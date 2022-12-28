Read full article on original website
Volkswagen recalls Beetles to replace Takata air bags
Since 2009, the exploding air bags have killed at least 33 people worldwide, including 24 in the United States.
Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Tomorrow is a new year, and with it comes a new law from the state of California banning manufacturers from “deceptively naming or marketing” features related to fully and semi-autonomous driving. That means that Tesla is going to have to rethink its Full Self-Driving Beta tag, which many have criticized for misleading consumers into thinking the system is fully autonomous when it is not.
(AP) — Volkswagen is recalling nearly 42,000 Beetles in the U.S. and Canada because they have potentially dangerous Takata airbag inflators. The recall covers Beetles from the 2015 and 2016 model years. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Friday that the inflators can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel.
Sure, the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ may have gone quicker than any other standard production car before it (hitting 304.773 mph or 490.48 km/h in 2019), but in a straight line, this 2006 Ford GT is even faster. The Ford GT you’re looking at has been owned by Johnny...
