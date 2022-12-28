ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
Markets Insider

Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research sells $1.7 million in crypto amid bankruptcy and still holds over $112 million in tokens

Alameda Research liquidated $1.7 million worth of cryptocurrencies over the past 24 hours. Data showed that wallets associated with Alameda unloaded Ethereum-based tokens, which were later swapped for bitcoin. The sales come amid bankruptcy proceedings for Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire. Alameda Research sold roughly $1.7 million worth of cryptocurrencies in...
CNBC

Kelly Evans: The $12 trillion that vanished

It's one thing when Tesla's stock keeps tanking. Elon Musk, the inventory glut, EV demand faltering, blah, blah, blah. But Apple? The most successful company of the 21st century? Its shares slid to a new 52-week low again this morning, around $127. That's a 30% drop from the highs this year. The company is now worth barely over $2 trillion, down from $3 trillion at its January peak.
cryptopotato.com

Bahamas Seized $3.5 Billion From FTX to Keep Them From Vanishing

Bahamian regulators say the assets are held in custody for safekeeping, with the intent of returning them to defrauded investors as the courts see fit. While Sam Bankman-Fried awaits his January 3rd arraignment within the confines of his parent’s home, the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB) has revealed that it seized $3.5 billion worth of digital assets from FTX Digital Markets, the Bahamian subdivision of the defunct crypto exchange.
Markets Insider

FTX customers are reportedly taking huge losses on their outstanding investments so they don't have to wait months for bankruptcy claims

FTX customers are selling their bankruptcy claims at steep discounts, according to reports. Customers holding a total of $1 billion in credit claims expressed interest in selling through bankruptcy claims buyer Cherokee Acquisition. Cherokee's online marketplace pays 8 to 12 cents on every dollar of FTX deposit claims. FTX customers...
cryptopotato.com

Will Fiji Legalize BTC Next as its New Pro-Bitcoin PM Steps Into Office?

The former MP of Tonga – Lord Fusitu’a – thinks Fiji and Tonga should both declare bitcoin legal tender in 2023. Sitiveni Rabuka became Fiji’s 12th Prime Minister after winning the country’s elections earlier this month. The 74-year-old, commonly known by his nickname “Rambo,” is a proponent of bitcoin.
TheStreet

A McDonald's U.S. Failure Becomes a Global Hit

It is far from unusual for a fast-food dish to be more popular globally than it is in the U.S. Aside from the occasional temporary promotion, Yum Brands' (YUM) - Get Free Report KFC has kept the Chicken Twister Wrap off its American menus since 2013. But in countries like France and China, it is an indispensable part of the menu.
Markets Insider

'Big Short' investor Michael Burry rang the alarm on a market crash and recession, revamped his stock portfolio, and ripped into Tesla this year. Here are his 4 highlights of 2022.

Michael Burry issued a raft of grim warnings and bleak predictions in 2022. The "Big Short" investor forecasted a stock-market crash and a prolonged recession. Burry also made sweeping changes to his portfolio, and took aim at Elon Musk's Tesla. Michael Burry, the prescient investor of "The Big Short" fame,...

