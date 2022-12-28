ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wdrb.com

Louisville Black Six honored with historical marker downtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 50 years after their arrests led to a week of protests and riots in the city's Parkland Neighborhood, the Louisville Black Six are being honored, along with a long overdue apology. Parkland has been through a lot over the last 50 years. From structural...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 injured in shooting at Kentucky Expo Center Saturday morning, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and a child were sent to the hospital Saturday morning after a shooting at the Kentucky Exposition Center. It happened around 10:30 a.m., according to a news release from LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. That's when officers from LMPD's 4th Division responded to a call of a shooting in the west wing of the Kentucky Expo Center.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Former Male High School principal Ted Boehm dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Male High School principal who helped guide the school during a controversial time has passed away. The school's alumni Facebook page made the announcement that Ted Boehm passed away Saturday morning. Boehm was Male's principal from 1978 to 1992 and again from 2009 to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man, juvenile injured at Kentucky Expo Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after a shooting took place in the west wing of the Kentucky Expo Center. On Saturday around 10:30 a.m., LMPD responded to a call in the 900 block of Phillips Lane of a shooting were officers located two victims. Officers...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer unveils official portrait at Metro Hall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's official portrait is now hanging in the Mayors Gallery at Louisville Metro Hall. It was created by artist Carlos Gamez de Francisco. Fischer said he wanted his portrait to be more than him just looking straight at the viewer. Instead, Fischer is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WIFR

8 injured after SUV crashes into restaurant in Louisville, Ky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Eight people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after an SUV crashed into a restaurant in the Clifton neighborhood. Around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to Frankfort Avenue on reports of a crash, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Early investigation...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man injured after being shot near Fairgrounds, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after being shot near the Fairgrounds in Louisville Friday evening. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers initially responded to the 3400 block of Newburg Road on a reported shooting. Officers then found a man who had been...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

First brewery opens in Bullitt County

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — One of Louisville’s newest breweries has expanded, opening a second location in Mount Washington. Gallant Fox Brewing Company’s expansion is monumental and is the first brewery to open in Bullitt County. Co-owner Roger Huff says this expansion has been in the works for...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Gov. Beshear pledges no tolls for new Brent Spence Bridge project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A landmark project received the green light. A massive overhaul of the bridge connecting Cincinnati and northern Kentucky and construction of a companion bridge will be paid for with state and federal funding. "One of the largest infrastructure grants in US history," Gov. Andy Beshear said.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on I-65 in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 65 in Clark County Thursday evening, according to Indiana State Police. The accident initially closed the right three lanes of I-65 South at the 2.8 mile marker around 8:30 p.m., according to police. The lanes...
CLARK COUNTY, IN

