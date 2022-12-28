Read full article on original website
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: A rain/snow shower this morning
Today, New Year's Day: Cloudy with a chance of mixed showers through early afternoon. It should be mostly rain around Detroit and south. Low of 32° and a high of 43°. Overnight: Cloudy, areas of fog possible. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: WSW 5-10 Monday: Lots of...
Tv20detroit.com
MSP arrest driver speeding upwards of 100 mph on Detroit streets
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police arrested a driver Wednesday night for speeding at excess of 100mph going southbound on Hoover. He later headed onto Gratiot before ditching his car on Burden and Yorkshire in Detroit. This incident was caught on chopper video and posted online by MSP. His car...
Tv20detroit.com
Neighbors grieve man killed by intense morning house fire on Florida Street in Detroit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Neighbors say the heat from a house fire was so intense, they didn’t need coats outside on their block this morning. They feared the worst for the three people that lived there. When they reached two of them, it was bittersweet. Two they feared dead...
Tv20detroit.com
Neighbors on alert after woman shot, killed outside Detroit convenience store
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit neighborhood is still reeling from a brazen murder caught on camera. The man responsible is still on the loose. He allegedly shot the victim to steal her car and the belongings in her pocket. It happened just before 11:00 pm on Wednesday, December 28...
Tv20detroit.com
Family asks for justice for man believed to have died in Detroit house fire
DETROIT (WXYZ) — “I am still hoping it is not him, you know,” said Guadalupe Benoit, sister of Eduardo Rodriguez. Guadalupe Benoit got word from police, they believe her brother died in a home passed on by relatives on Florida Street in Detroit. The 63-year-old is believed to have been found after a fire Thursday morning. The medical examiner is working to confirm his identity officially through dental records, but Eduardo Rodriguez lived there.
Tv20detroit.com
EV Tax credit changes, interest rates & chips will impact auto market in 2023
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — “I like the grill on it,” said Cortez Bracey as he checked out an F-150 at Avis Ford. He exudes the joy you can see when someone is about to make a dream come true. “It is like no other. I have been...
Tv20detroit.com
VIDEO: Tips lead Warren police to make huge narcotics bust
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Warren Police Department's Special Investigation Narcotics (SID) announced it made a significant drug bust Thursday after receiving tips via the People Against Illegal Drugs (P.A.I.D.) hotline. “The P.A.I.D. initiative is a successful program which produces significant results. Many of the drug, gun, and money seizures...
Tv20detroit.com
Ann Arbor businesses prepare for Fiesta Bowl crowds
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — New Years Eve will be a big day for Michigan fans, as the Wolverines prepare to take on TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. The game is a semifinal in the College Football Playoff, with a spot in the National Championship on the line. Despite...
Tv20detroit.com
Police looking for suspect who killed woman, stole her car at a Detroit corner store
(WXYZ) — "My rock. My heart. My everything.”. Too distraught to show his face, John Golden is anguished over the death of his wife and high school sweetheart Tracie Golden. “Everyone that knows her and me knows how we felt about each other," John said. Tracie was murdered Wednesday...
Tv20detroit.com
Hockey game honors Oxford teen's legacy, raises money for foundation
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Thursday night, Oxford and surrounding communities came together to honor Tate Myre. He's one of four teens who tragically lost their lives during the fateful school shooting on November 30, 2021. Two hockey teams faced off at the Detroit Skating Club in Bloomfield Township...
Tv20detroit.com
1 dead following New Year's Eve party triple shooting in Detroit, police say
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say one person is dead following a triple shooting on New Year’s Day. Police say they responded to a shooting around 1:42 a.m. in the area of E. Warren and E. Outer Drive. When they arrived, police say they discovered one person dead...
Tv20detroit.com
Hospital security threatens patient with arrest over TikTok video, claiming HIPAA violation
DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — When Denise Bradley told a nurse at Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn that she was continuing to record her encounter with him and hospital security guards for her safety, the nurse replied, "Your safety shouldn't be on TikTok." On video, the nurse can then be heard...
Tv20detroit.com
Woman dies after Warren house fire on New Year's Day
(WXYZ) — Fire officials say a woman has died following a house fire on Moulin Avenue in Warren on New Year's Day. We're told the fire happened after midnight. Officials say the woman was initially rescued from the house but later died from her injuries. The victim is believed...
Comments / 1