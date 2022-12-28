Read full article on original website
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Click2Houston.com
Texans rookie linebacker Christian Harris looks to build off interception against Titans: ‘I feel like I’m coming along pretty well’
HOUSTON – Christian Harris saw the play coming, adeptly reading Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis’ eyes and body language. That led the Texans’ rookie linebacker to break crisply on the football for his first NFL interception, jumping a slant route as Willis stared down his primary read. The fourth-quarter interception, the first of Harris’ career, helped seal the Texans’ second victory of the season last Sunday at Nissan Stadium.
Click2Houston.com
Texans look to boost winning-steak over Jaguars to 10 games: ‘You play to win at all times’
HOUSTON – In a season filled with mighty struggles, narrow losses and little to lean into beyond the bigger picture of a pivotal offseason, the Texans do have some goals remaining this season. The 2-12-1 Texans, currently headed toward the top overall pick of the draft, own a nine-game...
Click2Houston.com
Texans quarterback Davis Mills playing more ‘decisive,’ with ‘poise’
Davis Mills isn’t playing like the quarterback whose performance and confidence became so shaky he was benched. Since regaining his starting job three games ago, the Texans’ quarterback has improved his play significantly. He manufactured a game-winning drive against the Tennessee Titans capped by his adeptly-placed touchdown pass to wide receiver Brandin Cooks and preceded by slick throws to Amari Rodgers and Phillip Dorsett to snap a nine-game losing streak for the 2-12-1 Texans.
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
Click2Houston.com
Texans considering potential uniform changes
HOUSTON – The Texans are contemplating a new look. Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair had acknowledged previously that the AFC South franchise is considering making uniform changes during a Reddit session. That could include uniform colors, jersey and helmet design. The Texans’ Battle Red helmet unveiled for a...
