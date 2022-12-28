ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buttigieg calls for Southwest accountability amid 'meltdown'

Blizzard conditions kept planes grounded at airports nationwide this week, with thousands more flights canceled Tuesday. But Southwest Airlines is the focus of passenger anger after it canceled far more flights than any other major carrier. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg joined Judy Woodruff to discuss how the department will hold Southwest accountable.
S&P 500 Closes Out Dismal Year With Worst Loss Since 2008

Wall Street capped a quiet day of trading with more losses Friday, as it closed the book on the worst year for the S&P 500 since 2008. The benchmark index finished with a loss of 19.4% for 2022 — its worst loss since the financial crisis 14 years ago and a painful reversal for investors after the S&P 500 notched a gain of nearly 27% in 2021.
