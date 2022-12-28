Read full article on original website
Carscoops
New Californian Laws For 2023 Crack Down On Sideshows And Catalytic Converter Theft
The state of California has a slew of new laws that go into effect in 2023. Many of them are specifically tied to driving and aim to reduce crime and accidents. Here’s a quick look at the new laws that those driving in California need to be aware of beginning on January 1, 2023.
Carscoops
This Is The World’s Only Audi Alhambra Minivan
Minivans have never been the most desirable of cars but the seller of this particular Seat Alhambra has tried their hardest to ensure it is unlike any other. The Facebook listing doesn’t state what model year the Alhambra is but it appears to be a first-generation model, which was manufactured between 1996 and 2010 and was also sold as the Volkswagen Sharan and Ford Galaxy. Making it stand out is a multitude of Audi parts.
Carscoops
Owners Of Both EV And ICE Cars Choose Electric For Vast Majority Of Journeys, Says Study
For a long time, it seemed like general wisdom held that electric vehicle owners should also keep a vehicle powered by an internal combustion engine, just in case. But a new survey suggests that people who do own the two types of vehicles don’t really need both. Zap-Map, a...
Carscoops
Honda Needs To Fix Over 200,000 Hybrids In China
Honda is recalling more than 200,000 vehicles in China because of brake pedal sensor issues. China’s State Administration for Market Regulation has revealed that impacted vehicles have a lubricating oil that was introduced into brake pedal sensors during the manufacturing process. This oil could trigger issues with the sensors over time.
Carscoops
Friend Of The Year Recreates Scale Model Of His Pal’s Subaru BRZ Crash As A Holiday Present
Being crafty is a great skill, but even this power, it seems, can be wielded cruelly. Okay, maybe that’s a little strong, but one model maker decided to celebrate Christmas by creating a reminder of their friend’s car accident with a scale model and diorama of the incident.
Carscoops
Mitsubishi Mirage Axed In Japan, Will Continue To Be Offered In America For Now
The Mitsubishi Mirage has reached the end of the road in Japan as the company’s website has revealed the model has been discontinued. Despite the development overseas, a spokesperson told Autoblog “The Mirage remains an integral part of our U.S. lineup at this time.” The “at this time” part is sure to raise eyebrows and likely won’t give customers much assurance.
Carscoops
Rocket Bunny Made The 2023 Nissan Z Some Of You’ve Been Waiting For
We knew it was only a matter of time before someone released a widebody package for the new Nissan Z and that day has now come. The kit has been brought to life by Rocket Bunny and adds to the sports car’s design with some striking details. Like any good widebody kit, things start with the front and rear wheel arches that are much larger than they are on the standard car.
Carscoops
Allegedly Intoxicated Man Destroys Rental Lamborghini Huracan In Switzerland
They say that the fastest car on earth is a rental car, so when a rented vehicle and oodles of power combine, they can make for a dangerous cocktail. One 32-year-old driver in Switzerland found that out to his cost earlier this month. The driver was from Zurich and, with...
Carscoops
Saudi Arabia, Egypt, And Turkey Gear Up For EV Manufacturing
Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt all have big plans for EV manufacturing. As the world seemingly shifts towards favoring EVs for the future of mobility, these countries’ plans are seen as a significant and telling sign. As the world’s largest oil exporter, Saudi Arabia may have the most on...
Carscoops
2023 Chrysler 300C Waiting List Is Full As 485 HP Sedan Sees ‘Overwhelming Demand’
The Chrysler 300C made a triumphant return at the North American International Auto Show and reservations filled up in 12 hours. The automaker then opened a waiting list, but it appears that is now full as the company recently tweeted “At this time 2023 Chrysler 300C reservations are no longer being accepted. All reservations are currently full.”
