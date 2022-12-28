ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

mocoshow.com

2022’s Top Stories: (Beyond MoCo) Latest Update on the 126,000 SF Indoor Water Park Coming to Maryland

As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from August: Mid-Atlantic families will have something fun to howl about as Great Wolf Lodge, North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, has announced that its newest resort in Perryville, MD (located in Cecil County, northeast of Baltimore City) is scheduled to open in August 2023. Great Wolf Lodge Maryland will be the company’s 20th resort in North America, and their largest. It will offer 700 family-friendly suites, a 126,000-square-foot indoor water park, a 57,000 square-foot entertainment center, and 12,000 square-feet of conference space. The resort is currently offering 25% off reservations at www.greatwolf.com/maryland.
PERRYVILLE, MD
Chesapeake Family Life

First Day Hikes in Maryland

Embrace the chill and take your family on one of these Maryland First Day Hikes to kick off the new year!. First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks to encourage people to get active and enjoy the outdoors. On New Year’s Day, hundreds of free, guided hikes will taking place in all 50 states, including Maryland. It is a great time to enjoy the beauty of our state parks.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Outdoor activities canceled, but fireworks will go on at Inner Harbor for new year

Some Marylanders' plans to celebrate the new year are likely well underway, while some are being altered because of the weekend weather forecast. Outdoor activities for Baltimore's New Year's celebration are canceled, 11 News learned on Thursday. But it's so far, so good for the fireworks show at midnight on Saturday. Organizers said the fireworks show will likely go on rain or shine.
BALTIMORE, MD
whatsupmag.com

Expert of the Month: Dr. Sidra Smith

Director of Studies & Strategic Initiatives | Severn School. Dr. Sidra Smith has dedicated her professional life to helping others grow. She has held various roles throughout her career, including a teacher, a DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) practitioner, an academic dean, a human resources professional, an assistant head of school, and a leadership coach. She currently serves as the Director of Studies & Strategic Initiatives for Severn School.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
Washington Examiner

Maryland’s schools are drastically failing their students

As our country's politicians continue to send billions to a foreign country, maybe some of those funds could be spent on Maryland's education system. Our country's leaders should pay attention too because the state's schools are mired in a crisis of competence and failing their students, and no one is doing anything about it.
MARYLAND STATE
whatsupmag.com

Towne Calendar: January 2023

A collection of noteworthy community events taking place this month across the Chesapeake Bay region. Anne Arundel Medical Center In-Person Nursing Hiring Event at Anne Arundel Medical Center Garden Café in Annapolis, 3:30 p.m.; Luminishealthcareers.org. Calling all experienced nurses, new graduate nurses, and LPNs, sign up today to attend Luminis Health - Anne Arundel Medical Center in-person nursing hiring event. You will get to meet with all of AAMC’s hiring managers and participate in interviews.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WTOP

New bike lanes on Old Georgetown Rd. draw criticism from area drivers

Bike lanes are popping up on roads throughout the D.C. region, but one of the latest installations in Maryland has sparked hundreds of complaints from local drivers. Multiple social media sites have been peppered with critical posts, primarily focused on newly installed bicycle lanes on Old Georgetown Road on Maryland Route 187 in Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

