Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry (personal) is available for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Lowry, who was a late scratch for personal reasons on Wednesday, is not listed on the injury report for Friday's clash with Denver. Barring a change, he should be good to go again the Nuggets. Our models expect him to play 34.2 minutes on Friday.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO