Colorado State

96.1 The Breeze

PIN Numbers At Risk In New York State

The holidays can be a very stressful time for people. The rush to get things done the spending and the bills that are looming can really make someone uneasy. But the unfortunate part about it all is there are some who take advantage of others at this stressful time. If...
Big Frog 104

Leave Me Alone: New 2023 Law Will Help New Yorkers With Telemarketers.

A new law on the books for 2023 in the state of New York will make it a little easier for you to deal with those annoying telemarketer calls. It happens to all of us. Usually MANY times a week. The dreaded call from that phone number you do not recognize or an "Unknown Number" on your caller ID. Then you are turning down an offer to extend your car's warranty or a donation to something you have probably already supported this year.
NEW YORK STATE
NEWS10 ABC

DEC: New health laws taking effect in 2023

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced some new laws that will be going into effect in the new year. These laws concern protecting people and the environment from harmful chemicals.
whcuradio.com

NYS gas tax suspension to end Jan. 1

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) — New York’s gas tax holiday is set to end New Year’s Day. The six-month suspension of the state’s gas tax began in June, as gas prices across the Empire State began to soar. State officials say it’s saved drivers an estimated 48 cents a gallon.
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

The incredible shrinking NY: New proof that progressives are driving away residents — including millionaires who pay for their goodies

New York’s #1 — in population decline. Yes, for the second year in a row, we “led” the country by driving the most people out. And, most alarming, the biggest earners who pay most taxes in the state are leaving with them. The double whammy spells economic doom for the Empire State. First, the overall decline. This time, we took the dubious first-place prize in both the percent measure of a state’s population shrinkage (.9%) and the absolute size of the decline (around 180,000). What an accomplishment!  The grim number now brings New York’s population loss, for the two-year period ending...
TEXAS STATE
Hudson Valley Post

What Is “Just Cause” in New York State? Can You Legally Be Fired?

Over the last few weeks, you may have heard about people quiet quitting. What is that? It is an employee doing only the minimum that their job requires to get paid. Yet, in this day and age employers want you to go above and beyond, if you don't then they are actually (the employers) looking to replace you. There is quiet quitting and there is quiet firing.
96.9 WOUR

Can You Legally Live In A Storage Unit In New York State?

As many people around New York face rent and housing crises due to rising costs, creative solutions may arise. Storage units offer secure, dry, well-lit spaces, sometimes climate-controlled and with electricity. And people have turned shipping containers into livable, sometimes luxurious dwellings, right? But, is it legal to live in a storage unit temporarily or long-term?
NEWS10 ABC

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in New York

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

COVID test firm linked to alleged Kathy Hochul pay-to-play scheme sues NY

A New Jersey company tied to an alleged $637 million pay-to-play scheme involving Gov. Hochul is now suing her administration — accusing Albany of wrongfully denying it additional business. Dayton, NJ-based Digital Gadgets claims the Department of Health violated its own contract rules by negotiating a deal for rapid COVID-19 tests last spring before opening up the bidding to other businesses who could not offer goods of the same quality. “Digital Gadgets brought this lawsuit to ensure the state consistently complies with the rules they established along with the bid process,” company spokesman John Gallagher told The Post after the suit was...
