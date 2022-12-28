DETROIT (WXYZ) — “I am still hoping it is not him, you know,” said Guadalupe Benoit, sister of Eduardo Rodriguez. Guadalupe Benoit got word from police, they believe her brother died in a home passed on by relatives on Florida Street in Detroit. The 63-year-old is believed to have been found after a fire Thursday morning. The medical examiner is working to confirm his identity officially through dental records, but Eduardo Rodriguez lived there.

