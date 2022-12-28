Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Disabled Apex Legends player dominates using one hand on controller
An Apex Legends player who was born with a disability in his left hand has learned to dominate opponents with just a single hand on controller. Learning the basics and fundamentals of Apex Legends is a tough task for any player, especially if it’s their first FPS title. So,...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 glitch grants players golden guns for free
Overwatch 2 players have found a bizarre glitch that can give any hero a golden gun for free if the right conditions are met. Golden guns take a long time to obtain for most Overwatch 2 players. While the rewards for players at the peak of the ranked ladder allow them to obtain the gold weapon skins with ease, the average Overwatch player will have to put a lot of time into getting these coveted skins for their favorite hero.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 pros blast unannounced spawn changes ahead of CDL Major II
Modern Warfare 2 pro players, including Atlanta FaZe’s SlasheR and Boston Breach’s Beans, have criticized unannounced spawn changes ahead of the Call of Duty League Major II. Spawns are a major topic every time a new Call of Duty is released. They are incredibly difficult for devs to...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends expert shows genius grenade plays to bamboozle enemies
Apex Legends content creator ‘Cau7ion’ has unveiled a number of genius tricks to make grenades as effective as possible in Respawn’s battle royale. Grenades and other projectiles often take a back seat in Apex Legends engagements. They’re not necessarily weak, but players often default to more reliable and controllable forms of dealing damage – namely weapons.
dexerto.com
Mande and gdolphn reveal plans for potential Apex Legends World Cup in 2023
Former Apex Legends pro player and popular Twitch streamer Mande has announced that, alongside gdolphn, that he plans to host a World Cup separate from EA and Respawn’s ALGS circuit. The ALGS has had its fair share of issues recently, with a few big esports orgsanizations opting to leave...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends Lunar New Year event leaked: Start date, skins, Seer Heirloom
Apex Legends’ Lunar New Year Collection Event has been leaked, so let’s check out the start date, skins, Seer’s Heirloom, and everything else we know about it so far. With the Wintertide Collection Event coming to a close, the Apex Legends community has its eyes firmly set on the next batch of content.
dexerto.com
GTA Online PC players warned of new crash & kick exploits
New crash and kick exploits are plaguing GTA Online players on PC, following the recent release of a weekly update. Rockstar Games typically deploys weekly updates for Grand Theft Auto Online every Thursday. With the latest of such releases, users can ring in the new year with the Western Powersurge motorcycle.
dexerto.com
OpTic Karma stuns Nadeshot and Cloakzy with “inspirational” Warzone 2 clutch
Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow is one of the greatest players to ever grace Call of Duty and his most recent Warzone 2 clutch left Nadeshot and Cloakzy completely mindblown. Karma is a three-time Call of Duty World Champion and even though he’s been retired for two years he hasn’t lost a step when it comes to absolutely dominating lobbies in both traditional multiplayer and Warzone 2.
dexerto.com
League of Legends pro player Triple dropped from TSM following substance abuse allegations
Triple, a veteran League of Legends mid laner set to play for TSM’s NACL team, responded to a series of allegations made by Long, his ex-girlfriend, admitting to many of the allegations made against him. TSM has since parted ways with the mid laner. 2022 has been a rough...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 expert unveils Battle Rifle with “absurd” TTK in Season 1 Reloaded
Warzone 2 guru WhosImmortal has unveiled a top-tier Battle Rifle that dishes out “absurd” damage output at medium range. In Warzone 2, the majority of players gravitate toward ARs and LMGs for medium to long-range gunfights. Weapons like the M4, RPK, TAQ-56, and Kastov 762 have already made...
dexerto.com
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fans speculate about new online features
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s promo materials have fans guessing what kind of online features will launch with the game. Nintendo hasn’t shared much about Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom other than a few trailers hyping up the game. That should change in the near future, however, given the sequel’s May 2023 due date on Switch.
dexerto.com
Hilarious Pokemon Scarlet & Violet video shows Pawmo ending it all
While roaming around Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, one player ran into an issue wherein Pawmo randomly jumped off a cliff. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet hit store shelves for the Nintendo Switch over a month ago. And despite their thoroughness, players continue to discover new elements that make up the experience.
dexerto.com
DangMoo makes history as first ever female League of Legends pro in Korea
Liiv SANDBOX’s team in the LCK Challengers League has signed DangMoo, marking the first time any League of Legends team in South Korea has put a female pro player on their roster. Over the past few years, there’s been a great deal of effort put into creating environments where...
dexerto.com
Sports Story player uncovers secret level where devs claim they were overworked
A Sports Story player uncovered a secret level where the developers reveal they were overworked while making the game, as the Switch exclusive has been plagued with bugs and glitches at launch. Nintendo Switch owners were excited when Sports Story, the sequel to 2017’s Golf Story, was announced for a...
dexerto.com
Bizarre LEGO knockoff toy steals Overwatch map artwork
A knockoff LEGO toy was spotted by Overwatch fans for stealing the artwork for the popular map Hanamura as the background for a Ninjago toy box. Knockoff toys have become quite popular over the years, especially ones that rip off the extremely popular LEGO branding. LEGO is one of the...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 streamer tries to turn off enemy’s Xbox with proximity chat: “Xbox, turn off”
Warzone 2 streamer Jon ‘I Got Puppies’ Schaefer attempted to turn off an enemy’s Xbox with proximity chat and although an opponent disconnected, the community is divided over whether he managed to pull it off. Proximity chat in Warzone 2 allows players to talk to their enemies...
dexerto.com
Shotz threatens fellow GTA RP streamer Penta with legal action over Twitch alert
After discovering that Twitch streamer Penta is using his voice in his sub alert, GTA RP streamer Shotz has threatened legal action over the usage of his voice. GTA RP has a tightly knit community on Twitch, with many of the game’s biggest streamers creating an ecosystem around their original characters and roles on any given server.
dexerto.com
“Verified” Nintendo leaker claims Metroid Prime news is on the horizon
Mods of GamingLeaksAndRumors subreddit are obliged to believe a “verified leaker” who claims Metroid Prime news is on the horizon. In 2017, shortly after the release of the first generation Switch, Nintendo announced the long-awaited fourth installment in the Metroid Prime series. A total duration of 43 seconds would see spacey blue gossamer forming the number 4, followed by the number catching fire, sliding to the right, allowing room for the Metroid Prime logo to fade into view.
dexerto.com
Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Episode 12 review: The season finale
Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Episode 12 concludes the return of the series, while preparing the setting for what is sure to be another action packed arc. Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Episode 12 is the season finale. Rather than ending the season with a bang, the episode goes through...
dexerto.com
Madden 23 players furious as servers wipe Franchise mode saves
Madden 23 players have been searching for answers as the game’s servers have been down, wiping players’ Franchise mode saved for both online and offline files. For football fans, Madden 23 has not been as smooth a ride as they’d had hoped. Players have experienced countless glitches...
Comments / 0