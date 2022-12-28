Read full article on original website
WNEM
DNR announces year-round walleye season in Bay, Saginaw counties
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Starting on Jan. 1, 2023, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said the possession season for walleye will be open year-round on the lower Saginaw River in Bay and Saginaw counties. The change will apply from the mouth of the river, upstream to the West Center...
kisswtlz.com
Michigan State Police Revive Family Pet Saved from House Fire in Saginaw
One family’s furry friend is safe after a house fire in Saginaw. Michigan State Police responded to the fire on Ring street around 9:20 Thursday night. All human occupants of the home had been evacuated, but the fire department found the family dog, Delilah, unconscious near the front door.
See what state roadwork projects are planned for Bay, Arenac counties in 2023
BAY CITY, MI - The new year will bring new changes, opportunities and challenges in 2023 - as well as new construction projects. The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning to work on multiple different projects around the Bay and Arenac county areas. MDOT will be working on different main...
WNEM
Man sentenced for emptying septic waste in farm fields
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The owner of a Saginaw County septic hauler was sentenced for unlawfully applying septic waste to farm fields. On Dec. 9, 2020, staff with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy received reports from the Saginaw County Health Department about a septic hauler emptying septage waste to farm fields, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said.
WNEM
Person struck, killed on Gratiot Road in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - On Friday evening, a person in Saginaw was struck and killed by a vehicle on Gratiot near Woodbridge, police said. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with authorities, said Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth. Police were still investigating the scene as of 6:30 p.m. on...
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Woman found dead on Fenton Township lake
A Lenawee County woman was found deceased only a Fenton Township lake on Wednesday. The Tri-County Times reports that deputies with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at about 10 a.m. to the 5000 block of Islandview Drive in Fenton Township after a homeowner called 911 after an SUV was reported to be blocking the driveway of a homeowner.
Saginaw firefighters battle 2 house fires in same night
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw firefighters battled two house fires in the same night, one of which left a century-old home a total loss. The first blaze was reported about 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 651 S. Ninth St. on the city’s East Side, according to Saginaw Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Yaw. Firefighters arrived to find a two-story, single-family home on fire.
Lansing man finds illegal deer hunt set-up near playground
When Brandon McGhan came across deer feed, a hunting blind and a space heater near graves park with a playground nearby, he had to warn others.
Take a look at 100 images taken in Saginaw and Bay City areas in 2022
As 2022 comes to an end, there is a lot to look back on in the Saginaw and Bay City areas. Through the tough news, happy features and uplifting stories, thousands of photographs were taken over the year. MLive photojournalists Kaytie Boomer, Jake May, Jenifer Veloso and Zachary Clingenpeel were...
WNEM
Bay City recycling program starting, collection weeks changing
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City’s new, fully-automated recycling collection service is scheduled to launch on Jan. 2 and residents’ collection weeks will be changing. Recycling collection weeks are designated as Red Week or Yellow Week. Residents can find information about their collection week color and recycling day schedule on their website.
wbkb11.com
USDA Awards Grants to Northeast Michigan Counties
Four counties in northeast Michigan have received Housing Preservation Grants from the United States Department of Agriculture. Alpena, Arenac, Ogemaw, and Oscoda counties all received grants to repair or improve homes in their respective areas. Those three counties excluding Alpena received $87,200, while Alpena county received $137,220. Each county will contribute their own funds to the project. This funding will create economic opportunities for lower income families in rural Michigan and allow them to make necessary repairs to their homes. In Alpena, they’ve already helped install furnaces in some homes that didn’t have them before.
WILX-TV
One man dead after shooting in Lansing Township
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead and another is hurt after a shooting on Michigan Avenue. At 3:07 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, police responded to Michigan Avenue outside The People’s Kitchen in Lansing Township. Police said that two people were shot in a recording studio inside the building on the corner of Michigan Avenue and Detroit Street.
kisswtlz.com
New Recycling Schedule Goes Into Effect Next Week in Bay City
Bay City residents will have their new recycling schedules begin next Monday. The city sent out new bins to residents in December as it prepared to shift to a fully automated system. Collections weeks are designated as red or yellow weeks and will only take place every other week, collected on the same days as trash collection. Residents are reminded that only recyclable materials like glass bottles and jars, aluminum and steel cans, paper or cardboard products, and empty plastic containers are to be placed in the containers.
WNEM
Bay City pizzeria bustles with business, looking forward to new year
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Takeout is on the menu Saturday for many, and a slice of the profits will be going to local businesses. B and C Pizza in Bay City is just one hot spot bustling with business on New Year’s Eve, especially with the VRBO Fiesta Bowl on the same day.
Tragedy Causes Popular Lansing Eatery to Close Temporarily
Lansing's popular Fidler's on the Grand restaurant will be closed indefinitely while its owners recuperate from serious injuries sustained during a multi-vehicle pile-up in Ohio two days before Christmas. According to multiple sources, nearly four dozen vehicles were involved in a pile-up in eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike between...
Sparrow: 3 people died after being found in the snow
The frigid cold weather and high winds proved to be deadly over the holiday weekend.
WNEM
Redevelopment plan in the works for Flint neighborhood
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Change could be coming to a North Flint neighborhood as the Flint Housing Commission and the city of Flint partner to make redevelopment plans. The Flint Housing Commission and the city of Flint are partnering to develop a compressive redevelopment plan for River View Apartments and the surrounding area where the controversial Ajax asphalt plant will soon go.
abc12.com
Police identify 24-year-old killed in shootout at Clover Tree Apartments
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police identified the 24-year-old man who was shot and killed in a shootout at the Clover Tree Apartments complex in Flint Township two days before Christmas. A 27-year-old man also accused of exchanging gunfire during the incident remains in stable condition at an area hospital,...
94.1 Duke FM
19-year-old from the Lansing area among those killed in Ohio Turnpike snowstorm pile-up
GROTON TOWNSHIP, OH (WKZO AM/FM) – 19-year-old Michigan woman was among four people killed Friday in a 46-car pileup on the Ohio Turnpike during severe weather. According to the Detroit News, Emma Smith of Webberville was identified by Ohio authorities Christmas night. The accident occurred just after 12:30 p.m. Friday during a massive storm that moved through the country with snow, wind and arctic temperatures.
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
