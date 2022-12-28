ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

WLOX

Krewe of Neptune announces 2023 Celebrity Grand Marshal

BILOXI, Miss. (GULF COAST WEEKEND) - Mississippi native and national country recording artist Steve Azar will lead the Krewe of Neptune through the streets of Biloxi during their annual night parade. It will be held in downtown Biloxi on February 18, 2023 beginning at 5:30pm. Azar has a long list...
BILOXI, MS
ourmshome.com

Prep hoops: 20 teams from across 3 states converged on Biloxi this week

The 6th annual Lady Indians Christmas Classic took place on the campus of Biloxi High School this week with 20 girls’ teams from across three different states taking part in the two-day affair making it one of, if not the, biggest all-girls holiday tourneys in the state of Mississippi as well as the Gulf South region.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Fireworks sales going strong after sluggish start

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The cart full of explosives may seem a little over the top, but not for Ocean Springs resident Sy Easterling. He goes all out for fireworks. “Oooh, the expensive stuff,” he said. “The big bang. The finale.”. The hunt is just about as...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Golfers rejoice as warmer weather enters South Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With temperatures going from deep freeze to toasty in the span of a few days, Coast residents are enjoying time outside at Bayou Vista Golf Course in Gulfport. Six days ago, the wind chill was in the teens and temperatures were in the 20′s and 30′s....
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Warmer conditions have people excited on the coast

Warmer conditions have people excited on the coast
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Gulfport Holiday Classic Day Two (12/29/22)

Gulfport Holiday Classic Day Two (12/29/22)
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Amanda Schonewitz makes history in Stone County

Amanda Schonewitz makes history in Stone County
STONE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Pascagoula lifts citywide boil water notice; water safe for use

Pascagoula lifts citywide boil water notice; water safe for use
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

In the Kitchen with 200 North Beach in Bay St. Louis

In the Kitchen with 200 North Beach in Bay St. Louis
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
wxxv25.com

CEO of Biloxi retirement home dies in train accident

The co-founder and CEO of a Biloxi retirement home died over the Christmas holiday. 57-year-old Glenn Barclay died December 26, according to a post made on The Blake at Biloxi’s social media page. News outlets in Pensacola reported that Terry Glenn Barclay was killed when he was hit by...
BILOXI, MS
WKRG News 5

Heavy thunderstorms cause damage to a local Semmes farm

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — New Year’s Eve is going a bit differently for the director of operations of Loblolly Farms in Semmes. Severe weather and heavy winds from Friday’s storm caused the roof of one barn at the farm to end up on the ground. Director of Operations Gary Smith says he and his crew […]
SEMMES, AL
WLOX

TONIGHT: Part of East Pass Rd., near Cowan, closed for work

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A heads up for drivers in Gulfport Friday night... Crews will shut down the westbound lanes of East Pass Road, between Bridge Street and Monet Street, near Cadence Bank and Taco Bell. The closure will begin at 9 p.m. to allow crews to install a new...
GULFPORT, MS
theadvocate.com

These are the top-rated new restaurants that opened on the MS Coast in 2022

It was a year of good eating across the Coast, as many new restaurants opened, others got an extreme makeover and more are still on the way in 2023. Radish opened in Long Beach, with radishes growing on the front porch, and immediately became a very popular place to eat and reestablishing the city as a “radish capital.”
GULFPORT, MS

