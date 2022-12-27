ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Power 93.7 WBLK

Bills Fans Are Angry Over The NFL Game They Have to Watch Sunday

The 1 pm game on CBS in the Buffalo market has now switched to Miami at New England, instead of Indianapolis at the New York Giants. The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football this week. It's the first game the Bills have played against the Bengals since 2019 and their first game in Cincinnati since 2017.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Raiders bench Derek Carr, will start Jarrett Stidham vs. 49ers

The Las Vegas Raiders are making a quarterback change. Jarrett Stidham will start the final two games of the regular season in place of longtime first-string QB Derek Carr, head coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday. The Raiders host the San Francisco 49ers this weekend and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18.
LAS VEGAS, NV
chatsports.com

NY Jets open as one of top betting favorites to land Derek Carr

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the New York Jets have a strong chance to land Derek Carr in the offseason. The New York Jets are +400 to be Derek Carr’s next team, giving them the second-best odds. The Indianapolis Colts have the best odds, followed by the Jets. The Tennessee Titans are +500 while the divisional rival New England Patriots are +800. The Panthers, Buccaneers, and Commanders are +900 while the Saints and Giants are +1000 to round up the longshots.
NEW YORK STATE

