Carscoops

McLaren Artura Driven, Ford GT40 Tribute, And 2024 Corvette E-Ray Goes Drifting: Your Weekly Brief

Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Tomorrow is a new year, and with it comes a new law from the state of California banning manufacturers from “deceptively naming or marketing” features related to fully and semi-autonomous driving. That means that Tesla is going to have to rethink its Full Self-Driving Beta tag, which many have criticized for misleading consumers into thinking the system is fully autonomous when it is not.
Recall Alert: Volkswagen recalls 42,000 Beetles over potentially dangerous airbags

(AP) — Volkswagen is recalling nearly 42,000 Beetles in the U.S. and Canada because they have potentially dangerous Takata airbag inflators. The recall covers Beetles from the 2015 and 2016 model years. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Friday that the inflators can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel.

