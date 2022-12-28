ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Country Singer Martina McBride's Career In Shambles, Vocal Cords Shot After Years Of Overuse

Martina McBride surprised concertgoers with her raspy voice that sounded like a wounded cat when she performed at the Judds Final Tour show in Nashville, raising fears for her singing future, RadarOnline.com learned.Insiders said the 56-year-old Concrete Angel singer's vocal cords were put through the wringer on the tour — and over the years — limiting her ability to hit the notes on some of her favorite hits."This isn't the first time Martina has sung off-key," a source spilled. "At other concerts, she's performed the same songs perfectly and others not nearly as well. She can't blame the sound system."The popular...
NASHVILLE, TN
Distractify

Several of Johnny Cash's Children Are Pretty Good Musicians

As one of the most iconic voices in country music, Johnny Cash's legacy casts a shadow not only over the rest of the genre but also on his own children. While some of them followed him into music, each of Johnny Cash's five children had to chart their own path.
The Tennessean

Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley set for upcoming George Jones tribute concert

A storm of Nashville hitmakers lead the lineup for a northern Alabama concert celebrating late country music icon George Jones. Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley, Justin Moore, Lorrie Morgan, Jamey Johnson, Tanya Tucker and more top the bill for "Still Playin' Possum," a show set for April 25, 2023, in Huntsville, Alabama — roughly 110 miles south of Nashville. The concert takes place a day before the 10-year anniversary of Jones' death.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
tvinsider.com

Carly Pearce Talks Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton & Hosting ‘CMA Country Christmas’

Carly Pearce used to celebrate the holidays as a teenager with big dreams performing at Dollywood. Fast forward to today and the country superstar is hosting the 13th installment of CMA Country Christmas. It’s actually second time for Pearce, who shared duties alongside Gabby Barrett last year. Joining the 2022...
Whiskey Riff

Johnny Cash Was Once Banned From The Grand Ole Opry After He Got Drunk & Smashed Out The Stage Lights

It’s the show that made country music famous. And it’s also the show that gave us one of the most famous power couples, and greatest love stories, in country music history. It was at the Grand Ole Opry in 1956 where Johnny Cash first met June Carter backstage on the day that Cash made his Opry debut. They were both married at the time, Johnny to his first wife Vivian Liberto, and June to country singer Carl Smith (who introduced […] The post Johnny Cash Was Once Banned From The Grand Ole Opry After He Got Drunk & Smashed Out The Stage Lights first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CMT

CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More

2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
Whiskey Riff

Pistol Annies’ Cover Of Merle Haggard’s Christmas Classic “If We Make it Through December” Is Absolutely Perfect

Pistol Annies cover Merle like nobody’s business. Last year, the girl group consisting of Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley, released their first Christmas album Hell of a Holiday. Though the tracklist featured mostly-original Christmas songs, there were a couple covers on there, including one of the classic Merle Haggard tune “If We Make It Through December.” And with Christmas being next weekend and all of us in full-on holiday mode, this one just hits differently and is a great reminder that the […] The post Pistol Annies’ Cover Of Merle Haggard’s Christmas Classic “If We Make it Through December” Is Absolutely Perfect first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CMT

Country Breakout Stars That Made Power Moves In 2022

The country music industry welcomed a handful of newcomers with open arms in 2022. While musicians like Lainey Wilson would attest that Nashville is a 10-year town, Ashley Cooke and BRELAND proved that there are faster avenues to reach success in the highly competitive genre. Many artists have utilized powerful platforms like TikTok and have turned their social recognition into an adoring fan base.
NASHVILLE, TN
Taste of Country

Drake Milligan Hat-Tips Elvis Presley and Shania Twain on Electrifying ‘Sounds Like Something I’d Do’ [Listen]

Fast-rising country newcomer Drake Milligan's dreams are finally becoming a reality. After moving to Nashville in 2018, inking a record deal with his now-label home BBR Music Group, dropping an introductory EP in 2021 and finishing second runner-up on Season 17 of America’s Got Talent, Milligan is getting the opportunity to hit the ground running with his debut country radio single, "Sounds Like Something I'd Do."

Comments / 0

Community Policy