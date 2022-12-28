Read full article on original website
Krewe of Neptune announces 2023 Celebrity Grand Marshal
BILOXI, Miss. (GULF COAST WEEKEND) - Mississippi native and national country recording artist Steve Azar will lead the Krewe of Neptune through the streets of Biloxi during their annual night parade. It will be held in downtown Biloxi on February 18, 2023 beginning at 5:30pm. Azar has a long list...
I-10 widening to help traffic around planned Bucc-ee’s on Mississippi Gulf Coast
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WKRG) – Federal grants will widen I-10 through part of Mississippi, including an interchange where a new Bucc-ee’s is planned. $60 million from a bipartisan infrastructure law will support widening I-10 from four to six lanes between Long Beach and Diamondhead. “This grant funding will have a lasting effect for the people and […]
Prep hoops: 20 teams from across 3 states converged on Biloxi this week
The 6th annual Lady Indians Christmas Classic took place on the campus of Biloxi High School this week with 20 girls’ teams from across three different states taking part in the two-day affair making it one of, if not the, biggest all-girls holiday tourneys in the state of Mississippi as well as the Gulf South region.
Fireworks sales going strong after sluggish start
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The cart full of explosives may seem a little over the top, but not for Ocean Springs resident Sy Easterling. He goes all out for fireworks. “Oooh, the expensive stuff,” he said. “The big bang. The finale.”. The hunt is just about as...
Golfers rejoice as warmer weather enters South Mississippi
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With temperatures going from deep freeze to toasty in the span of a few days, Coast residents are enjoying time outside at Bayou Vista Golf Course in Gulfport. Six days ago, the wind chill was in the teens and temperatures were in the 20′s and 30′s....
Warmer conditions have people excited on the coast
Amanda Schonewitz makes history in Stone County.
Gulfport Holiday Classic Day Two (12/29/22)
Gulfport Holiday Classic Day Three (12/30/22) Gulfport Holiday Classic Day One (12/28/22) Highlights from Harrison Central, Gulfport, and Pascagoula. Coast athletes take next steps on Early Signing Day. Updated: Dec. 23, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST. Coast athletes take next steps on Early Signing Day. Boys Basketball: Moss Point @...
Amanda Schonewitz makes history in Stone County
Harbor Lights heads into final nights.
Pascagoula lifts citywide boil water notice; water safe for use
Twelfth Night celebrations to kick off Carnival season in South Mississippi. The Coastal Mississippi Mardi Gras Museum and the City of Biloxi are excited to announce a Twelfth Night Celebration Thursday, January 5. WLOX blood drive provides life line for recipients.
Troy Peterson reflects on life as Harrison County Sheriff after announcing retirement
Schonewitz completed the program with 23 other women from around the country.
Home of Grace clients battling addiction share New Year’s resolutions
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Many people are starting to write their New Year’s resolutions down as we approach 2023. This includes people battling addiction at the Home of Grace Addiction Treatment Center, who are looking forward to the new year. Zack Hinton is currently a client of Home of...
Mississippi man missing after helicopter crash in Gulf of Mexico
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Harrison County man is one of the four people who are missing after a helicopter crash that happened over the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, December 29. The Sun Herald reported the crash happened about ten miles off Southwest Pass, Louisiana. The U.S. Coast Guard searched for the four […]
$60M MEGA grant to pay for widening I-10 between Diamondhead, Long Beach exits
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A four lane section of I-10 from the Long Beach exit at County Farm Road to the Diamondhead exit will finally be widened to six lanes, thanks to a $60 million MEGA Infrastructure Grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. MDOT District Engineer Kelly Castleberry...
In the Kitchen with 200 North Beach in Bay St. Louis
Amanda Schonewitz makes history in Stone County.
CEO of Biloxi retirement home dies in train accident
The co-founder and CEO of a Biloxi retirement home died over the Christmas holiday. 57-year-old Glenn Barclay died December 26, according to a post made on The Blake at Biloxi’s social media page. News outlets in Pensacola reported that Terry Glenn Barclay was killed when he was hit by...
Heavy thunderstorms cause damage to a local Semmes farm
SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — New Year’s Eve is going a bit differently for the director of operations of Loblolly Farms in Semmes. Severe weather and heavy winds from Friday’s storm caused the roof of one barn at the farm to end up on the ground. Director of Operations Gary Smith says he and his crew […]
Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson talks about his decision to retire
Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson talks about his decision to retire
Family of missing man involved in helicopter crash waiting for updates
LIZANA, Miss. (WLOX) - The family of Harrison County resident David Scarborough is still waiting for answers. Scarborough is one of the four people on board a helicopter that crashed on Thursday off the Coast of Louisiana. His family gathered on Friday at his home in Lizana to show support...
TONIGHT: Part of East Pass Rd., near Cowan, closed for work
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A heads up for drivers in Gulfport Friday night... Crews will shut down the westbound lanes of East Pass Road, between Bridge Street and Monet Street, near Cadence Bank and Taco Bell. The closure will begin at 9 p.m. to allow crews to install a new...
These are the top-rated new restaurants that opened on the MS Coast in 2022
It was a year of good eating across the Coast, as many new restaurants opened, others got an extreme makeover and more are still on the way in 2023. Radish opened in Long Beach, with radishes growing on the front porch, and immediately became a very popular place to eat and reestablishing the city as a “radish capital.”
