East Texas Fruit, Nut and Vegetable Conference set for Jan. 13 in Tyler

By Greg Grant Tyler Morning Telegraph
 3 days ago
Nothing beats home grown produce. Courtesy

Winter is the season when most fruit and nut trees are planted. For those that are sold “bare root,” dormant season planting is absolutely essential. If you’d like to learn more about producing edible crops in 2023, the annual East Texas Fruit, Nut and Vegetable Conference on Friday, Jan. 13 at the Cross Brand Cowboy Church (11915 FM 2015, Tyler, Texas 75708) will offer both professional and amateur gardeners advice on figs, bunch grapes, muscadines, home vegetable production, peaches, plums, and the growing history of the 100-plus-year-old King’s Nursery in Tenaha.

Registration will begin at 8 a.m. followed by the first session at 8:30 a.m. Lunch is provided. Cash, checks or credit cards will be accepted at onsite registration. Program cost is $25 for pre-registration online before Jan. 12 and $35 after. The program will be held in-person only. Pre-registration is required for a lunch headcount. No Texas Department of Agriculture CEU’s will be offered for this event. However, CE’s (5 hours) for certified Texas Master Gardeners will be awarded.

