Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
This FTX user lost access to $1.3 million and is writing off his investment to zero - but insists he remains 'quite bullish' on crypto
Crypto investor Calvin Tsai said he lost access to $1.3 million in the FTX collapse, but that hasn't sunk his belief in the digital asset market. In a Tuesday interview with Fox Business, he said he's already written off his FTX losses and sees almost no chance of getting his money back.
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest scoops up $5.5 million of Coinbase stock as crypto market turmoil weighs on the exchange
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest purchased $5.5 million worth of additional Coinbase shares on Thursday, continuing the investment firm's dip-buying spree as turmoil weighs on the cryptocurrency platform. The famed money manager now holds $47 million worth of the company's stock in its Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF). Coinbase makes up...
Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research sells $1.7 million in crypto amid bankruptcy and still holds over $112 million in tokens
Alameda Research liquidated $1.7 million worth of cryptocurrencies over the past 24 hours. Data showed that wallets associated with Alameda unloaded Ethereum-based tokens, which were later swapped for bitcoin. The sales come amid bankruptcy proceedings for Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire. Alameda Research sold roughly $1.7 million worth of cryptocurrencies in...
Sam Bankman-Fried borrowed $546 million from his hedge fund to buy a Robinhood stake
When Sam Bankman-Fried bought a nearly 7.6% stake in Robinhood, the popular stock-trading app, earlier this year, he financed the deal with more than half a billion dollars borrowed from his own hedge fund — the entity that prosecutors say was illegally funneling customer funds from its affiliated platform, FTX.
CNBC
Kelly Evans: The $12 trillion that vanished
It's one thing when Tesla's stock keeps tanking. Elon Musk, the inventory glut, EV demand faltering, blah, blah, blah. But Apple? The most successful company of the 21st century? Its shares slid to a new 52-week low again this morning, around $127. That's a 30% drop from the highs this year. The company is now worth barely over $2 trillion, down from $3 trillion at its January peak.
dailyhodl.com
Manager of $2,000,000,000 Hedge Fund Says Crypto Industry Will Take Off After This Happens
The managing partner of crypto hedge fund Morgan Creek Digital says it does not make sense for investors to speculate on crypto assets without insurance. In a new interview on the Blockworks Macro podcast, Mark Yusko says crypto assets need to offer value to customers so the centralized finance industry can take off.
cryptopotato.com
Bahamas Seized $3.5 Billion From FTX to Keep Them From Vanishing
Bahamian regulators say the assets are held in custody for safekeeping, with the intent of returning them to defrauded investors as the courts see fit. While Sam Bankman-Fried awaits his January 3rd arraignment within the confines of his parent’s home, the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB) has revealed that it seized $3.5 billion worth of digital assets from FTX Digital Markets, the Bahamian subdivision of the defunct crypto exchange.
Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX collapse is a nightmare of shady finances - and these bizarre schemes emerged recently
Since Sam Bankman-Fried stepped down as CEO and FTX filed for bankruptcy, a number of unusual details have come to light. Recently, it emerged that FTX reportedly told customers to wire money to a little-known, fake electronics retailer website. FTX execs also allegedly hid $8 billion in liabilities in what...
FTX customers are reportedly taking huge losses on their outstanding investments so they don't have to wait months for bankruptcy claims
FTX customers are selling their bankruptcy claims at steep discounts, according to reports. Customers holding a total of $1 billion in credit claims expressed interest in selling through bankruptcy claims buyer Cherokee Acquisition. Cherokee's online marketplace pays 8 to 12 cents on every dollar of FTX deposit claims. FTX customers...
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Says He’s Stacking More Bitcoin (BTC), Warns of Regulations Crushing Altcoins
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki says he’s buying more Bitcoin (BTC) at current prices as the king crypto trades in the depths of the bear market. In a tweet to his 2.3 million followers, the best-selling author explains his thesis behind investing in Bitcoin. Kiyosaki says that...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called Bitcoin Crash Says BTC Could Easily Rally to $160,000 – Here’s His Timeline
A crypto analyst who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse last year predicts a massive surge for the king crypto. The analyst known in the industry as Dave the Wave tells his 131,900 Twitter followers that based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model, Bitcoin could ascend to $160,000 by January 2025.
cryptopotato.com
Will Fiji Legalize BTC Next as its New Pro-Bitcoin PM Steps Into Office?
The former MP of Tonga – Lord Fusitu’a – thinks Fiji and Tonga should both declare bitcoin legal tender in 2023. Sitiveni Rabuka became Fiji’s 12th Prime Minister after winning the country’s elections earlier this month. The 74-year-old, commonly known by his nickname “Rambo,” is a proponent of bitcoin.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin (BTC) To Bottom Out After Another Massive Drop, Predicts Coin Bureau – Here’s the Timeline
A popular crypto analyst says the crypto market could see one more massive decline before bottoming in early 2023. In a new YouTube strategy session, pseudonymous Coin Bureau host Guy tells his 2.19 million subscribers that Bitcoin (BTC) could decline by as much as 60% in the near term. “The...
A McDonald's U.S. Failure Becomes a Global Hit
It is far from unusual for a fast-food dish to be more popular globally than it is in the U.S. Aside from the occasional temporary promotion, Yum Brands' (YUM) - Get Free Report KFC has kept the Chicken Twister Wrap off its American menus since 2013. But in countries like France and China, it is an indispensable part of the menu.
FTX customer assets worth more than $3.5 billion have been seized by Bahamian regulators until they can be returned
FTX customer assets worth more than $3.5 billion have been seized by Bahamian authorities. The assets were transferred under their ownership for safekeeping, according to regulators. Customers and creditors will receive the funds after the Bahamas Supreme Court approves its delivery. FTX customer assets worth more than $3.5 billion have...
Elon Musk tells Tesla workers to ignore the company's plunging stock price
Since the start of this year, Tesla's stocks have dropped nearly 70%, with a whopping 40% drop in December alone.
The Winklevoss twins and their cryptocurrency exchange Gemini are being sued for fraud by investors
Crypto exchange Gemini is facing a class action lawsuit over its interest-bearing accounts. Investors are accusing Gemini — along with founders Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss — of fraud, per a complaint filed on Tuesday. Gemini's Earn Program attracted customers because it offered up to 7.4% interest. Cryptocurrency exchange...
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry rang the alarm on a market crash and recession, revamped his stock portfolio, and ripped into Tesla this year. Here are his 4 highlights of 2022.
Michael Burry issued a raft of grim warnings and bleak predictions in 2022. The "Big Short" investor forecasted a stock-market crash and a prolonged recession. Burry also made sweeping changes to his portfolio, and took aim at Elon Musk's Tesla. Michael Burry, the prescient investor of "The Big Short" fame,...
cryptopotato.com
MicroStrategy Buys More BTC, FTX Revelations and More Contagion: This Week’s Crypto Recap
FTX contagion goes on, and Bitcoin’s price continues trading in a range while MicroStrategy buys more of it. The last week of 2022 ends with a bang but not in terms of price action, which remains as dull as possible. However, it was marked by multiple events, so let’s dive in.
