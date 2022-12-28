ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Sixers list P.J. Tucker (injury management) as questionable on Saturday

Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker (injury management) is questionable for Saturday's contest versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tucker's availability is currently in limbo for injury management purposes. Expect Matisse Thybulle to play an increased role on Saturday if Tucker is ruled out. Tucker's current Saturday projection includes 3.4 points, 4.2...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Mavericks rule out Reggie Bullock (illness) on Thursday

Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock (illness) will not play in Thursday's game versus the Houston Rockets. Bullock will sit out against his intrastate rivals after he was held out with an illness. Expect Tim Hardaway Jr. to log more minutes on Thursday. Hardaway Jr.'s projection includes 16.6 points, 4.1 rebounds,...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Sacramento's Malik Monk (wrist) questionable on Sunday

Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (wrist) is questionable to play in Sunday' contest versus the Memphis Grizzlies. Monk's status is currently unknown after he was listed with right wrist soreness. Expect Davion Mitchell to see more time off the bench on Sunday if Monk is ruled out. Monk's current Sunday...
SACRAMENTO, CA
numberfire.com

Alex Caruso (shoulder) probable on Friday for Bulls

Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (shoulder) is probable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Caruso is still dealing with a shoulder injury but is likely to return on Friday after being listed as probable. Our models expect him to play 25.8 minutes against the Pistons. Caruso's Friday projection...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Nicolas Batum (ankle) questionable for Clippers' Saturday contest

Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Indiana Pacers. Batum's status is currently unknown after the veteran suffered a left ankle sprain on Thursday. Expect Norman Powell to see more minutes off the bench if Batum is inactive. Batum's current projection includes 7.8...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Coby White (knee) questionable on Friday for Bulls

Chicago Bulls point guard Coby White (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. White is dealing with left knee soreness and is questionable to face Detroit on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 17.9 minutes against Detroit. White's Friday projection includes 8.1...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Hawks starting Trae Young (calf) on Friday, Aaron Holiday to bench

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (calf) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Young will make his 32nd start this season after he missed one game with a calf contusion. In 35.8 expected minutes, our models project Young to score 46.7 FanDuel points. Young's Friday projection includes...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Malcolm Brogdon (illness) not listed on Boston's Sunday injury report

Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Brogdon is on track to return after Boston's guard was held out one game with an illness. In 24.8 expected minutes, our models project Brogdon to score 25.5 FanDuel points. Brogdon's Sunday projection includes 13.4...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Luka Doncic (ankle) active for Mavericks on Saturday night

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Doncic will be available on the road after he was listed as probable with an ankle ailment. In 38.1 expected minutes, our models project Doncic to score 57.7 FanDuel points. Doncic's projection includes 32.1...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Suns starting Josh Okogie on Friday, Jock Landale to bench

Phoenix Suns guard Josh Okogie is starting in Friday's lineup against the Toronto Raptors. Okogie will make his first start for the Suns after Jock Landale was sent to the bench. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 367.3 minutes this season, Okogie is averaging 1.01 FanDuel points per minute.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Kyle Anderson (back) available for Timberwolves on Saturday

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson will play Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Anderson was listed questionable earlier in the day due to back spasms. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor in the final game of 2022. Our models project...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Heat's Kyle Lowry (personal) not listed on Friday's injury report

Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry (personal) is available for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Lowry, who was a late scratch for personal reasons on Wednesday, is not listed on the injury report for Friday's clash with Denver. Barring a change, he should be good to go again the Nuggets. Our models expect him to play 34.2 minutes on Friday.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Packers' Christian Watson (hip) questionable for Week 17

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (hip) is questionable for Week 17's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Watson returned to practice on Friday, logging a limited session in his first practice participation of the week. He has been officially listed as questionable to face Minnesota. Watson's current Week 17...
GREEN BAY, WI
numberfire.com

Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday (illness) remains out on Sunday

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (illness) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards. Holiday will sit out his third straight game with a non-COVID illness. Expect Jevon Carter to see an increased role on Sunday. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 470.0 minutes this season with Holiday...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Kevin Knox (knee) questionable for Detroit on Saturday

Detroit Pistons forward Kevin Knox is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Knox is dealing with a right knee contusion. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Saturday's contest. Keep an eye on his status ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Hornets' Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) out on Thursday

Charlotte Hornets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Smith has been downgraded from questionable to out and will remain sidelined for Thursday's clash with the Thunder. His next chance to play will come against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.
CHARLOTTE, NC

