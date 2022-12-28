Read full article on original website
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
Southwest Cancels Another 2,600 Wednesday Flights; Buttigieg Warns Airline’s CEO Over ‘Meltdown’
(CNN) — Southwest Airline’s operational meltdown has put the Dallas-headquartered company under serious scrutiny — not only from stranded passengers and media reports but from US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as well. He spoke directly to Southwest CEO Bob Jordan on Tuesday about the thousands of flights...
Supreme Court Keeps COVID-Era Immigration Rule In Place
Since the pandemic began, the U.S. has been using a public health rule designed to limit the spread of disease to expel asylum-seekers on the southern border. The Supreme Court recently decided to keep that rule in place until a full ruling is issued.
New Israeli government vows to develop West Bank tourism
The tourism minister of Israel's new hardline government has promised to invest in the West Bank, calling the occupied area "our local Tuscany."
Buttigieg calls for Southwest accountability amid 'meltdown'
Blizzard conditions kept planes grounded at airports nationwide this week, with thousands more flights canceled Tuesday. But Southwest Airlines is the focus of passenger anger after it canceled far more flights than any other major carrier. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg joined Judy Woodruff to discuss how the department will hold Southwest accountable.
Explainer: Supreme Court Keeps Title 42 — For Now. How Do the COVID Asylum Restrictions Work?
WASHINGTON (AP) — Since the pandemic began, the United States has been using a public health rule designed to limit the spread of disease to expel asylum-seekers on the southern border. Title 42, as it’s called, has been used more than 2.5 million times to expel migrants since March...
New Year Will Bring New Federal Tax Credits for Electric Vehicles. How Do They Work?
WASHINGTON (AP) — Starting Jan. 1, many Americans will qualify for a tax credit of up to $7,500 for buying an electric vehicle. The credit, part of changes enacted in the Inflation Reduction Act, is designed to spur EV sales and reduce greenhouse emissions. But a complex web of...
S&P 500 Closes Out Dismal Year With Worst Loss Since 2008
Wall Street capped a quiet day of trading with more losses Friday, as it closed the book on the worst year for the S&P 500 since 2008. The benchmark index finished with a loss of 19.4% for 2022 — its worst loss since the financial crisis 14 years ago and a painful reversal for investors after the S&P 500 notched a gain of nearly 27% in 2021.
An Afghan Interpreter Risked His Life for US Marines. Now, They’re Fighting So He Can Stay In the US
(CNN) — It was November 2010 and a platoon of Marines was patrolling outside of a village in Helmand Province, Afghanistan — slowly, and carefully, to avoid accidentally stepping on hidden improvised explosive devices. They walked in a single file line meant to reduce the risk of multiple Marines being taken out in one blast.
