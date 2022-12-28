Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Hidden Overwatch 2 ability makes Baby D.Va extra powerful
A hidden Overwatch 2 passive ability is making Baby D.Va more powerful than she ever was in OW1. Overwatch 2 has been out for a few months now and players are still discovering all sorts of unique tricks and interactions the game has to offer. Unlike the first game, Overwatch...
ComicBook
Epic Games Leaks Surprise Free Game
Next month, Epic Games will shut down the online servers for several games, including multiple entries in the Rock Band series, 1000 Tiny Claws, and Unreal Tournament 3. However, it seems the publisher has big plans for the latter game in the form of a new version called Unreal Tournament 3 X. It seems that a Steam page for the game was posted ahead of an official announcement, though it's listed as "currently unavailable and will be available in the future." The listing also makes it clear that the game will be "completely free" and will offer crossplay between releases on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG!
How To Turn Off Skill-Based Matchmaking In Modern Warfare 2
Skill-based matchmaking has become a hot-button topic in gaming lately, especially in "Call of Duty." In early "Call of Duty" games, such as "Black Ops" and "World at War," skill-based matchmaking was less prevalent. Instead, all players would get thrown together into one lobby primarily based on network connection (per Charlieintel). Because of the system's randomness, skilled players often found themselves in a lobby with lower-skilled players, allowing them to get impressive kill scores. Conversely, lower-skilled players could get into a lobby with players much better for them, making for a miserable experience.
Goat Simulator 3 ad taken down for showing actual GTA 6 footage
A takedown notice has been issued against a Goat Simulator 3 advert by Take-Two Interactive after it was revealed that the ad contained footage from Grand Theft Auto VI. The GTA VI footage had previously leaked after Rockstar Games fell victim to a major cyber attack in September. In case...
PlayStation drops new freebie, no PS Plus required
The end of the year draws ever nearer, which means that it’s the season of giving. You can always rely on us video game fans to accept a free gift, although we’re not the most grateful bunch. We do tend to moan about the quality of said freebies but hey, we’ll accept them nonetheless.
wegotthiscovered.com
Microsoft enters 10-year deal to bring ‘Call of Duty’ to Nintendo, so take that Sony
In an odd turn of events, considering that Microsoft is yet to pass its acquisition of Activision Blizzard through consumer regulators and Nintendo’s hardware has recently struggled to run a Pokémon game, the tech giant has inked a deal with Nintendo to start bringing Call of Duty games to its consoles, starting with the Nintendo Switch.
PlayStation's first free PS Plus game for January 2023 confirmed
Normally, the next PlayStation Plus offerings are only unveiled at the end of the present month, but we've actually gotten a heads-up at one of the confirmed games on its way in January. December's games, which include Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant and Divine Knockout for Essential subscribers, have been...
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Get New Playlist Update
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 have gotten new playlist updates. Call of Duty has evolved in a pretty dramatic way over the years. What used to be a game with pretty defined features and playlists that didn't change a whole lot aside from adding new maps when there was DLC, Call of Duty has ensured there is always new content to experience in the latest games. New weapons, skins, maps, and modes are always being added (or removed) and the teams behind the game have even gone out of their way to add festive playlists and maps to create some particularly unique content.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends expert shows genius grenade plays to bamboozle enemies
Apex Legends content creator ‘Cau7ion’ has unveiled a number of genius tricks to make grenades as effective as possible in Respawn’s battle royale. Grenades and other projectiles often take a back seat in Apex Legends engagements. They’re not necessarily weak, but players often default to more reliable and controllable forms of dealing damage – namely weapons.
dexerto.com
Disabled Apex Legends player dominates using one hand on controller
An Apex Legends player who was born with a disability in his left hand has learned to dominate opponents with just a single hand on controller. Learning the basics and fundamentals of Apex Legends is a tough task for any player, especially if it’s their first FPS title. So,...
I finally believe in the dream of Xbox Cloud Gaming
Xbox Cloud Gaming has long interested me as a video games fan, but I was never quite convinced to make it a regular part of my life. That has finally changed.
dexerto.com
ImperialHal shows how lethal controller aim assist is in Apex Legends
Apex Legends pro Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has showcased why controller aim assist is powerful when compared to MnK. Over the past year, more and more Apex Legends pros have been making the shift from MnK to controller. While there are still a lot of players who argue that...
ComicBook
Free Xbox Games with Gold for January 2023 Revealed
Xbox revealed this week the free Xbox Live Gold games subscribers will get in January 2023 with two different games set to be given away next month. One of those will be available right at the start of the month as Xbox typically does with its free Games with Gold while the other will be available partway into January and into February. The two games are Iris Fall and Autonauts, and while they'll be available soon to download, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers still have a short while longer to download the last free games from 2022.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 pros blast unannounced spawn changes ahead of CDL Major II
Modern Warfare 2 pro players, including Atlanta FaZe’s SlasheR and Boston Breach’s Beans, have criticized unannounced spawn changes ahead of the Call of Duty League Major II. Spawns are a major topic every time a new Call of Duty is released. They are incredibly difficult for devs to...
dexerto.com
How to enter MoistCr1TiKal’s $10,000 Amok Runner speedrun challenge
Popular YouTuber MoistCr1TiKal has set up a $10,000 speedrun bounty for a game called Amok Runner and anyone can enter, here’s everything you need to know about the challenge. MoistCr1TiKal loves hosting events and getting involved with his large community, and this time he’s taking it a step further...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 streamer tries to turn off enemy’s Xbox with proximity chat: “Xbox, turn off”
Warzone 2 streamer Jon ‘I Got Puppies’ Schaefer attempted to turn off an enemy’s Xbox with proximity chat and although an opponent disconnected, the community is divided over whether he managed to pull it off. Proximity chat in Warzone 2 allows players to talk to their enemies...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 expert unveils Battle Rifle with “absurd” TTK in Season 1 Reloaded
Warzone 2 guru WhosImmortal has unveiled a top-tier Battle Rifle that dishes out “absurd” damage output at medium range. In Warzone 2, the majority of players gravitate toward ARs and LMGs for medium to long-range gunfights. Weapons like the M4, RPK, TAQ-56, and Kastov 762 have already made...
dexerto.com
GTA Online PC players warned of new crash & kick exploits
New crash and kick exploits are plaguing GTA Online players on PC, following the recent release of a weekly update. Rockstar Games typically deploys weekly updates for Grand Theft Auto Online every Thursday. With the latest of such releases, users can ring in the new year with the Western Powersurge motorcycle.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 glitch grants players golden guns for free
Overwatch 2 players have found a bizarre glitch that can give any hero a golden gun for free if the right conditions are met. Golden guns take a long time to obtain for most Overwatch 2 players. While the rewards for players at the peak of the ranked ladder allow them to obtain the gold weapon skins with ease, the average Overwatch player will have to put a lot of time into getting these coveted skins for their favorite hero.
dexerto.com
Is The Elder Scrolls Online worth playing in 2023?
The Elder Scrolls Online has been part of the MMO scene for over nine years now and it’s clear the game keeps welcoming new players every day – but is Elder Scrolls Online worth playing in 2023?. MMOs are abundant as we head into 2023. From World of...
