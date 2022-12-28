ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Burnie, MD

Nottingham MD

MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center opens new gym for employee wellness

BALTIMORE, MD—A $30,000 pledge by Freedom Federal Credit Union has made possible the opening of “Square Fitness,” an associate gym at MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center, to support the emotional and physical well-being of hospital employees. Michael MacPherson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Freedom, along with...
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington Examiner

Maryland’s schools are drastically failing their students

As our country's politicians continue to send billions to a foreign country, maybe some of those funds could be spent on Maryland's education system. Our country's leaders should pay attention too because the state's schools are mired in a crisis of competence and failing their students, and no one is doing anything about it.
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

Hospitals near capacity in DMV after holiday travel

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Hospital beds are almost full in many parts of our region, and cases of RSV, flu and COVID are expected to only increase after big gatherings and holiday travel. Experts say we haven’t reached the peak of cases, though they’re not expecting to see caseloads of COVID, in particular, near […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Longtime Maryland Politician Diagnosed With Cancer; Plans To Continue Working

Cancer won't keep a Maryland congressman down as he plans to continue working after being diagnosed with a treatable form of Lymphoma. Congressman Jamie Raskin, who represents the 8th District from the border of northern Washington, DC to the Pennsylvania suburbs in the north, announced on Wednesday, Dec. 28 that after several days of testing, he has been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore County shopping center sells for $5.7M

ARBUTUS, Md. — A Baltimore County shopping center has traded hands for $5.7 million. Video above: New food options coming to west Baltimore at The Mill on North (Story) East Drive Shopping Center, a 65,155-square-foot office and retail property in Arbutus, sold last week to a private buyer, according to Gil Neuman and Neuman Commercial Group, which brokered the sale.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

2022’s Top Stories: 7 of Top 10 Public High Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo; All MCPS High Schools In Top Half of Rankings, According to Niche

As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from September: Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. 7 of the top 10 public high schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Poolesville High School earning the top spot (All MCPS schools listed can be seen below and there are 282 public high schools in the state).
MARYLAND STATE
Chesapeake Family Life

First Day Hikes in Maryland

Embrace the chill and take your family on one of these Maryland First Day Hikes to kick off the new year!. First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks to encourage people to get active and enjoy the outdoors. On New Year’s Day, hundreds of free, guided hikes will taking place in all 50 states, including Maryland. It is a great time to enjoy the beauty of our state parks.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

2022’s Top Stories: (Beyond MoCo) Latest Update on the 126,000 SF Indoor Water Park Coming to Maryland

As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from August: Mid-Atlantic families will have something fun to howl about as Great Wolf Lodge, North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, has announced that its newest resort in Perryville, MD (located in Cecil County, northeast of Baltimore City) is scheduled to open in August 2023. Great Wolf Lodge Maryland will be the company’s 20th resort in North America, and their largest. It will offer 700 family-friendly suites, a 126,000-square-foot indoor water park, a 57,000 square-foot entertainment center, and 12,000 square-feet of conference space. The resort is currently offering 25% off reservations at www.greatwolf.com/maryland.
PERRYVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Firefighters battle two-alarm fire at Pikesville apartment complex

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore firefighters helped county firefighters battle a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in Pikesville on Saturday, according to the local firefighter's union.The apartment building is in the 6900 block of Jones View Drive, union officials said.Firefighters were able to contain the fire by 6:40 p.m., according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.Medics have been evaluating one person, but no one had to be rescued from the fire, county firefighters said.The fire will require an extensive overhaul and cleanup response, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.
PIKESVILLE, MD
abc27.com

Animal hospital in York County relocates to new facility

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Paws Animal Hospital recently relocated to a new facility in York County. Founded back in 2010 by Dr. Jessica Friedland, Paws Animal Hospital was originally located on 1053 Baltimore St. in York. According to Paws Animal Hospital’s office manager Jessi Ortner, after years of leasing this previous location, the hospital decided it was time to buy a home of their own.
YORK COUNTY, PA

