boca Raton on Thursday. There was no one on board because sources tell BocaNewsNow.com that the four friends on the boat fell off in rough seas. The boaters […]
Drivers beware: Fort Lauderdale’s Henry E. Kinney Tunnel to close second week of January
Fort Lauderdale residents and workers, get ready for traffic delays. The Henry E. Kinney Tunnel will be closed from 7 a.m. on Jan. 9 through 5 p.m. on Jan. 13 while crews pour concrete as part of a multi-million dollar improvement project that began in September 2021. Federal Highway, or U.S. 1, and the tunnel will be shut down from Southeast Second Street to Southeast Seventh Street, and city ...
Broward’s first Topgolf is coming to Pompano Beach
Broward County is set to get its first Topgolf location as part of a massive overhaul planned around the casino destination now known as Harrah’s Pompano Beach. Topgolf, a popular driving range and entertainment company, has locations across the country, offering a casual, interactive experience for people of all skill levels. The three-story Pompano Beach location will feature hitting bays, a ...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
What is the Closest Airport to West Palm Beach?
Planning a family vacation can be incredibly stressful and expensive. Sometimes, cheap flights include stopping through multiple airports. We’ll take some of the stress and guesswork out of navigating airports and hotels by listing the nearest airports to West Palm Beach in Florida. The airport nearest to West Palm...
cw34.com
$5K reward offered for information in 2018 West Palm Beach murder
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are seeking information regarding a 2018 murder. On May 14, 2018, John Courtney was shot and killed while walking near North Tamarind Avenue in West Palm Beach. Now, four years later, detectives with the West Palm Beach Police Department announced a $5,000...
UPDATE: Way Beyond Bagels Owes Lots Of Dough, Sheriff May Seize Delray Beach Location
BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Way Beyond Bagels will almost assuredly close its Jog Road location, barring an extra schmear of cash suddenly appearing in the poplar deli’s bagel basket. Way Beyond’s owners allegedly owe more than $40,000 to SCC Addison Place, the company […]
Police In Palm Beach, Broward Counties Prepare For DUI Enforcement Tonight
Operations Planned Across South Florida For New Year’s Eve, Day. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If your New Year’s resolution is to become better acquainted with the South Florida legal system, just ignore this warning. But if you want to stay out of jail, […]
Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Just Snapped Up Palm Beach’s Most Expensive Condo for $23.7 Million
When Robert Kraft bought the New England Patriots for $172 million nearly three decades ago, he set a league record. Now, the billionaire owner has made history yet again—this time in the real estate realm—with the purchase of a new penthouse in Palm Beach. Kraft recently dropped a whopping $23.7 million on an oceanfront condo in South Florida, making it the priciest pad to ever sell in the ritzy island enclave, according to the Wall Street Journal. For context, that’s about $3 million less than the original asking price when it was first listed in September. The swanky seaside digs span roughly...
Jared Moskowitz, lone new member of Congress from South Florida, prepares for two years as Democrat in Republican-ruled House
About to fulfill his life’s dream, Jared Moskowitz is excited and optimistic, yet clear-eyed, about what’s ahead. On Jan. 3, he’ll become one of 73 new members in the 435-person U.S. House of Representatives, and the only new member of Congress from South Florida. Almost two months after Election Day and the week before taking office representing Broward and Palm Beach counties, Moskowitz said ...
DeSantis announces investigation of Christmas drag show
The department claims to have received “multiple complaints” alleging the December 26 performance of “A Drag Queen Christmas” was “sexually explicit” and “marketed to children.”
Dozens of cruise line passengers stranded at Port Everglades
MIAMI - Loads of cruise passengers have been left stranded at Port Everglades.Dozens of people called CBS4 reporter Gabby Arzola, saying something needs to be done. "Passengers are telling me that they put a 10-day cruise with the Princess Cruises. The representatives told them that they didn't need to bring a passport and then they were turned away when they tried to board, saying that they needed a passport." Passenger Lori Johnson said she is no stranger to cruises. Earlier this month she noticed that her passport would expire during the trip. "I called Princess cruise lines, and they said they...
cw34.com
Two women wanted for retail thefts in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are searching for two women they say stolen over $1k in perfume in Port St. Lucie. Port St. Lucie police say the women walked into an ULTA store in Tradition earlier this month and left with 10 boxes of perfume. They are...
