Read full article on original website
Related
WBAY Green Bay
Mile of Music will ring in the New Year - tonight
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tonight is the eve to New Year’s Eve. And if that sounds strange, Mile of Music is ok with that - because this is the night of their New Year’s Eve Celebration. The team is bringing back three artists from the summer’s festival...
JUST IN: ‘Active situation’ reported on Bus. 51 in Weston
A heavy police presence is being reported at a Bus. Hwy. 51 convenience store, prompting authorities to caution residents to stay away from the area. The active situation is in the area of Kwik Trip, 5603 Bus. Hwy. 51. Police are not confirming any information about the ongoing situation. As...
Cocktail of the Week: Frostbite
This week’s featured cocktail is a delicious treat for an icy winter day. Delicious! As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Cocktail of the Week: Frostbite. 1 1/2 oz Tequila. 3/4 oz. White chocolate. 1/4...
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton family misses cruise ship after Southwest flight canceled
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A family of seven from Appleton hoping to go on a Christmas week Royal Caribbean cruise leaving Florida, never made it onboard, after Southwest Airlines canceled their flight out of Milwaukee. Today, they’re wondering whether the airline will compensate them for thousands of dollars in travel...
wearegreenbay.com
Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Man Appears in Clark County Court for Church Break-In
A Marshfield man involved in a Neillsville church break-in earlier this year appeared in Clark County Court on Wednesday. During the last weekend of January, the United Church of Christ in Neillsville canceled their Sunday services after it was discovered there was a break-in at the church. The City of Neillsville Police Department located and questioned Trevor Harrison of Marshfield.
Dodge County district attorney stepping down in January
JUNEAU, Wis. — Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg is stepping down from his role next month. In a news release from his office Thursday, Klomberg said he is leaving his current job effective Jan. 13 to take “an employment opportunity that is in my family’s best interests.” “My father, my wife and my three daughters have made countless sacrifices...
POLICE: Former Wausau teen’s death likely due to hypothermia
Investigators in Portage County now say the death of a 19-year-old man is not suspicious and is likely due to hypothermia. Daterrius Coleman, formerly Wausau, was found dead the morning of Dec. 26 in the Portage County town of Hull. He listed a Stevens Point address before his death. Coleman’s...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington County man killed Wednesday night in head-on crash in Sauk County
December 30, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – A 20-year-old Washington County man was killed Wednesday night, December 28, 2022, when the vehicle he was riding in was hit head-on by a pickup truck traveling the wrong way on I-90/94 near Lake Delton. According to Wisconsin State Patrol...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired in Beaver Dam, vehicle hit
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - The Beaver Dam Police Department is looking for video and information related to a shots fired investigation. Police said someone fired "approximately 14 rounds" near the Cooper Street bridge around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Around the same time, police said a vehicle near...
spmetrowire.com
One injured in Plover Rd. collision on Saturday
One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision on Dec. 31. Plover police and medics responded to Hwy. B/Plover ...
95.5 FM WIFC
Police Diffuse Situation At Weston Convenience Store
WESTON, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) –A situation overnight drew a large police prescence to the Kwik Trip Store in Weston. It happened around 1am. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, the active police scene at the Kwik Trip was in response to a stolen vehicle. The woman inside...
94.3 Jack FM
Neenah Police Department Hires Company to Provide Free Rides Home New Year’s Eve
NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Neenah Police Department is working to make sure you get home safely this New Year’s Eve. The department shared on Twitter Wednesday that it would be hiring a local cab company to provide rides this weekend, hoping to prevent drunk driving. Rides will...
wearegreenbay.com
Man leads law enforcement on ‘high-risk’ pursuit in stolen vehicle through Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Milwaukee is in custody and being held on numerous charges relating to a ‘high-risk’ pursuit through Fond du Lac that included a head-on collision with a squad car. In a joint release from the Fond du Lac Police...
wearegreenbay.com
Chicken found wandering in Menasha, police issue reminder that they are not allowed in the city
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menasha Police Department wanted to remind residents that chickens are not allowed in the city, after one was seen wandering around a person’s yard. The Menasha Police Department posted on its Facebook about a chicken that was found wandering in a residents yard....
wearegreenbay.com
Improper disposal of smoking material cause of Fond du Lac fire
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Improper disposal of smoking material was the cause of a morning fire in the City of Fond du Lac on Thursday. According to the Fond du Lac Fire Department, around 10:15 a.m., firefighters were sent to the 600 block of Ledgeview Boulevard for a report of a fire in a garbage can located in the kitchen of the residence.
nbc15.com
Reedsburg 18-year-old arrested in deadly Sauk County crash
Sauk Co., Wis. (WMTV) - Details have been released in a fatal wrong-way crash in Sauk County Wednesday night. According to Wisconsin State Patrol, just before 9:30 p.m., a sedan carrying three people was heading east on I-90/94 near Lake Delton, when a pickup truck driving the wrong way, westbound, crashed into it.
18-year-old arrested after fatal crash near Lake Delton
SAUK COUNTY, Wis. — An 18-year-old from Reedsburg has been arrested and charged following a crash that killed one person near Lake Delton in Sauk County. The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. on I-90/94 when the 18-year-old driver of a pickup truck was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes and crashed head-on into a sedan, according to Wisconsin State...
WJFW-TV
Portage County Sheriff's Department: Man found deceased in the Town of Hull identified
UPDATE 12-28-22 - The deceased male that was found in the Town of Hull on Monday morning has been identified as Daterrius Coleman, 19. According to the Portage County Sheriff's Office, preliminary reports indicate that Coleman likely died as a result of hypothermia pending final autopsy results. Coleman's death is...
Comments / 0