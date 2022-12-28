Read full article on original website
Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried
Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
Friend of CHP captain found dead had called police 1 year ago to request welfare check
SACRAMENTO -- New developments are coming to light in a bizarre murder mystery that sources say police are investigating as a possible murder-for-hire plot after a California Highway Patrol commander and her husband are both dead. Captain Julie Harding of CHP's Yuba-Sutter division was found dead by a single gunshot wound outside she and her estranged husband's second home in Tennessee on Saturday, Dec. 10. Sources tell CBS13 her death is being investigated as a suicide. Her husband, Michael Harding, was found murdered, dead by multiple gunshot wounds, on Sept. 26 in Burkesville, Kentucky after being reported missing a week prior. His...
California robbery suspect killed store clerk, not charged with murder; victim didn’t act in self-defense: DA
A man accused of killing a California gas station clerk will not face a murder charge because he could claim self-defense, reports said.
New Homeowner Finds Body of Former Tenant in Basement: Police
Officers are investigating after the body of a 71-year-old woman was discovered in a property in Cleveland Heights, Ohio.
Condo resident, 73, ‘murders five board members in bitter feud’ before being shot dead by cops
A RESIDENT from a condo building has allegedly shot and killed three men and two women belonging to the apartment board after a five-year feud with management. Francesco Villi, 73, is the primary suspect in the murder of five individuals in three separate apartment units. The crime was committed with...
Body Identified As Woman Who Reported Being Chased In Woods Nearly Four Years Ago
On Jan. 10, 2019, a "disoriented and confused" Lauren Thompson called 911, claiming someone was chasing her after she drove her car into a muddy ditch. A work crew found her skeletal remains in July 2022. Authorities have confirmed that human remains found over the summer belong to a mother...
Man shot after bar argument arrested at U.S. border for attempted murder
Thirty-seven-year-old Francisco Saenz is sitting in a southern California jail awaiting his transfer to Colorado to face a charge of attempted murder. Saenz was arrested last month at the U.S. border with Mexico. The charge relates to a bizarre altercation in downtown Fort Collins in mid-September.An argument at a bar led to a foot chase through Old Town with Saenz, brandishing a machete, running after another man at 1:30 in the morning, according to a Fort Collins Police Services press release. The 21-year-old man being chased turned around and fired a gun at Saenz, then continued running. FCPS officers on patrol in...
School photographer arrested on suspicion of child molestation, Ontario police say
Ontario police say they arrested a 72-year-old man in connection with numerous child molestation cases that span several decades.
freightwaves.com
Ex-office manager, husband accused of stealing $600,000 from trucking company
An Indiana trucking company owner claims his office manager of over 20 years — along with her husband — stole more than $600,000 from his affiliated companies over a five-year period. Toni Walter, 56, and her husband, 57-year-old Donald Walter, both of Attica, Indiana, were arrested last week...
Exposed: The Criminal Pageant Photographer Who Insiders Wanted Investigated Over JonBenét Ramsey's Death
It's now been more than two decades since the grisly murder of child pageant princess JonBenét Ramsey and the killer has yet to face justice. RadarOnline.com can report that one man has remained suspicious in the eyes of a pageant seamstress in the years since Ramsey, 6, was brutally killed.Randall DeWitt Simons, who is now imprisoned on separate charges, was Ramsey's photographer just months before her 1996 murder and many insiders have linked him to the crime — which he vehemently denied.The shutterbug notably sold a portfolio of her glammed-up portraits for $7,500, telling reporters that his career was in...
University Of Idaho Quadruple Murder: Police 'Identify Patterns' As Investigation Focuses On White Hyundai Elantra
Moscow police revealed that information associated with their search for a white Hyundai Elantra, believed to be associated with the University of Idaho quadruple homicides, assisted in identifying "patterns" about the case, RadarOnline.com has learned.The four students, Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Gonclaves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found brutally stabbed to death at an off-campus house on November 13. Over a month has passed since the gruesome killings and police have yet to locate the "Rambo"-style murder weapon or name a potential suspect. Authorities claim that the owner of the vehicle, which was seen near the...
4 people stabbed at Washington state casino, man arrested
A man at a poker table went on a sudden, unprovoked attack at a casino in Washington state Monday night, stabbing or slashing four people before being arrested after a high-speed car chase, authorities said. All four victims were expected to survive, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in...
Oregon Police Search For Man Suspected Of Killing His Girlfriend, Leaving Body In Portland Nature Park
Kathryn Muhlbach's family alleged that her boyfriend, Jose Antonio Caraballo, had been "abusive toward her" in the past. He's now wanted for her murder. Portland Police are searching for an Oregon man wanted for killing his girlfriend and leaving her body in a nature park not far from their home.
FBI and North Carolina authorities issue ‘active warrants’ for suspects in Moore County substation attack
The FBI and North Carolina sheriff deputies have issued “active warrants” for suspects in an attack on Moore County substations that left 45,000 residents without power, according to reports.The Moore County Sheriff’s Office told WRAL that multiple search warrants had been issued in relation to a targeted gunfire assault on two power grids overnight on Saturday.The FBI has also been granted a federal order to obtain cell phone records to identify anyone who was near the two substations, according to WRAL.“If we would have found them easily, we would have had someone under arrest by now,” a Moore County...
‘Murder or suicide?’ The back and forth battle two years later
Two years ago on this day marked the beginning of a nightmare for one Oklahoma family after they found their 14 year old daughter’s lifeless body in their garage with a gunshot wound to the head. Since then News 4 has spoken extensively with this family. For them it has been a complicated journey filled with doubt and a back and forth battle over the ruling of their daughter’s death and who is responsible.
Authorities begin search for remains at site of suspected Iowa killings
Authorities are excavating land that once belonged to Donald Dean Studey for a second time after his daughter claims he was a prolific serial killer who murdered up to 70 women.
Idaho8.com
Unsealed case file reveals new details of 2021 bomb threat incident involving Colorado Springs LGBTQ club shooting suspect
An unsealed case file revealed new details about what took place during a 2021 bomb threat incident that led to the arrest of the Club Q shooting suspect. Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Robin Chittum ordered the unsealing of the case file Thursday, ruling in part that the public interest outweighs the defendant’s privacy despite the objections of the 22-year-old shooting suspect, Anderson Aldrich, and their mother, Laurel Voepel.
Armed man shot after entering California police station lot
A Southern California police officer shot and wounded a man who entered a secure parking lot of a police station armed with a rifle, authorities said. The shooting happened Monday after the officer drove his cruiser through the security gate at the Rialto police station and was followed closely by a black Dodge Charger, said police Chief Mark Kling. The suspect exited the Charger “armed with an AR-15-type weapon” and ran toward the officer's vehicle, Kling said in a video posted to Twitter. Security camera footage showed the suspect suddenly walking back to the Charger before turning around and...
What Happened In The Sherri Papini Case? A Timeline Of The Infamous California Kidnapping Hoax
“Sherri Papini: Lies, Lies and More Lies” explores the six-year saga of a shocking kidnapping hoax. Sherri Papini, the California woman who infamously staged her own kidnapping, began serving her 18-month sentence this month, msn.com reported. Papini’s elaborate hoax began in early November 2016, when she vanished after going...
Gilbert police arrest a man in connection to fatal Christmas Day shooting
Gilbert police arrested a 48-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of his stepfather on Christmas. Officers had responded to a call on Sunday at about 4:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a vehicle that had backed into a home near Recker and Warner roads. Upon arrival, officers found...
