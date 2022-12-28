Mrs. Regina Gail Hobbs, 61, of Girdler, passed away Saturday morning, December 24, 2022 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Carol Hounschel Hibbard born on September 1, 1961 in Barbourville. Regina was a former home health aide and of the Pentecostal faith. She enjoyed...

GIRDLER, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO