Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Tomorrow is a new year, and with it comes a new law from the state of California banning manufacturers from “deceptively naming or marketing” features related to fully and semi-autonomous driving. That means that Tesla is going to have to rethink its Full Self-Driving Beta tag, which many have criticized for misleading consumers into thinking the system is fully autonomous when it is not.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO