Loretta Lynn Once Wrote a Song ‘so Dirty’ She Had to Close Her Eyes to Sing It
Country music legend Loretta Lynn revealed she once wrote a song that was "so dirty" she had to sing it with her eyes closed.
Loretta Lynn Recalls Patsy Cline Stopping A Secret Meeting Concocted To Keep Her Off The Grand Ole Opry: “Inviting Patsy Was Their Mistake”
Talk about a true friend. It’s pretty well-known that Patsy Cline played an instrumental role in helping Loretta Lynn early in her career, as they met not long after Loretta first moved to Nashville and became fast friends. And actually, they were born just five months apart in 1932,...
Country Singer Martina McBride's Career In Shambles, Vocal Cords Shot After Years Of Overuse
Martina McBride surprised concertgoers with her raspy voice that sounded like a wounded cat when she performed at the Judds Final Tour show in Nashville, raising fears for her singing future, RadarOnline.com learned.Insiders said the 56-year-old Concrete Angel singer's vocal cords were put through the wringer on the tour — and over the years — limiting her ability to hit the notes on some of her favorite hits."This isn't the first time Martina has sung off-key," a source spilled. "At other concerts, she's performed the same songs perfectly and others not nearly as well. She can't blame the sound system."The popular...
The Wild Story Of Kris Kristofferson & Toby Keith’s Fight At Willie Nelson’s 70th Birthday… That Maybe Never Happened
There is no shortage of great stories in country music. And no, I’m not talking about the songwriting, but it makes sense that a genre built on great storytelling would have a knack for creating some of its own wild stories. From Willie Nelson’s gunfight with his son-in-law, David...
Watch Jamey Johnson & Lee Ann Womack Sing The Hell Out Of The George Strait Hit, “Give It Away”
I mean, he has put out hit after hit after hit, for decades, well deserving of his title of the King of Country Music. So, it totally makes sense that he would be honored with an ACM Artist of the Decade All-Star Concert back in 2009. The concert featured big...
Several of Johnny Cash's Children Are Pretty Good Musicians
As one of the most iconic voices in country music, Johnny Cash's legacy casts a shadow not only over the rest of the genre but also on his own children. While some of them followed him into music, each of Johnny Cash's five children had to chart their own path.
Tanya Tucker Joins the Judds’ 2023 Final Tour Dates, Along With Repeat Guests Ashley McBryde + More
As Wynonna Judd looks ahead to 15 recently-announced new stops on The Judds: The Final Tour in 2023, she's bringing some familiar faces — and one exciting new addition — out on the road with her. Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde, Little Big Town and Brandi Carlile are all...
Martina McBride And Kelly Clarkson Will Blow You Away With Powerhouse Duet Of Reba’s Classic “Does He Love You”
You’d be hard-pressed to find two better vocalists on the planet. Back in 2006, Martina McBride and Kelly Clarkson honored Reba as part of her CMT Giants feature, singing her original duet with Linda Davis, “Does He Love You.”. The 1993 heartbreaker was also the lead single from...
Watch Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Hank Williams Jr. & More Honor The Great Johnny Cash Back In 2003
Paying tribute to a legend. You can count on the CMA Awards to always lays down a stellar tribute performance. Whether it’s a recent loss of a country music greats or just keeping their legacy alive, the Country Music Association does an excellent job of ensuring the trailblazers stay top of mind.
Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley set for upcoming George Jones tribute concert
A storm of Nashville hitmakers lead the lineup for a northern Alabama concert celebrating late country music icon George Jones. Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley, Justin Moore, Lorrie Morgan, Jamey Johnson, Tanya Tucker and more top the bill for "Still Playin' Possum," a show set for April 25, 2023, in Huntsville, Alabama — roughly 110 miles south of Nashville. The concert takes place a day before the 10-year anniversary of Jones' death.
tvinsider.com
Carly Pearce Talks Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton & Hosting ‘CMA Country Christmas’
Carly Pearce used to celebrate the holidays as a teenager with big dreams performing at Dollywood. Fast forward to today and the country superstar is hosting the 13th installment of CMA Country Christmas. It’s actually second time for Pearce, who shared duties alongside Gabby Barrett last year. Joining the 2022...
Johnny Cash Was Once Banned From The Grand Ole Opry After He Got Drunk & Smashed Out The Stage Lights
It’s the show that made country music famous. And it’s also the show that gave us one of the most famous power couples, and greatest love stories, in country music history. It was at the Grand Ole Opry in 1956 where Johnny Cash first met June Carter backstage on the day that Cash made his Opry debut. They were both married at the time, Johnny to his first wife Vivian Liberto, and June to country singer Carl Smith (who introduced […] The post Johnny Cash Was Once Banned From The Grand Ole Opry After He Got Drunk & Smashed Out The Stage Lights first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CMT
CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More
2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
Certified Gold and Classic: “Every Time Two Fools Collide” by Dottie West and Kenny Rogers
Upon reaching the #1 spot on the US Billboard Hot Country Singles, Dottie West and Kenny Rogers became one of the most popular male-female duos in country music with their hit “Every Time Two Fools Collide.”. The song also topped the US Hot 100 and the Canadian RPM Country...
The Oak Ridge Boys’ Duane Allen Reflects on the Christmas Song That Almost Wasn’t
There has long been a magic surrounding The Oak Ridge Boys’ 1982 holiday classic, “Thank God for Kids.” Oaks member Duane Allen knows that magic firsthand: He gets to watch it from the stage each and every night he sings the Christmas hit. “It is a huge...
Pistol Annies’ Cover Of Merle Haggard’s Christmas Classic “If We Make it Through December” Is Absolutely Perfect
Pistol Annies cover Merle like nobody’s business. Last year, the girl group consisting of Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley, released their first Christmas album Hell of a Holiday. Though the tracklist featured mostly-original Christmas songs, there were a couple covers on there, including one of the classic Merle Haggard tune “If We Make It Through December.” And with Christmas being next weekend and all of us in full-on holiday mode, this one just hits differently and is a great reminder that the […] The post Pistol Annies’ Cover Of Merle Haggard’s Christmas Classic “If We Make it Through December” Is Absolutely Perfect first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CMT
Country Breakout Stars That Made Power Moves In 2022
The country music industry welcomed a handful of newcomers with open arms in 2022. While musicians like Lainey Wilson would attest that Nashville is a 10-year town, Ashley Cooke and BRELAND proved that there are faster avenues to reach success in the highly competitive genre. Many artists have utilized powerful platforms like TikTok and have turned their social recognition into an adoring fan base.
Drake Milligan Hat-Tips Elvis Presley and Shania Twain on Electrifying ‘Sounds Like Something I’d Do’ [Listen]
Fast-rising country newcomer Drake Milligan's dreams are finally becoming a reality. After moving to Nashville in 2018, inking a record deal with his now-label home BBR Music Group, dropping an introductory EP in 2021 and finishing second runner-up on Season 17 of America’s Got Talent, Milligan is getting the opportunity to hit the ground running with his debut country radio single, "Sounds Like Something I'd Do."
