Davis Mills isn’t playing like the quarterback whose performance and confidence became so shaky he was benched. Since regaining his starting job three games ago, the Texans’ quarterback has improved his play significantly. He manufactured a game-winning drive against the Tennessee Titans capped by his adeptly-placed touchdown pass to wide receiver Brandin Cooks and preceded by slick throws to Amari Rodgers and Phillip Dorsett to snap a nine-game losing streak for the 2-12-1 Texans.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO