Wautoma, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Mile of Music will ring in the New Year - tonight

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tonight is the eve to New Year’s Eve. And if that sounds strange, Mile of Music is ok with that - because this is the night of their New Year’s Eve Celebration. The team is bringing back three artists from the summer’s festival...
APPLETON, WI
WausauPilot

Cocktail of the Week: Frostbite

This week’s featured cocktail is a delicious treat for an icy winter day. Delicious! As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Cocktail of the Week: Frostbite. 1 1/2 oz Tequila. 3/4 oz. White chocolate. 1/4...
WAUSAU, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton family misses cruise ship after Southwest flight canceled

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A family of seven from Appleton hoping to go on a Christmas week Royal Caribbean cruise leaving Florida, never made it onboard, after Southwest Airlines canceled their flight out of Milwaukee. Today, they’re wondering whether the airline will compensate them for thousands of dollars in travel...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Man Appears in Clark County Court for Church Break-In

A Marshfield man involved in a Neillsville church break-in earlier this year appeared in Clark County Court on Wednesday. During the last weekend of January, the United Church of Christ in Neillsville canceled their Sunday services after it was discovered there was a break-in at the church. The City of Neillsville Police Department located and questioned Trevor Harrison of Marshfield.
MARSHFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired in Beaver Dam, vehicle hit

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - The Beaver Dam Police Department is looking for video and information related to a shots fired investigation. Police said someone fired "approximately 14 rounds" near the Cooper Street bridge around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Around the same time, police said a vehicle near...
BEAVER DAM, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Police Diffuse Situation At Weston Convenience Store

WESTON, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) –A situation overnight drew a large police prescence to the Kwik Trip Store in Weston. It happened around 1am. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, the active police scene at the Kwik Trip was in response to a stolen vehicle. The woman inside...
WESTON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Improper disposal of smoking material cause of Fond du Lac fire

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Improper disposal of smoking material was the cause of a morning fire in the City of Fond du Lac on Thursday. According to the Fond du Lac Fire Department, around 10:15 a.m., firefighters were sent to the 600 block of Ledgeview Boulevard for a report of a fire in a garbage can located in the kitchen of the residence.
FOND DU LAC, WI
nbc15.com

Reedsburg 18-year-old arrested in deadly Sauk County crash

Sauk Co., Wis. (WMTV) - Details have been released in a fatal wrong-way crash in Sauk County Wednesday night. According to Wisconsin State Patrol, just before 9:30 p.m., a sedan carrying three people was heading east on I-90/94 near Lake Delton, when a pickup truck driving the wrong way, westbound, crashed into it.
SAUK COUNTY, WI

