Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 have gotten new playlist updates. Call of Duty has evolved in a pretty dramatic way over the years. What used to be a game with pretty defined features and playlists that didn't change a whole lot aside from adding new maps when there was DLC, Call of Duty has ensured there is always new content to experience in the latest games. New weapons, skins, maps, and modes are always being added (or removed) and the teams behind the game have even gone out of their way to add festive playlists and maps to create some particularly unique content.

2 DAYS AGO