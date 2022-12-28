Read full article on original website
How much will Washington's new minimum wage impact the economy?
ANACORTES, Wash. — On Jan. 1, Washington's minimum wage will jump to $15.74 an hour. The $1.25 increase makes it the highest in the nation. Waitress Kaisha Paul works to support her family of three at Anacortes' Rockfish Grill. She's grateful for her pending pay raise but knows it won't go too far.
These high-interest laws go into effect in Washington state in 2023
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A number of new laws go into effect Jan. 1, 2023, in Washington state, including some that will impact jobs and the environment. The state minimum wage for 2022 was $14.49 per hour. Workers 14 or 15 years old may be paid $12.32 per hour. Some...
Opinion: Washington State's Minimum Wage Hike is a Disaster for its Young Workers
Starting on January 1, 2023, the minimum wage in Washington state will increase to $15.74 per hour for workers aged 16 and older. This increase, which is nearly 9%, will make Washington's minimum wage the highest in the country, even surpassing California's planned increase to $15.50 per hour.
Minimum wage, ghost guns, and more: New Washington laws set to take effect in 2023
Several new laws are set to take effect in Washington at the beginning of the new year, involving rideshares, overtime, job postings, and more. Companies that employ 15 or more employees must begin to include a salary range in job postings. The bill, which was passed last February, includes internal transfers to a new position or promotion.
New laws going into effect in Washington state could mean paying more in 2023
(The Center Square) – Several new laws that go into effect in the new year look to impact Washingtonians’ wallets in one way or another. Either directly or indirectly, Evergreen State residents in 2023 could end up paying more on a variety of fronts. MINIMUM WAGE. Washington will...
These new laws are taking effect in Washington state in 2023
WASHINGTON — Numerous laws go into effect in Washington state on Jan. 1, 2023 and throughout the new year. KOMO News highlighted some of the key laws to know as 2022 concludes. Minimum wage increase. The minimum wage in Washington state will increase to $15.74 an hour on Jan....
Pay transparency starts in Washington Jan 1
The new year starts with some clarity on what you can expect to be paid BEFORE you apply for a job. January 1st is when Washington’s new pay transparency law takes effect, but according to job site, “Indeed”, we already see pay ranges in 48% of their job postings here compared to 44% for California.
Pay transparency in Washington: New year brings new rules for hiring employers
SEATTLE — With a new year comes new rules for hiring employers. Starting Sunday, Washington businesses with more than 15 employees will be required to disclose pay or salary ranges in job listings. “I absolutely believe this is going to help save time,” said Keith Wagner, a job seeker...
Economic downturn anxieties lead Washington lawmakers to ask: To tax or not to tax?
A debate is brewing in Olympia over how to prepare for a potential economic downturn. Republican lawmakers want to pass more tax breaks for businesses and cancel the state’s payroll tax. But Gov. Inslee says Washington can afford new programs to pay for homeless services and mental health facilities.
SNAP Schedule: Washington State Basic Food Benefits for January 2023
Washington's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known simply as Basic Food in Washington, provides food assistance to low-income families to help them buy groceries. SNAP Benefits: How...
Housing One of Biggest Predictors of Getting Kicked Out of Washington Schools
Shambrika Crawford caught her daughter trying to board a Seattle city bus to avoid the school bus outside the homeless shelter they moved into this summer. Kids pick on her, her daughter said, and call her a "little dirty shelter kid." Crawford has advised her three school-age children to keep...
GOP-voting Eastern Oregon county is set to be twelfth to vote to leave Democrat state
Wallowa County is poised to be the latest county in Oregon to take up a measure to ditch the Democrat state and join the more conservative Idaho, which would redraw state borders.
Legislation Proposed to Hold Telecommunications Providers Accountable For Allowing Illegal Robocalls
OLYMPIA, WA – Legislation has been proposed that would modernize Washington State’s current anti-robocalling law. In 2021, an estimated 835,000 residents lost money to scam calls, which Attorney General Bob Ferguson says needs to be stopped. Ferguson is partnering with Representative Mari Leavitt (D-University Place) on legislation which would make the calls a violation of the Consumer Protection Act.
Inslee’s Office Worried About ‘Increased Threats to Our Utilities’
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is one of many people concerned about what appears to be the intentional sabotage of several electric substations in his state, cutting off thousands of people from electricity during extreme winter weather events. “We are aware of increased threats to our utilities and are monitoring threat...
Here is The Age where you Can Legally Work in Washington State
People everywhere are getting back to work or looking for work while trying to find the new normal that fits them. Whether people are looking to work online from home or out and about with people. Some are even to start working for the first time, especially younger people. Teens everywhere are talking about getting jobs or looking for some kind of work, but at what age can they legally work in Washington state?
Washington pot shop armed robberies at 10-year high as SAFE Banking Act fails
(The Center Square) – According to an unofficial tracker by greater Seattle area cannabis retailer Uncle Ike’s, there have been at least 100 armed robberies of Washington state pot shops in 2022, the most in the past decade. The 10-year high in armed robberies at Evergreen State marijuana stores comes at a time when a federal banking bill aimed at stopping pot store stick-ups failed to pass the Senate. The...
Only 1 Washington Spot Makes List of Mispronounced Towns in US
Living in Washington State all my life, it has always been funny to me to listen when people try and say the names of locations I grew up around.Even the easy and well-known cities like Spokane or Pasco are butchered when I talk to my east coast friends. Out of all city names in Washington, only 1 made this top 15 list of most mispronounced towns in the US. Can you guess what it is?
WDFW: 30 pounds of invasive green crab confiscated from Seattle seafood market
SEATTLE - Police officers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) confiscated around 30 pounds of live green crab that were being sold at a Seattle seafood market earlier this month. According to the WDFW, European green crab are a globally damaging invasive species that pose a threat...
State agencies announce 2023 Discover Pass Free Days
2023 will start the year with First Day Hikes on January 1, but that is just the first of 12 special Discover Pass Free Day next year. The Washington State Discover Pass Program has designated the Discover Pass free days for 2023. On these days, visitors will not need a...
Washington gas prices fourth highest in the nation
(The Center Square) - After over ten straight weeks of price declines Washington state fuel prices are still among the highest in the nation and rank fourth among the 50 states. On Monday, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.88 statewide, down from $3.94 the week...
