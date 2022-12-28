Read full article on original website
Locations in France Where ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Filmed
'Emily in Paris' uses several locations in France to film — discover four of the locations that come up in season 3 of the Netflix series.
TravelPulse
The Safest Islands in the Caribbean
There is nothing like enjoying a happy holiday in a sun-kissed and safe destination and the Caribbean offers a handful of islands guaranteed to provide travelers with peace of mind this winter. Here are four to consider ahead of your next Caribbean getaway. St. Barts. This extraordinary Caribbean destination has...
Exclusive: This $45 Million Historic Villa in Italy Comes With Its Own Vineyard—and Restaurant
Want to make your Eurotrip more of a permanent staycation? Now, you can live la dolce vita from the comfort of your own idyllic Italian villa. When you’re ready to ditch your old digs—or just want to double down on a new one—a historic estate only 20 miles outside of Rome is awaiting its next owner. Perched on top of what used to be an ancient Etruscan village, this awe-inspiring villa spans 40 acres and offers picturesque views of the Mediterranean Sea. It includes an 11,100-square-foot main residence, two guest homes, plus a Sangiovese vineyard and a ton of other dreamy amenities. Although, nothing beats being...
Time Out Global
Amazing deal alert: EasyJet is selling flights to Spain and Greece for just £20
What with all this cold weather, we can’t wait for summer 2023. And if you’re already thinking about planning a holiday for next year, you’re in luck: easyJet has just launched a sale on flights throughout the summer. The ‘big orange sale’ has flights for as little...
Viking cruise passenger dead after rogue wave slams into ship sailing to Argentina
A Viking Polaris cruise ship was hit with a devastating wave off the coast of Argentina on its way to Antarctica, killing a passenger and injuring four.
Adults Only? Luxury Tents? A New Four Seasons in Mexico Upends Expectations
Situated on the edge of Punta Mita—a 1,500-acre private peninsula in Mexico just north of Puerto Vallarta—is the Four Seasons’ first adults-only tented resort in the Americas. After pulling up to the resort’s access road, I immediately felt like I had stepped into a different world. I know that sounds clichéd, and I’ve probably used that phrase inappropriately before. But this time, it’s truly fitting.It was a stark difference from the hustle and bustle of Puerto Vallarta International Airport, which felt overwhelming as I was bombarded by drivers asking if I needed a ride and hotel hawkers beseeching me to...
All Aboard! The 8 Best Ultra-Luxury Train Trips Around the World
There’s a well-deserved romance that surrounds train journeys: They let you immerse yourself in the surrounding landscapes while filling every languid moment with old-world elegance. The best are ones that go beyond just getting from place to place, where the ride itself is an experience: “To travel by train is to see nature and human beings, towns and churches and rivers—in fact, to see life,” wrote Agatha Christie. From the legendary Venice Simplon-Orient-Express in Europe to Vietnam’s Vietage, these eight storied trains promise to make the journey as important as the destination. Africa: Rovos Rail Travelers can traverse the African continent’s most...
The 12 Best Places to Travel in 2023
Wondering what the best places to travel in 2023 are? Us too—so we decided to ask a panel of hospitality experts to find out. Their answers were quite literally all over the place (which, in this case, is a very good thing). After re-opening their borders after years of COVID-19 closures, trips to the Asian and Australian continents are set to make a roaring comeback, with countries like Japan and Singapore leading the way. Also trending? What Virtuoso managing director Misty Belles calls “isolation with intention” vacations, where travelers go to remote—and remotely populated—locations to get away from it all. Pack your bags for the Yukon, Chilean Patagonia, or Greenland.
Americans Are Flocking to Italian Wine Country to Buy Their Second Homes
Having a second home sounds nice. Having a second home in one of Italy’s famed wine regions sounds even nicer. Many Americans would seem to agree with that statement. Those looking to buy second homes are flocking to Piedmont, the home of Barolo, according to The Wall Street Journal. Diletta Giorgolo Spinola, the head of residential sales at Italy Sotheby’s International Realty, estimates that the number of Americans asking about the area had jumped about 50 percent at her agency over the past two years alone. Along with its reputation in the wine world, Piedmont was instrumental in the creation of the...
French-born artist finds inspiration on remote Easter Island
RAPA NUI, Chile (AP) — Rapa Nui – the remote Chilean territory in the mid-Pacific widely known as Easter Island – is home to a Catholic church featuring artwork that reflects that islanders’ ancestral culture as well as Christian beliefs. Among the eye-catching works are stained glass windows -- created by a French-born artist – that portray figures resembling Rapa Nui’s inhabitants.
Eerie moment sailors find ‘ghost ship’ drifting just 60 miles from the Bermuda Triangle with no soul on board
THIS is the eerie moment sailors stumble across a ‘ghost ship’ drifting 800 miles from Bermuda with no one on board. Two yachties from Ocean Research Project came across the abandoned boat in the Atlantic Ocean. The researchers noticed the boats sail wasn't up, the motor wasn't running...
Berlin aquarium bursts: Official reveals 'first indications' of what caused massive rupture
A German official cited "material fatigue" as a possible cause of a 46-foot aquarium in Berlin rupturing, as a U.S. company that helped build it dispatches a team.
Time Out Global
5 great reasons to visit Samobor this winter
Catering to tourists for 200 years, Samobor is a picture-postcard retreat west of Zagreb only 30 minutes away. Popular at weekends, when visitors hike in the surrounding hills before a rewarding helping of the town’s famous custard slice, Samobor has much more to offer the curious visitor. Host of one of Croatia’s biggest Mardi Gras carnivals after Rijeka, this cultural hub has galleries, museums and culinary traditions to discover, while its Advent celebrations run until January 8.
This New Art-Filled Hotel Is Like a Living Gallery in One of Mexico’s Most Charming Towns
It’s not every day that you get to sleep in the shadow of an original work by Pedro Friedeberg, arguably Mexico’s greatest Surrealist master. But La Valise San Miguel de Allende, which debuted in September as the latest addition to the celebrated La Valise hotel collection, teems with his art—specifically, fanciful carvings that adorn the walls of its alluring common areas and six sumptuous suites. For Yves Naman, founder of Namron Hospitality, La Valise’s parent company, opening an outpost in San Miguel was a natural next move: Given its rarefied reputation as an international arts center, it dovetails nicely with the brand’s...
lonelyplanet.com
The 5 best road trips in Belize
Belize is the perfect road-trip country. In fact, renting a car and driving yourself is by far the best way to get around when there is so much to see within such short distances. You can stop when and where you want to admire the scenery and take as much time as you’d like at each destination.
BBC
Derby's Queen Victoria statue could be moved
A statue of Queen Victoria in Derby could be moved to a more prominent position next to one of the city's most historic buildings. The artwork is situated on a grass verge on London Road near the former Derbyshire Royal Infirmary, which was opened by Victoria in 1894. The developer...
I Stayed at the Real White Lotus Hotel in Sicily—And Never Wanted to Leave
Ever since I watched The Talented Mr. Ripley at an age that was, frankly, far too young—despite the film’s sophisticated trappings, Jude Law does get brutally clubbed around the head with an enormous wooden oar—I have been a sucker for the glamorous promise of an Italian vacation. It may be a cliché, but the reason I’ll always return to Italy’s boot is that it’s filled with places that feel like they could exist nowhere else in the world, from thigh to heel; from the mind-boggling engineering of the Venetian waterways to the devil-may-care energy of Naples with its whizzing motorcycles and crumbling Baroque churches.
Time Out Global
Best places to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Croatia
New Year's is fast upon us, and to help you celebrate one more circuit around the Sun, here’s our list of best options to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Croatia. The Zagreb arts centre will host its annual NYE bash starting at 9pm. Renowned Croatian cellist Ana Rucer will perform alongside a line-up of Croatian DJs, who will be taking the party into the morning. Regular tickets include unlimited drinks, while VIP tickets add a table. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
travelawaits.com
2024 Riviera River Cruises Are On Sale — Here Are The Included Destinations
There’s good news if you’ve been thinking of taking a European river tour! Riviera River Cruises’ 2024 European cruises are on sale. Book a cabin or suite on a 2024 departure by February 28, 2023, and get a 10 percent discount. Beverage packages (usually $179 per person for an eight-day cruise) are included in the deal. Packages cover draught and non-alcoholic beers, house wines, wines by the glass, soda, and juice.
Elite Travel in 2023 Is All About Luxe Isolation. Here’s Where to Get Away From the Crowds in Style.
What’s the elite traveler in the mood for going into 2023? Think Mallorca: The Balearic island is the embodiment of the current trend for “small places, incredible locations with fabulous views that are a little bit away from everyone,” says Jules Maury, head of Scott Dunn Private. Mallorca has Tuscany’s rustic charm but fewer people and a newer edge. United Airlines recently introduced a nonstop seasonal flight from Newark to the capital, Palma, unlocking easy access from the US for the first time. Maury’s pick is the 31-room Son Net, a 17th-century estate opening in April under the auspices of Spanish...
