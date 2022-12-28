NFL: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In TennesseeLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Cheating Girlfriend Humiliated in Front of Parents After Boyfriend Confronts Her in Crazy WayBriana B.Nashville, TN
Williamson Educators Nominated for National HonorAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Dollar General Makes $100,000 Donation to Sumner County SchoolsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans
Sep 25, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates his touchdown against the Tennessee Titans with quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers
Aug 28, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh won 19-9. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Cards turn to QB David Blough to start vs. Falcons
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals
Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert (11) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Without Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins take shot at ousting Patriots
After constantly looking up at the New England Patriots in the standings for nearly two decades, the Miami Dolphins will have a golden opportunity to get back at their division rival on Sunday when the two teams meet in Foxborough,…
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Reports: Titans QB Joshua Dobbs to start vs. Cowboys
ESPN, CFP Criticized As Peach Bowl Ends After Midnight
The end of the Ohio State-Georgia game coincided with the clock striking midnight.
Win over Panthers would give Bucs NFC South title
Not much has come easy for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season. But now with just two weeks to play in the regular season, it could become clear and convenient for quarterback Tom Brady and his teammates.
Eagles list Jalen Hurts (shoulder) as doubtful for Sunday
HaHa Clinton Dix Retires as Member of Packers
Former Green Bay Packers safety HaHa Clinton-Dix retired as a member of the team on Friday.
Slumping Jets, Seahawks desperate for win
Six weeks ago, it seemed both the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks were shoo-ins for the NFL playoffs. When the teams meet Sunday afternoon in Seattle, they'll be clinging to slim postseason hopes as both have lost five of…
