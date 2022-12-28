ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WNEM

Man sentenced for emptying septic waste in farm fields

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The owner of a Saginaw County septic hauler was sentenced for unlawfully applying septic waste to farm fields. On Dec. 9, 2020, staff with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy received reports from the Saginaw County Health Department about a septic hauler emptying septage waste to farm fields, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Person struck, killed on Gratiot Road in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - On Friday evening, a person in Saginaw was struck and killed by a vehicle on Gratiot near Woodbridge, police said. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with authorities, said Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth. Police were still investigating the scene as of 6:30 p.m. on...
SAGINAW, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Woman found dead on Fenton Township lake

A Lenawee County woman was found deceased only a Fenton Township lake on Wednesday. The Tri-County Times reports that deputies with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at about 10 a.m. to the 5000 block of Islandview Drive in Fenton Township after a homeowner called 911 after an SUV was reported to be blocking the driveway of a homeowner.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw firefighters battle 2 house fires in same night

SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw firefighters battled two house fires in the same night, one of which left a century-old home a total loss. The first blaze was reported about 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 651 S. Ninth St. on the city’s East Side, according to Saginaw Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Yaw. Firefighters arrived to find a two-story, single-family home on fire.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Bay City recycling program starting, collection weeks changing

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City’s new, fully-automated recycling collection service is scheduled to launch on Jan. 2 and residents’ collection weeks will be changing. Recycling collection weeks are designated as Red Week or Yellow Week. Residents can find information about their collection week color and recycling day schedule on their website.
BAY CITY, MI
wbkb11.com

USDA Awards Grants to Northeast Michigan Counties

Four counties in northeast Michigan have received Housing Preservation Grants from the United States Department of Agriculture. Alpena, Arenac, Ogemaw, and Oscoda counties all received grants to repair or improve homes in their respective areas. Those three counties excluding Alpena received $87,200, while Alpena county received $137,220. Each county will contribute their own funds to the project. This funding will create economic opportunities for lower income families in rural Michigan and allow them to make necessary repairs to their homes. In Alpena, they’ve already helped install furnaces in some homes that didn’t have them before.
ALPENA COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

One man dead after shooting in Lansing Township

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead and another is hurt after a shooting on Michigan Avenue. At 3:07 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, police responded to Michigan Avenue outside The People’s Kitchen in Lansing Township. Police said that two people were shot in a recording studio inside the building on the corner of Michigan Avenue and Detroit Street.
LANSING, MI
kisswtlz.com

New Recycling Schedule Goes Into Effect Next Week in Bay City

Bay City residents will have their new recycling schedules begin next Monday. The city sent out new bins to residents in December as it prepared to shift to a fully automated system. Collections weeks are designated as red or yellow weeks and will only take place every other week, collected on the same days as trash collection. Residents are reminded that only recyclable materials like glass bottles and jars, aluminum and steel cans, paper or cardboard products, and empty plastic containers are to be placed in the containers.
BAY CITY, MI
1240 WJIM

Tragedy Causes Popular Lansing Eatery to Close Temporarily

Lansing's popular Fidler's on the Grand restaurant will be closed indefinitely while its owners recuperate from serious injuries sustained during a multi-vehicle pile-up in Ohio two days before Christmas. According to multiple sources, nearly four dozen vehicles were involved in a pile-up in eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike between...
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Redevelopment plan in the works for Flint neighborhood

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Change could be coming to a North Flint neighborhood as the Flint Housing Commission and the city of Flint partner to make redevelopment plans. The Flint Housing Commission and the city of Flint are partnering to develop a compressive redevelopment plan for River View Apartments and the surrounding area where the controversial Ajax asphalt plant will soon go.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Police identify 24-year-old killed in shootout at Clover Tree Apartments

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police identified the 24-year-old man who was shot and killed in a shootout at the Clover Tree Apartments complex in Flint Township two days before Christmas. A 27-year-old man also accused of exchanging gunfire during the incident remains in stable condition at an area hospital,...
FLINT, MI
94.1 Duke FM

19-year-old from the Lansing area among those killed in Ohio Turnpike snowstorm pile-up

GROTON TOWNSHIP, OH (WKZO AM/FM) – 19-year-old Michigan woman was among four people killed Friday in a 46-car pileup on the Ohio Turnpike during severe weather. According to the Detroit News, Emma Smith of Webberville was identified by Ohio authorities Christmas night. The accident occurred just after 12:30 p.m. Friday during a massive storm that moved through the country with snow, wind and arctic temperatures.
WEBBERVILLE, MI
US 103.1

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
MICHIGAN STATE

