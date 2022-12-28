ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Potential first-round DT Bryan Bresee holds draft decision

By Field Level Media
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jo9iL_0jx0LTdi00
Dec 3, 2022; Charlotte, NC, USA; Clemson Tigers defensive lineman Bryan Bresee (11) warms up with defensive lineman DeMonte Capehart (19) before the ACC Championship game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY NETWORK USA TODAY NETWORK

Potential first-round draft pick Bryan Bresee plans to celebrate with his Clemson teammates before making any decisions about his future.

Bresee, a junior and former five-star recruit, said Wednesday his focus is on the No. 7 Tigers beating No. 6 Tennessee on Friday in the Orange Bowl.

He has eight sacks in 20 career starts, but is considering a potential return for 2023 along with defensive lineman K.J. Henry. Henry, also playing Friday, said he's undecided about what's next but has accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl.

Breese played four games in 2021 before an ACL tear ended his season. The ACC Rookie of the Year in 2020 rebounded as a junior in 2022 and was voted All-ACC for the second time.

"Definitely knowing some people that are coming back, just playing with them again could be special," Bresee said. "At the end of the day though, it's important to know what's best for me and just sit down with my family and talk about it once the season is over and kind of make a decision then. Right now, I'm focused on playing Tennessee. I haven't even really thought about it yet."

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said he knows there are players participating in the game who plan to enter the NFL draft soon after. But Bresee said Wednesday "not me, I haven't talked to him" about the draft.

"We've got several guys that we thought would be leaving Clemson that are going to stay at Clemson," Swinney said. "That's also a sign when you see guys could go ahead and go to the pros, all this stuff that's going on in college football, to chose to want to stay I think shows how they feel about Clemson, how they feel about their coaches and who we are as a program." --Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Exponent

Colts stand in way of Giants' first playoff berth since '16

The New York Giants can lock up their first playoff berth since 2016 when they host the rudderless Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. There are seven scenarios in which New York (8-6-1) qualifies for the NFC playoff field in Week 17, but the simplest path is to beat the Colts (4-10-1), losers of five straight. First-year coach Brian Daboll, who has garnered Coach of the Year discussion at points this season, will do what he can to keep his team focused on what it can control.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

Reports: Titans QB Joshua Dobbs to start vs. Cowboys

Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs will make his first career NFL start in Thursday's game against the visiting Dallas Cowboys, multiple media outlets reported. Dobbs reportedly is getting the nod over rookie Malik Willis for Tennessee, which is without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill due to an ankle injury. As for...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Exponent

Slumping Jets, Seahawks desperate for win

Six weeks ago, it seemed both the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks were shoo-ins for the NFL playoffs. When the teams meet Sunday afternoon in Seattle, they'll be clinging to slim postseason hopes as both have lost five of their past six games. According to FiveThirtyEight.com, the Seahawks (7-8)...
SEATTLE, WA
The Exponent

Report: No suspension for Chargers S Derwin James

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James will not be suspended by the NFL for a helmet-to-helmet hit that sent him and Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin into concussion protocol, ESPN reported Friday. James was penalized for unnecessary roughness and ejected for the hit on Dulin during the Chargers' 20-3...
NEW YORK STATE
The Exponent

Battle of L.A. between Rams, Chargers missing luster

With the regular-season fate of both teams already decided, there will be just one prize at stake when the Los Angeles Chargers play host to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Inglewood, Calif. The defending Super Bowl-champion Rams (5-10) already have been eliminated from playoff consideration. The playoff-bound Chargers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Exponent

Packers look to keep playoff dream alive vs. rival Vikings

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook appreciates a good rivalry. "It's fun being a part of Vikings-Packers. ... I was a part of Miami-Florida State, and Florida," the former Florida State star said. "Now, I'm a part of Vikings-Packers. ... You only get it once, twice a year. Maybe three. You never know."
GREEN BAY, WI
The Exponent

Eagles list Jalen Hurts (shoulder) as doubtful for Sunday

Quarterback Gardner Minshew gets ready to make his second straight start on Sunday with the Philadelphia Eagles officially listing Jalen Hurts as doubtful on Friday. There had been some optimism that Hurts could return from a sprained right shoulder after he threw the ball with velocity and accuracy in Thursday's practice.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Exponent

Win over Panthers would give Bucs NFC South title

Not much has come easy for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season. But now with just two weeks to play in the regular season, it could become clear and convenient for quarterback Tom Brady and his teammates. If they win against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon in Tampa, Fla.,...
TAMPA, FL
The Exponent

Davante Adams: Derek Carr is 'the reason I'm a Raider'

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams came to Derek Carr's defense on social media Thursday, one day after coach Josh McDaniels said the quarterback would not start the team's final two games of the regular season. Adams wrote on Instagram that Carr, his former college teammate at Fresno State,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy