It's now been more than two decades since the grisly murder of child pageant princess JonBenét Ramsey and the killer has yet to face justice. RadarOnline.com can report that one man has remained suspicious in the eyes of a pageant seamstress in the years since Ramsey, 6, was brutally killed.Randall DeWitt Simons, who is now imprisoned on separate charges, was Ramsey's photographer just months before her 1996 murder and many insiders have linked him to the crime — which he vehemently denied.The shutterbug notably sold a portfolio of her glammed-up portraits for $7,500, telling reporters that his career was in...

BOULDER, CO ・ 8 DAYS AGO