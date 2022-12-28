Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Energy Sector Update for 12/28/2022: BP,LFG,SPH,MRO,LKCO
Energy stocks resumed Wednesday's decline this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 2.4%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index still was dropping 3.2% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.0%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil...
NASDAQ
Financial Sector Update for 12/30/2022: XLF, FAS, FAZ, ENVX, DBD, MUFG, SMFG, MFG
Financial stocks were down in Friday premarket activity, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) slipping 0.5%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) was dropping 2%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was rising 1.8%. Enovix (ENVX) was increasing more than 4%...
NASDAQ
Euronet (EEFT) Rises 20.9% in 3 Months: More Room for Growth?
Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s EEFT shares have climbed 20.9% in the past three months compared with a 3.9% rise of the industry. Growth in EFT Processing, epay and Money Transfer businesses are driving the stock. With its digital efforts and global expansions, the company has positioned itself for better returns in the future.
NASDAQ
Are Construction Stocks Lagging Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (LOMA) This Year?
Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 30th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR: This late-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.1% over the last 60 days. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus. Immunocore Holdings...
NASDAQ
Bitcoin Seen Dropping Lower Before Shooting Back Up
Billionaire Tim Draper says bitcoin (BTC) could hit $250,000 next year while renowned investor Mark Mobius counters it could crash to $10,000. Who's right?. That's anyone's guess but for now, the world's largest cryptocurrency and the beleaguered cryptocurrency market it helped usher is expected to remain in the doldrums for much of next year, if not longer.
NASDAQ
Elon Musk Faces Margin Call on Loan Used to Purchase Twitter
Tesla (US:TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had to meet a margin call from creditors holding the stock as collateral for loans financing his Twitter acquisition, Barron's reported on Thursday. A margin call is triggered when the value of the collateral securing the loan falls below an agreed ratio, and...
NASDAQ
After Hours Most Active for Dec 28, 2022 : AMC, VST, NU, VZ, KIM, EGHT, AAPL, T, BUG, TQQQ, AMZN, TSLA
The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 6.35 to 10,685.7. The total After hours volume is currently 50,360,986 shares traded. The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.02 at $3.86, with 10,527,121 shares traded., following a 52-week high...
NASDAQ
Why Palantir, C3.ai, and Shopify Stocks All Gained Ground Today
The recent volatility that has plagued the major stock market indexes continued this week. After several days of declines, Wall Street was finally able to mount a rally Thursday as investors digested the latest unemployment report, which brought some (potentially) good news. The Federal Reserve Bank's campaign of rising interest rates may finally be cooling the overheated economy -- at least if the job numbers are any indication.
NASDAQ
Why Halliburton (HAL) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Donaldson (DCI) Shares Are Up Over 22% in 6 Months
Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI appears in good shape, with its shares rallying 22.6% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 12.7% growth. Donaldson’s strong product portfolio, solid demand and focus on innovation are expected to have driven the stock’s performance. Let’s look into the factors...
NASDAQ
Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lam Research (LRCX) closed at $420.30, marking a -0.07% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the semiconductor...
NASDAQ
Is Trending Stock PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) a Buy Now?
Paypal (PYPL) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this technology platform and digital payments company have returned -10.2%,...
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Axa (AXAHY) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
NASDAQ
Paramount Global-B (PARA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Paramount Global-B (PARA) closed the most recent trading day at $16.88, moving +0.66% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost...
NASDAQ
JNK: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (Symbol: JNK) where we have detected an approximate $212.8 million dollar inflow -- that's a 2.4% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 101,070,000 to 103,470,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of JNK, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Illumina (ILMN) Stock?
Investors in Illumina, Inc. ILMN need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $145.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how...
NASDAQ
American Tower (AMT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, American Tower (AMT) closed at $211.86, marking a -1.8% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the wireless communications infrastructure company...
NASDAQ
Is Realty Income Corp. (O) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Let's take a look at what these Wall Street heavyweights have to say...
NASDAQ
QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
QuantumScape Corporation (QS) closed at $5.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.71% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost...
