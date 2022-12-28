Read full article on original website
KEYT
Venezuelan opposition strips Guaidó of ‘presidential’ role
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — For three years, Juan Guaidó led the Venezuelan opposition’s efforts to bring about new elections and remove socialist President Nicolás Maduro. But on Friday, dozens of politicians who once backed Guaidó voted in favor of removing the 39-year-old engineer and replacing his...
Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime
Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
Speculation Swirls as Putin Accused of Using Same Woman in Multiple Photos
Many believe the same blonde woman appeared in multiple photos behind the Russian leader, showing up as a soldier, a sailor and a religious worshipper.
Putin rages against West in New Year message to his people: Fatigued dictator appears on state TV
Putin, 70, looked strained and worn as he addressed Russians on television in each of the country's 11 time zones just before midnight.
Putin's inner circle is frustrated because the Russian president 'doesn't know what to do' with war in Ukraine, report says
Putin does not have a plan for the Ukraine war and is becoming increasingly isolated, sources told The Washington Post.
Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War
In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
'The Subpoena Is DEAD': Donald Trump Celebrates After January 6 Committee Withdraws Court Order As Panel Wraps Up Work
Former president Donald Trump rejoiced after learning the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot withdrew a subpoena it had issued. RadarOnline.com can confirm Trump took to his Truth Social platform with a celebratory message as the panel wraps up its work before the committee is set to dissolve on January 3.A subpoena was issued to Trump in October, who fired back with a lawsuit to block it. The panel requested testimony in addition to a list of documents and communications, detailing phone calls, texts, as well as encrypted messages and emails. They wanted anything that showed...
KEYT
Greece: Remote town officials fired over Turkey group claim
THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities are investigating a town mayor’s decision to transfer or dismiss other local government officials based on allegations related to a 2016 coup attempt in Turkey. Regional officials told The Associated Press on Friday that the actions in the small town of Iasmos were under review. The area is home to a Muslim minority that is largely Turkish-speaking. Mayor Oder Mumin announced Thursday that he was assuming the responsibilities of senior municipal officials. He demanded the resignation of elected and appointed town officials he claimed were loyal to a network linked to U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen. Turkey blames Gulen for the failed 2016 coup and considers his network to be a terrorist organization.
KEYT
Croatia rings in New Year as fully integrated EU member
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — At the stroke of midnight on Saturday, Croatia switched to the shared European currency, the euro, and removed dozens of border checkpoints to join the world’s largest passport-free travel area, completing a dream conceived 30 years ago when it fought a war for independence from Yugoslavia in which 20,000 people were killed and hundreds of thousands displaced. Joining Europe’s ID-check-free Schengen zone means Croats will now be among almost 420 million people who are free to roam its 27 member countries without passports for work or leisure. Adopting the euro will likewise offer Croatia the benefits stemming from deeper financial ties with the currency’s 19 other users and with the European Central Bank.
KEYT
Biden remembers Pope Benedict XVI as ‘renowned theologian, with a lifetime of devotion to the Church’
President Joe Biden mourned the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, saying in a statement Saturday that the late pontiff “will be remembered as a renowned theologian, with a lifetime of devotion to the Church, guided by his principles and faith.”. Benedict died Saturday at the age of 95...
KEYT
Beijing gives Hong Kong leader more power in security cases
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader will have the power to decide whether foreign lawyers can be involved in national security cases in the city. The decision made Friday by Beijing could effectively block a prominent pro-democracy publisher from hiring a British barrister for his high-profile trial. China’s Xinhua news agency says the country’s top legislative body made a legal interpretation that targets overseas lawyers who do not normally practice in the city. It’s the sixth time the Communist-ruled national government has stepped into the legal affairs of the former British colony, which was promised judicial independence when it returned to China in 1997.
KEYT
New Israeli government vows to develop West Bank tourism
The tourism minister of Israel’s new hardline government has promised to invest in the West Bank, calling the occupied area “our local Tuscany.” Haim Katz made the comments days after the new government took office. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new coalition has promised to make West Bank settlement construction a top priority. His coalition includes far-right settler leaders in top posts. Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war and has built dozens of settlements that are now home to roughly 500,000 Israelis. The Palestinians claim the entire area as part of a future independent state and consider the settlements illegal. That position is widely shared by the international community.
KEYT
Bolivia judge orders pre-trial detention for opposition head
LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — A judge in Bolivia has sentenced opposition leader Luis Fernando Camacho to four months of pretrial detention on terrorism charges. After a virtual hearing that lasted more than seven hours, Judge Sergio Pacheco ordered Camacho to be remanded in custody early Friday. The judge agreed with prosecutors that the governor of the Santa Cruz region is a flight risk and could obstruct an ongoing investigation. Camacho was transferred to a high-security prison near La Paz. His lawyers vowed to appeal. The governor’s detention is bound to increase unrest. By the time the judge issued his ruling, a 24-hour strike called for by Camacho’s allies in Santa Cruz had already started.
KEYT
Kim Jong Un calls for exponential increase in North Korea’s nuclear arsenal amid threats from South, US
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is calling for an “exponential increase” in his country’s nuclear weapons arsenal in response to what he claims are threats from South Korea and the United States, Pyongyang’s state media reported Sunday. Kim’s comments come as North Korea twice over...
KEYT
Vatican: Benedict in stable condition, participated in Mass
ROME (AP) — The Vatican says Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is in stable condition and was able to participate in Mass in his room amid a deterioration in his health. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Friday that Benedict was able to rest well Thursday night. Bruno added that Benedict “also participated in the celebration of Holy Mass in his room” on Thursday afternoon and that his condition is “stationary.” Pope Francis revealed on Wednesday that his 95-year-old predecessor was “very ill” and that he went to see him in his home in the Vatican Gardens. Benedict in 2013 became the first pope in 600 years to resign. He chose to live out his retirement in seclusion in a converted monastery in the Vatican.
KEYT
Trump’s taxes: Takeaways from release of long-sought returns
The release of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns show he maintained a bank account in China through 2017, his first year in the White House. Trump had claimed he closed the account before running for president. Trump also reported making no charitable donations in 2020, his final year in the White House. It’s unclear whether the totals include Trump’s pledge to donate his $400,000 annual presidential salary to the federal government. Trump pledged payback after the release of his tax returns Friday by a Democratic-controlled House committee. He says, “The Radical Left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!”
KEYT
Lebanese and UN troops rescue migrants vessel, 2 killed
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s navy and U.N. peacekeepers have rescued more than 200 migrants from a boat sinking in the Mediterranean Sea hours after it left northern Lebanon’s coast, the military said in a statement. Two migrants were killed in the incident. The army statement said the vessel was carrying people “who were trying to illegally leave Lebanon’s territorial waters.” It said three Lebanese navy boats and one from the U.N. peacekeeping force in Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, recused 232 migrants. Reports from the northern city of Tripoli said Lebanese, Syrian and Palestinian men, women and children were on the boat that left northern Lebanon after midnight Friday.
KEYT
Iranian man’s death in France shakes distressed diaspora
PARIS (AP) — When a 38-year-old man anguished over the protests in Iran took his own life in the French city of Lyon this week, fellow members of the Iranian diaspora felt his pain. Three months into the anti-government protests, Iranians abroad are experiencing a spectrum of emotions. Activists and counselors hope Mohammad Moradi’s desperate act inspires others to reach out for help and to raise awareness of what’s happening in Iran. The Iranian Kurdish man arrived in France in 2019 with his wife and was pursuing a history PhD. In videos in Farsi and French recorded before his death, Moradi criticized Iran’s leadership. The recordings featured him saying, “When you see this video, I will be dead.”
KEYT
Libya says boat with 700 Europe-bound migrants intercepted
CAIRO (AP) — Coast guard forces in eastern Libya say they have intercepted a vessel carrying at least 700 migrants off the coast of the North African country. The coast guard said the boat was stopped Friday off the Mediterranean town of Moura, 90 kilometers (56 miles) west of the eastern city of Benghazi. It said the migrants are of different nationalities and that those who illegally entered Libya will be handed over to their home countries. It was one of the largest interceptions in recent months of migrants sailing to Europe, a destination for thousands fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East and Africa.
