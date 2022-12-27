Read full article on original website
Oregon: People convicted by split juries can have new trial
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Supreme Court has ruled that people who were convicted of a crime by a non-unanimous jury have a right to a new trial. The ruling says that final convictions issued by non-unanimous juries before the U.S. Supreme Court struck down such jury verdicts in 2020 must be reversed and sent back for a new trial. The ruling applies to state cases where a criminal conviction was final and the appeals, if any, were over before the 2020 Supreme Court decision. Authorities said the decision will affect hundreds of convictions in the state. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum welcomed the ruling, saying it would help address inequities and ensure fairness in the justice system.
State leaders react to SAFE-T Act ruling
(WAND) — On Wednesday night, Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe released a statement announcing that Circuit Judge Thomas Cunningham ruled in favor of the plaintiffs in the case regarding the Pre-Trial Fairness Act. Certain provisions of the act were found unconstitutional, including pre-trial release and bail reform. The...
Which counties no longer have cash bail starting Jan. 1?
(WAND) - A Kankakee County judge has ruled portions of the SAFE-T Act are unconstitutional, putting a pause on the elimination of cash bail in most Illinois counties. Because of the ruling, counties that were part of the lawsuit against the state will still have cash bail on January 1.
Carle finalizes agreement with Aetna
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — Carle Health and Aetna have finalized the Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO agreement that was proposed in October. Before such an agreement was reached, many retired State of Illinois employees would have had to switch away from their long-time providers at Carle in the new year.
NY opens its first legal recreational marijuana dispensary
NEW YORK (AP) — The first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana in New York rung up its first sales on Thursday, opening up what is expected to be one of the country's most lucrative markets for cannabis — underscored by the dozens of unauthorized shops that have operated in the open for years.
New Year's Eve shaping up to be dry across Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER) - While it'll be cooler Friday across Central Illinois, it'll still be warmer than average. This time of the year, we typically see a high around 35°. Yesterday, Decatur hit 61° and Springfield reached 64°!. A cold front passed through the area early Friday morning...
