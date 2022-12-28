Deputies have released the name of a man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Canton Pike in Christian County Thursday evening. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car driven by David Loar crossed into the eastbound lane and hit another car driven by Avonte Tyler head-on. Loar was taken by ambulance to meet with a waiting helicopter to transfer him to a Nashville hospital.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO