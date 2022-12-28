Read full article on original website
knoxky.com
Obituary for Clark Gray, Jr. (1940-2022)
Mr. Clark Gray Jr., 82, of Flat Lick, passed away Saturday afternoon, December 24, 2022 at Baptist Health Lexington. He was the son of the late Clark Gray Sr. and Marie Gray Clark born on October 10, 1940 in Barbourville. Clark was a former blaster with Nally and Hamilton Coal...
Obituary for Shirley Joyce Wallace (1944-2022)
Ms. Shirley Joyce Wallace, 78, of Barbourville, passed away Tuesday morning, December 20, 2022 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital with her beloved sisters, Peggy and Mayme, at her bedside. She was the cherished daughter of the late Chester and Katherine White Wallace born on January 31, 1944 in Barbourville. Diagnosed...
Obituary for Minnie Sue Stamper (1935-2022)
Mrs. Minnie Sue Stamper, 87, of Barbourville, passed away Friday morning, December 23, 2022 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Willie Lee McDaries I and Eula Mae Ballard McDaries born on August 15, 1935 in Bell County. Minnie was a former team leader at...
Obituary for Regina Gail Hobbs (1961-2022)
Mrs. Regina Gail Hobbs, 61, of Girdler, passed away Saturday morning, December 24, 2022 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Carol Hounschel Hibbard born on September 1, 1961 in Barbourville. Regina was a former home health aide and of the Pentecostal faith. She enjoyed...
