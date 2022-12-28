Idaho murders: Police officers being offered counseling amid ongoing investigation into student deaths

Read full article on original website
Suspect in Idaho Student Killings Asked Ex-Convicts About Their "Thoughts and Feelings" Before Committing CrimeEden ReportsMoscow, ID
Idaho murders: 28-year-old man arrested in PennsylvaniaEmily RoyMoscow, ID
Idaho College Murders Suspect Arrested in PennsylvaniaEveryday EntertainmentAlbrightsville, PA
Suspect Arrested in Murders of Four Idaho Students Working Towards PhD in Criminal JusticeNikMoscow, ID
BREAKING NEWS: Suspect Arrested In The Missing Idaho Quadruple MurdersOlive BarkerMoscow, ID
Post Register
Suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition hearing
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A suspect arrested in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students plans to waive an extradition hearing so he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face murder charges, his defense attorney said Saturday. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student and teaching...
Idaho murder suspect will not fight his extradition to Idaho to face charges
MONROE COUNTY, PA - The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in mid-November will not fight his extradition back to Idaho to face charges.
WSU Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology speaks on U of I murder suspect arrest
PULLMAN, Wash. – The Washington State University Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology released a statement on the arrest of Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old graduate student from the department who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in mid-November. “The Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University is aggrieved by the alleged horrendous acts of...
‘This isn’t over’: Moscow Police wait for murder suspect to return to Idaho
MOSCOW, Id.– Almost seven weeks after the murders of four University of Idaho students, police have a suspect in custody. Bryan Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in mid-November. According to his lawyer, he will not fight his extradition back to Idaho to face his charges of four counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of...
24-Year-Old Lewiston Man Charged with Possession of Fentanyl
LEWISTON - On December 24 at approximately 12:25 a.m., an officer with the Lewiston Police Department was dispatched to the 1000 block of Cedar Avenue in Lewiston for the report of a citizen's dispute and narcotic activity. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, officers...
KXL
Suspect in Custody in Investigation Into Idaho Student Deaths
(Moscow, ID) — There’s a suspect in custody in the murders of four Idaho college students. NBC reports a 25-year-old male has been arrested this morning. It’s unclear if he is an actual student of the University of Idaho. The November 13th murders of the four students shocked the nation and led to an intense investigation that dragged on for weeks. Two other roommates were also home at the time of the killings, but were left unharmed.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Moscow police confirm Idaho professor isn’t a suspect in students’ deaths
MOSCOW — The Moscow Police Department confirmed it doesn’t believe a University of Idaho professor is involved in the Nov. 13 homicides that left four UI students dead. News outlets reported last week that Rebecca Scofield, chairperson of the UI Department of History, is suing Texas resident Ashley Guillard for posting videos on TikTok alleging the professor ordered the killings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen.
Heartless & Heartfelt Reactions to Professor Wrongly Accused of Moscow Murders
Moscow, Idaho. It was Sunday, Nov. 13 when four University of Idaho students were found slain in their off-campus residence. Since then, scarce details regarding the quadruple homicide have left locals astonished and longing for answers. As Moscow Police continue their investigation, speculation grows regarding the killer's identity. From mainstream...
Arrest of suspect in killings ‘a relief’ to University of Idaho campus
The fatal stabbings of four students at the University of Idaho shook the college town of Moscow, a small community nestled in the rolling agricultural hills of the Palouse region that hadn’t seen a murder for five years. The Nov. 13 slayings seemed to mystify police, adding to the tension in town as the weeks went by without a break in the case. Then on Friday a suspect was arrested more than 2,500 miles away in Pennsylvania. ...
What we know about Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger
MOSCOW, Idaho - It was a break in the case no one outside of law enforcement saw coming.
KHQ Right Now
Moscow murders: Police updates for week of Dec. 26-30
MOSCOW, Idaho - Six weeks after four University of Idaho (UI) students were murdered less than a mile from campus, the Moscow Police Department (MPD) continues to investigate what happened. MPD has not identified a suspect or located the murder weapon, which has been determined as a fixed-blade knife. MPD...
46-year-old Lewiston Man Accused of Aggravated Assault With a Knife on Christmas Eve
LEWISTON - During the early morning hours of December 24, officers with the Lewiston Police Department responded to a residence in the 400 block of Linden Drive for the report of an aggravated assault. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, the victim reported that...
KHQ Right Now
Moscow Police Department NONSTOP GRAPHIC
MOSCOW, Idaho. - The Moscow Police Department will be holding a press conference Dec. 30 at …
newsnationnow.com
Forensic expert: Idaho killing answers will rest in science
(NewsNation) — In Moscow, Idaho, there are reminders of a murder mystery that remains unsolved as the weathered memorial outside the restaurant where two of the victims worked makes it clear it’s been quite some time since the stabbing deaths on Nov. 13. Almost every business is displaying...
Woman Facing Felony Charge After Alleged Attempt to Smuggle Marijuana Into Nez Perce County Jail
LEWISTON - On December 19 at approximately 11:10 p.m., an officer with the Lewiston Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a white 2014 Chevy Captiva for driving without headlights on the 600 block of Bryden Avenue. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, when...
KXLY
Man sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Idaho — Clyde Ewing was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Thursday for the murder of 31-year-old Sam Johns. According to court documents, Ewing and his son rode bikes from Clarkston to Johns’ house in Lewiston on January 8, 2021, where they entered and shot Johns in front of his family. Johns died at the scene, and Ewing rode his bike back to Clarkston.
KLEWTV
U of I Murders: defamation lawsuit through the documents and lawyer's statement
According to the lawsuit filed on December 21 by a professor and Chair of the History Department at the University of Idaho, none of the four students who were murdered ever took a class from professor Rebecca Scofield. She also does not recall ever meeting any of the victims. TikTok...
NBCMontana
Woman accused of killing husband deemed mentally unfit to stand trial, judge says
A judge has ruled that an 82-year-old woman from Lewiston, Idaho is unfit to stand trial for the murder of her husband. The Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office announced on Monday that Kay Morrison was not competent. Defense attorneys filed a motion to have her evaluated for competency on Dec....
desales.edu
12/30/22: Statement on Arrest of Bryan Kohberger
On Friday, December 30, DeSales University learned of the arrest of Bryan Kohberger in connection with the murder of four University of Idaho students. Kohberger received a bachelor’s degree in 2020 and completed his graduate studies in June 2022. As a Catholic, Salesian community, we are devastated by this senseless tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims' families during this difficult time.
15-Year-Old in Custody After Monday Afternoon Shooting and Car Chase
MOSCOW - The Moscow Police Department is investigating a shooting and a car chase that occurred on the Northside of town Monday afternoon. Moscow Police responded to the incident around 3:00 in the Rodeo Drive area. Police say the incident began as a disturbance at a home in Moscow. Three juveniles between the ages of 15 and 17 ended up chasing an adult male. Police say one of the juveniles fired a handgun multiple times at the man while he was trying to flee in a vehicle. The shots were fired from the juveniles’ car in the Rodeo Drive area. No one was hurt. Officers do not believe any of the shots hit any of the homes in the area. The man fled the area.
