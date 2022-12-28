ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
KEPR

These new laws are taking effect in Washington state in 2023

WASHINGTON — Numerous laws go into effect in Washington state on Jan. 1, 2023 and throughout the new year. KOMO News highlighted some of the key laws to know as 2022 concludes. Minimum wage increase. The minimum wage in Washington state will increase to $15.74 an hour on Jan....
WASHINGTON STATE
nwnewsradio.com

Pay transparency starts in Washington Jan 1

The new year starts with some clarity on what you can expect to be paid BEFORE you apply for a job. January 1st is when Washington’s new pay transparency law takes effect, but according to job site, “Indeed”, we already see pay ranges in 48% of their job postings here compared to 44% for California.
WASHINGTON STATE
koze.com

Legislation Proposed to Hold Telecommunications Providers Accountable For Allowing Illegal Robocalls

OLYMPIA, WA – Legislation has been proposed that would modernize Washington State’s current anti-robocalling law. In 2021, an estimated 835,000 residents lost money to scam calls, which Attorney General Bob Ferguson says needs to be stopped. Ferguson is partnering with Representative Mari Leavitt (D-University Place) on legislation which would make the calls a violation of the Consumer Protection Act.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Inslee’s Office Worried About ‘Increased Threats to Our Utilities’

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is one of many people concerned about what appears to be the intentional sabotage of several electric substations in his state, cutting off thousands of people from electricity during extreme winter weather events. “We are aware of increased threats to our utilities and are monitoring threat...
WASHINGTON STATE
News Talk KIT

Here is The Age where you Can Legally Work in Washington State

People everywhere are getting back to work or looking for work while trying to find the new normal that fits them. Whether people are looking to work online from home or out and about with people. Some are even to start working for the first time, especially younger people. Teens everywhere are talking about getting jobs or looking for some kind of work, but at what age can they legally work in Washington state?
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Washington pot shop armed robberies at 10-year high as SAFE Banking Act fails

(The Center Square) – According to an unofficial tracker by greater Seattle area cannabis retailer Uncle Ike’s, there have been at least 100 armed robberies of Washington state pot shops in 2022, the most in the past decade. The 10-year high in armed robberies at Evergreen State marijuana stores comes at a time when a federal banking bill aimed at stopping pot store stick-ups failed to pass the Senate. The...
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Only 1 Washington Spot Makes List of Mispronounced Towns in US

Living in Washington State all my life, it has always been funny to me to listen when people try and say the names of locations I grew up around.Even the easy and well-known cities like Spokane or Pasco are butchered when I talk to my east coast friends. Out of all city names in Washington, only 1 made this top 15 list of most mispronounced towns in the US. Can you guess what it is?
WASHINGTON STATE
KXRO.com

State agencies announce 2023 Discover Pass Free Days

2023 will start the year with First Day Hikes on January 1, but that is just the first of 12 special Discover Pass Free Day next year. The Washington State Discover Pass Program has designated the Discover Pass free days for 2023. On these days, visitors will not need a...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy