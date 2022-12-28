Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Found Dead After Investigating Banks In MexicoStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
3 Delicious Pizza Places in ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
A Mother Of Five Vanished, Her Son Caught A Convicted Murderer Driving Her Car And The Police Lost All Her Case EvidenceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
Uncovering the Startling Secrets Behind the Watergate ScandalLord GaneshWashington, DC
3 Delicious Pizza Spots in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Related
WATCH: Maryland Coach Mike Locksley Takes Mayonnaise Shower After Duke’s Mayo Bowl Win
Mike Locksley became a college football legend on Friday. After leading Maryland to a 16-12 win over N.C. State in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, he did one of the bravest things we’ve ever seen from a head coach. He took a mayo bath. The Terrapins head coach was...
Home feeling, defensive fit led Dylan Gooden to Maryland signing
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Dylan Gooden, a four-star prospect in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite, is excited to get to Maryland after signing with the hometown Terps a week ago, but it will be a while before he gets there. The son of former Major League Baseball pitcher Dwight "Doc"...
testudotimes.com
Maryland men’s basketball at Michigan preview
Maryland men’s basketball kicks off the new year with a Big Ten showdown, traveling to take on Michigan on Jan. 1 at 4:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1. The Terps stand at 10-3 after beating UMBC, 80-64, on Thursday night. They struggled to shoot the ball and let the Retrievers hang around, but 19 points from graduate guard Don Carey were enough to lead them to victory.
Maryland Coach Locksley Gets Doused in Mayo Following Bowl Win
He participated in the second-ever mayo dump at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.
fox5dc.com
'In the Water Basketball Battle' features Prince George's County's best ballers
Prince George’s County's elite high school basketball players are spending the holidays battling it out on the court. FOX 5’s Jennifer Delgado reports from Upper Marlboro at the first-ever In the Water Basketball Battle.
mocoshow.com
2022’s Top Stories: 7 of Top 10 Public High Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo; All MCPS High Schools In Top Half of Rankings, According to Niche
As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from September: Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. 7 of the top 10 public high schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Poolesville High School earning the top spot (All MCPS schools listed can be seen below and there are 282 public high schools in the state).
foxbaltimore.com
From Harborplace to Mondawmin, Baltimore filmmaker profiles "dead malls" across the U.S.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's a passion project for Baltimore-based filmmaker, Salvatore Amadeo -- making videos and documentaries about the decline of shopping malls across the country. Short films about "dead malls" from South Carolina to Massachusetts to Ohio can all be viewed on his YouTube page. Here in Maryland,...
Wbaltv.com
West Baltimore's Clarice Patterson celebrated on her 110th birthday
Sunday will mark a new year, but Thursday marked 110 years for a west Baltimore resident. Clarice Patterson has lived in her west Baltimore home for 73 years, and although she's not as verbal as she used to be, she's just as feisty -- and more loved than ever before.
Baltimore Firefighters battle three-story fire on Saturday night
Firefighters responded to a 3 story row home fire in the 300 block of South Mount Street just minutes into the new year.
South Florida woman claims boxer Gervonta Davis did not assault her
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The woman who alleged that professional boxer Gervonta Davis assaulted her in South Florida earlier this week said Friday that she and her daughter were never harmed, according to published reports. Davis, 28, a Baltimore native who currently lives in Parkland, was arrested Tuesday at...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Kevin Durant and the Durant Family Foundation Commit to Major Investment in Bowie State University
Prince George’s County native Kevin Durant and the Durant Family Foundation have committed to joining the Bowie State University Athletics Department in the transformation of the university’s main basketball gym and supporting BSU athletics programs. “We are dedicated to providing resources and possibilities to students for higher education,...
3 Delicious Pizza Spots in Baltimore
Baltimore is a city full of hidden gems, and you don’t have to look far for a delicious slice of pizza. Whether you’re looking for an affordable bite or something a bit more upscale, these three pizzerias will surely hit the spot.
Wbaltv.com
1 adult, 7 juveniles arrested after police disperse large crowd in Towson
TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County police arrested an adult and seven juveniles Friday night after a large disturbance in Towson. County police said officers were managing a large crowd of juveniles and young adults in outdoor areas after venues closed. There were incidents involving property damage, which are being investigated.
wmar2news
January 2023 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings
BALTIMORE — During the month of December Baltimore City recorded 23 homicides and 36 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. Here is January 2023:. 1/1/2023 - 3:29am: A woman was shot in the 700 block of North...
$60,000 reward in murder of Baltimore man in D.C.
D.C. Police identified the suspect as Avery Miler. He's accused of killing Wolf while he was installing solar panels.
Triple shooting in Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood of Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are investigating a triple shooting in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood that occurred Friday night. At approximately 8:24 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 1300 block of N. Carey Street in response to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered an unidentified male who suffered from gunshot wounds to his torso. A second unknown male victim was found on Lauren’s Street at Carey Street, suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim’s condition is unknown. A third victim, a 43-year-old male, was located in the 1300 block of Woodyear Street with gunshot wounds to his The post Triple shooting in Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood of Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Odenton, MD
Odenton is a census-designated place in Anne Arundel County. Located just 19 miles from Baltimore and 15 miles from Annapolis, it’s one of the county’s fastest-growing towns, posting an 80% growth in population between 200 and 2010. Named after former Governor of Maryland Oden Bowie, it’s home to...
Nottingham MD
Joppa Road shut down due to large disturbance in Towson
—— TOWSON, MD—Joppa Road has been shut down in the Towson area due to a large disturbance. The incident was reported at just before 9:30 p.m. on Friday night in the area of the Towson Circle. Witnesses report seeing large groups of youths in the middle of Joppa...
wypr.org
A New Deal summit for Black men?
(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 29, 2022) The elections last month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of Maryland. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
fox5dc.com
'We really want the ferry open:' Hundreds protest over White's Ferry continued closure
WASHINGTON - White’s Ferry, which carries passengers and cars across the Potomac between Maryland and Virginia, has been shut down for two years now. On Thursday, locals gathered to send a message to politicians that it is hurting the community. "We really want the ferry open," said Poolesville resident...
Comments / 0