Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Found Dead After Investigating Banks In MexicoStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
3 Delicious Pizza Spots in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Congressman Announces Cancer DiagnosisNews Breaking LIVE
3 Delicious Pizza Places in ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
A Mother Of Five Vanished, Her Son Caught A Convicted Murderer Driving Her Car And The Police Lost All Her Case EvidenceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
Related
Nottingham MD
MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center opens new gym for employee wellness
BALTIMORE, MD—A $30,000 pledge by Freedom Federal Credit Union has made possible the opening of “Square Fitness,” an associate gym at MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center, to support the emotional and physical well-being of hospital employees. Michael MacPherson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Freedom, along with...
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks: High school needs report unacceptable, evaluate other property
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Friday called the recently-prepared assessment of high school needs in northeastern Baltimore County unacceptable, and will introduce a resolution before the Baltimore County Council that calls for evaluating land for a new high school in the Eastside. “After months of study,...
Washington Examiner
Maryland’s schools are drastically failing their students
As our country's politicians continue to send billions to a foreign country, maybe some of those funds could be spent on Maryland's education system. Our country's leaders should pay attention too because the state's schools are mired in a crisis of competence and failing their students, and no one is doing anything about it.
WTOP
COVID testing requirements for students in DC, Montgomery Co., and Fairfax Co
Winter break won’t be over for D.C. public school students until they take a COVID-19 test. Meanwhile, kids in neighboring Montgomery County, Maryland, and Fairfax County, Virginia, are being strongly encouraged to do so. D.C. The test confirming D.C. children aren’t sick needs to be taken on Monday Jan....
Governor-Elect Wes Moore Challenges Graduates of Morgan State University To ‘Take Risks’
Commencement speakers across the country have graced the stages this fall, helping students close out a chapter of their journeys to embark on new ones. Nearly 500 students were greeted by Governor-Elect Wes Moore on Friday December 16, when he stood to give the Fall Commencement Address at Morgan State University for their graduating class of 2022.
foxbaltimore.com
From Harborplace to Mondawmin, Baltimore filmmaker profiles "dead malls" across the U.S.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's a passion project for Baltimore-based filmmaker, Salvatore Amadeo -- making videos and documentaries about the decline of shopping malls across the country. Short films about "dead malls" from South Carolina to Massachusetts to Ohio can all be viewed on his YouTube page. Here in Maryland,...
bethesdamagazine.com
Post-holiday surge of severe illness could be compounded by hospital staff shortages, county officials warn
As Montgomery County health data shows an uptick in the spread of illness, health officials said they were bracing for the impact of a trio of viruses—COVID, the flu and RSV—compounded by hospital staff shortages. Over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, hospitalizations have spiked each January, after...
whatsupmag.com
Temporary Closure to Shellfish Harvesting in Small Portion of the Chesapeake Bay
MARYLAND – As a precaution due to a sewage overflow, the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) issued an order temporarily closing a small portion of the Chesapeake Bay to shellfish harvesting. About 10,400 acres of the bay directly off of Baltimore City and Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties...
Doctors warn residents about the dangers of radon gas
Health officials are urging people to get their homes tested for radon gas. The deadly fume is often found in homes during the winter months.
Hospitals near capacity in DMV after holiday travel
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Hospital beds are almost full in many parts of our region, and cases of RSV, flu and COVID are expected to only increase after big gatherings and holiday travel. Experts say we haven’t reached the peak of cases, though they’re not expecting to see caseloads of COVID, in particular, near […]
Longtime Maryland Politician Diagnosed With Cancer; Plans To Continue Working
Cancer won't keep a Maryland congressman down as he plans to continue working after being diagnosed with a treatable form of Lymphoma. Congressman Jamie Raskin, who represents the 8th District from the border of northern Washington, DC to the Pennsylvania suburbs in the north, announced on Wednesday, Dec. 28 that after several days of testing, he has been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma.
foxbaltimore.com
TEST SCORE CONCERNS | Just 7% of Maryland students test proficient in 8th grade math
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The devastating impact of the Covid shutdown is becoming even clearer, with the latest round of statewide test scores showing students suffered staggering learning loss. Every school system had to face the decision back in 2021 of when to re-open classrooms following the pandemic. The question...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County shopping center sells for $5.7M
ARBUTUS, Md. — A Baltimore County shopping center has traded hands for $5.7 million. Video above: New food options coming to west Baltimore at The Mill on North (Story) East Drive Shopping Center, a 65,155-square-foot office and retail property in Arbutus, sold last week to a private buyer, according to Gil Neuman and Neuman Commercial Group, which brokered the sale.
mocoshow.com
2022’s Top Stories: 7 of Top 10 Public High Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo; All MCPS High Schools In Top Half of Rankings, According to Niche
As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from September: Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. 7 of the top 10 public high schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Poolesville High School earning the top spot (All MCPS schools listed can be seen below and there are 282 public high schools in the state).
Eight people arrested following a series of disturbances near Towson Town Center
One adult and seven juveniles were arrested Friday night following several disturbances near Towson Town Center.
First Day Hikes in Maryland
Embrace the chill and take your family on one of these Maryland First Day Hikes to kick off the new year!. First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks to encourage people to get active and enjoy the outdoors. On New Year’s Day, hundreds of free, guided hikes will taking place in all 50 states, including Maryland. It is a great time to enjoy the beauty of our state parks.
WTOP
Md. CEO emphasizes the importance of children having both parents, especially during the holidays
This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. When Lesa Britt was growing up in North Carolina, she said she felt like there was always something missing. She was the youngest of nine...
mocoshow.com
2022’s Top Stories: (Beyond MoCo) Latest Update on the 126,000 SF Indoor Water Park Coming to Maryland
As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from August: Mid-Atlantic families will have something fun to howl about as Great Wolf Lodge, North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, has announced that its newest resort in Perryville, MD (located in Cecil County, northeast of Baltimore City) is scheduled to open in August 2023. Great Wolf Lodge Maryland will be the company’s 20th resort in North America, and their largest. It will offer 700 family-friendly suites, a 126,000-square-foot indoor water park, a 57,000 square-foot entertainment center, and 12,000 square-feet of conference space. The resort is currently offering 25% off reservations at www.greatwolf.com/maryland.
Firefighters battle two-alarm fire at Pikesville apartment complex
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore firefighters helped county firefighters battle a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in Pikesville on Saturday, according to the local firefighter's union.The apartment building is in the 6900 block of Jones View Drive, union officials said.Firefighters were able to contain the fire by 6:40 p.m., according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.Medics have been evaluating one person, but no one had to be rescued from the fire, county firefighters said.The fire will require an extensive overhaul and cleanup response, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.
abc27.com
Animal hospital in York County relocates to new facility
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Paws Animal Hospital recently relocated to a new facility in York County. Founded back in 2010 by Dr. Jessica Friedland, Paws Animal Hospital was originally located on 1053 Baltimore St. in York. According to Paws Animal Hospital’s office manager Jessi Ortner, after years of leasing this previous location, the hospital decided it was time to buy a home of their own.
Comments / 1