Read full article on original website
Dennis Ryan
2d ago
Should go back to plastic bags which are recycleable if only people would turn them in
Reply
5
Related
Ames Department store to possibly make a comeback next year
The once popular department store, Ames, may make a comeback in the new year.
Every McDonald’s Restaurant on New York Thruway To Close
We've heard about the ongoing renovations at the New York State Thruway service areas that have been going on for some time. And while this will bring some highly anticipated new restaurants to the rest areas, such as Shake Shack and Chick-fil-A, it will mean some other places to eat are going away.
PIN Numbers At Risk In New York State
The holidays can be a very stressful time for people. The rush to get things done the spending and the bills that are looming can really make someone uneasy. But the unfortunate part about it all is there are some who take advantage of others at this stressful time. If...
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
Leave Me Alone: New 2023 Law Will Help New Yorkers With Telemarketers.
A new law on the books for 2023 in the state of New York will make it a little easier for you to deal with those annoying telemarketer calls. It happens to all of us. Usually MANY times a week. The dreaded call from that phone number you do not recognize or an "Unknown Number" on your caller ID. Then you are turning down an offer to extend your car's warranty or a donation to something you have probably already supported this year.
DEC: New health laws taking effect in 2023
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced some new laws that will be going into effect in the new year. These laws concern protecting people and the environment from harmful chemicals.
3 New York Cities Make List Of Places With Most Murders This Year
Three cities in New York State have made the list of places with the highest murder rates. 24/7 Wall St. compiled the list. The cities on the list might surprise you. 24/7 Wall St. used homicide data from this year along with population 2020 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Wildlife Experts Say Rare Upstate NY Sighting was 1 in a Million!
Keep your eyes on the road, you never what you might see. But even though New York is made up of over 18 million acres of forest, you'll probably never experience something like this!. Interesting wildlife encounters on roads throughout Upstate New York may not be too unusual, but an...
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snow
2022 is a year to be quickly forgotten by Americans, with the strongest snowstorm in decades. It caused lots of problems and damage in every field and most of all plenty of victims.
whcuradio.com
NYS gas tax suspension to end Jan. 1
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) — New York’s gas tax holiday is set to end New Year’s Day. The six-month suspension of the state’s gas tax began in June, as gas prices across the Empire State began to soar. State officials say it’s saved drivers an estimated 48 cents a gallon.
The incredible shrinking NY: New proof that progressives are driving away residents — including millionaires who pay for their goodies
New York’s #1 — in population decline. Yes, for the second year in a row, we “led” the country by driving the most people out. And, most alarming, the biggest earners who pay most taxes in the state are leaving with them. The double whammy spells economic doom for the Empire State. First, the overall decline. This time, we took the dubious first-place prize in both the percent measure of a state’s population shrinkage (.9%) and the absolute size of the decline (around 180,000). What an accomplishment! The grim number now brings New York’s population loss, for the two-year period ending...
Thieves skimming NYers' SNAP benefit cards, Hochul warns
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday urged New Yorkers who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits to take precautions against thieves who use skimming devices to steal benefits from people’s EBT cards.
16,000 New York nurses at 8 local hospitals plan to strike in 10 days
Nurses at eight local hospitals have announced a plan to strike in 10 days.
What Is “Just Cause” in New York State? Can You Legally Be Fired?
Over the last few weeks, you may have heard about people quiet quitting. What is that? It is an employee doing only the minimum that their job requires to get paid. Yet, in this day and age employers want you to go above and beyond, if you don't then they are actually (the employers) looking to replace you. There is quiet quitting and there is quiet firing.
New Jersey Food Stamps (NJ SNAP) Are Scheduled for These Dates in January
New Jersey's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, NJ SNAP, provides food assistance to low-income households to help them buy groceries. SNAP is a federal program, but it is administered at the...
Can You Legally Live In A Storage Unit In New York State?
As many people around New York face rent and housing crises due to rising costs, creative solutions may arise. Storage units offer secure, dry, well-lit spaces, sometimes climate-controlled and with electricity. And people have turned shipping containers into livable, sometimes luxurious dwellings, right? But, is it legal to live in a storage unit temporarily or long-term?
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in New York
Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
A Flooding Disaster Coming For New York State?
Warmer temperatures and rain are moving in across New York State to ring in 2023 with flooding possible.
COVID test firm linked to alleged Kathy Hochul pay-to-play scheme sues NY
A New Jersey company tied to an alleged $637 million pay-to-play scheme involving Gov. Hochul is now suing her administration — accusing Albany of wrongfully denying it additional business. Dayton, NJ-based Digital Gadgets claims the Department of Health violated its own contract rules by negotiating a deal for rapid COVID-19 tests last spring before opening up the bidding to other businesses who could not offer goods of the same quality. “Digital Gadgets brought this lawsuit to ensure the state consistently complies with the rules they established along with the bid process,” company spokesman John Gallagher told The Post after the suit was...
Oh Deer! Up to 40 Hungry Deer Greet Man Each AM in Upstate NY
It's not uncommon to see large gatherings of deer in rural parts of Upstate New York, but a sight like this is certainly a bit unusual. Check out the video below of what looks like as many as 40 hungry deer staring down a man in Greene County, waiting patiently to fill their bellies.
Comments / 11