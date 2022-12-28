Read full article on original website
architizer.com
10 Predictions for the Future of Architecture
On the final day of Future Fest, Architizer's Editor in Chief Paul Keskeys is joined by Wandile Mthiyane, Founder of Ubuntu Design Group and The Anti-Racist Hot Dog, to give their thoughts on what comes next for the built environment — at every scale. We also asked the...
architizer.com
Maslak Square // HPP Architects
Text description provided by the architects. A new landmark in IstanbulJust a few years after completing the 26-storey, internationally award-winning AND Tower in Istanbul, HPP Architects is now delivering the city a new landmark. The building ensemble for the client Kapital Real Estate Development comprises two crystalline volumes of differing heights which will stand in the central business district of Maslak, making a previously inaccessible commercial site available for public use again.
architizer.com
Alambique House // NAJAS ARQUITECTOS
¨El Alambique¨ house, located in the Puembo region at the outskirts of Quito, between the Chiche and Guambí rivers has been located at a sloped site, overlooking a ravine. One of the design challenges was to sort out a home with a 70% first floor architectural program under the sloped topographic conditions, while allowing the internal garden to be mostly flat and fluidly connected to the inner and outdoor activities.
architizer.com
Roshan Business Center 2 // Pixarch 3D Architectural Visualization Company
Text description provided by the architects. We at Pixarch are proudly presenting another meticulously crafted 3D architectural animation walkthrough video. Roshan Business Center 2, a ground plus 18 floors high-rise, located in Bahria Town, Karachi. Our experts focusing on every detail of the project created an almost tangible 3D structural...
architizer.com
Archi-Tectonics' Mile-Long Echo Park Was Designed With a 'Sponge-City' Landscape Strategy
Though the Eco park and two stadiums were commissioned for the upcoming 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, the Archi-Tectonics team looked beyond that event to set a new course for the city's environmental future. Designed with a 'Sponge-City' landscape strategy, the project restores wetlands and re-introduces local vegetation. The hilly oasis is programmed for round-the-year recreation, doubling as a green lung restoring the local biome and strengthening its hydrology.
architizer.com
One Vanderbilt // Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
The tallest office tower in Midtown, One Vanderbilt connects directly to the city's transportation network, blending private enterprise and the public realm. Along with the Chrysler Building and Empire State Building, One Vanderbilt is one of three landmarks that define Manhattan's skyline. The project transforms the civic experience...
tinyhousetalk.com
Their DIY 24×24 Cabin in Alaska
Rodney and Marcel worked together to turn a shed kit into a beautiful 24×24 cabin in Alaska, complete with a 10×24 covered front porch and two queen-sized bedrooms. The bedrooms and full bathroom span the back of the home, but in the front, there's a lovely great room with a living room and kitchen built for entertaining. Could you live in this?
architizer.com
HAMBO. Bolonia's Multidimensional Habitation. // Sergio Mutis
HAMBO is an experimental multidimensional project for socially vulnerable population located in Bogota, Colombia. Grounded on an in-depth 3-year participative study of the marginal neighborhoods of Bolonia, Usme, and on Complexity Theory, this project challenges Colombia's simple social-housing monetary-cap policies with an alternative complex strategy system. By fusing urban connectivity, architectural flexibility, collective management, urban productivity, participative design, and informal spatial attributes, HAMBO is able to conceive and fund an innovative, complete, mixed-use, transdisciplinary, and resilient housing solution for vulnerable population tailored-maded to embroil within its territorial context and juncture.
architizer.com
Skamlingsbanken Visitor Centre // CEBRA
SKAMLINGSBANKEN – AN ARCHITECTURAL PORTAL TO NATURE AND HISTORYThe new visitor centre at Skamlingsbanken in Kolding is an architectural portal to the glacial landscape and its history of democratic events. The centre is designed as a natural and integrated part of the undulating landscape and from the overall design to the small details, visitors will experience an architecture that finds its origin in Skamlingsbanken's unique nature and history.
