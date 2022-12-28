ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: A rain/snow shower this morning

Today, New Year's Day: Cloudy with a chance of mixed showers through early afternoon. It should be mostly rain around Detroit and south. Low of 32° and a high of 43°. Overnight: Cloudy, areas of fog possible. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: WSW 5-10 Monday: Lots of...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

MSP arrest driver speeding upwards of 100 mph on Detroit streets

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police arrested a driver Wednesday night for speeding at excess of 100mph going southbound on Hoover. He later headed onto Gratiot before ditching his car on Burden and Yorkshire in Detroit. This incident was caught on chopper video and posted online by MSP. His car...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Family asks for justice for man believed to have died in Detroit house fire

DETROIT (WXYZ) — “I am still hoping it is not him, you know,” said Guadalupe Benoit, sister of Eduardo Rodriguez. Guadalupe Benoit got word from police, they believe her brother died in a home passed on by relatives on Florida Street in Detroit. The 63-year-old is believed to have been found after a fire Thursday morning. The medical examiner is working to confirm his identity officially through dental records, but Eduardo Rodriguez lived there.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

VIDEO: Tips lead Warren police to make huge narcotics bust

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Warren Police Department's Special Investigation Narcotics (SID) announced it made a significant drug bust Thursday after receiving tips via the People Against Illegal Drugs (P.A.I.D.) hotline. “The P.A.I.D. initiative is a successful program which produces significant results. Many of the drug, gun, and money seizures...
WARREN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Ann Arbor businesses prepare for Fiesta Bowl crowds

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — New Years Eve will be a big day for Michigan fans, as the Wolverines prepare to take on TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. The game is a semifinal in the College Football Playoff, with a spot in the National Championship on the line. Despite...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Woman dies after Warren house fire on New Year's Day

(WXYZ) — Fire officials say a woman has died following a house fire on Moulin Avenue in Warren on New Year's Day. We're told the fire happened after midnight. Officials say the woman was initially rescued from the house but later died from her injuries. The victim is believed...
WARREN, MI

