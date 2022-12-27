Read full article on original website
Related
Bills Fans Are Angry Over The NFL Game They Have to Watch Sunday
The 1 pm game on CBS in the Buffalo market has now switched to Miami at New England, instead of Indianapolis at the New York Giants. The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football this week. It's the first game the Bills have played against the Bengals since 2019 and their first game in Cincinnati since 2017.
Trent Williams identifies 49ers’ biggest challenge heading into the playoffs
The San Francisco 49ers are treating their New Year's Day matchup against Las Vegas Raiders like a playoff game. Even though the Niners have had the division wrapped up since Week 15, and clinched a playoff spot, now is not the time to take your foot off the gas. San...
Bills QB Josh Allen Downplaying Matchup vs. Bengals, Joe Burrow?
The Cincinnati Bengals appear to be nothing more than the next game on the schedule for the Buffalo Bills ... or so it seems.
NBC Sports
Tua Tagovailoa’s brother believes Dolphins quarterback will play again, at some point
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from team meetings Thursday, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports. Nobody knows when Tagovailoa will return, not even his brother. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa spoke to Reynolds ahead of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday. “Everyone has their opinion,” Taulia Tagovailoa said....
What Bill Belichick said about preparing for the Dolphins without Tua Tagovailoa
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that Tagovailoa will not play on Sunday. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss Sunday’s game against New England with a concussion, coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday. Teddy Bridgewater will start in his place. Patriots coach Bill Belichick said that he doesn’t...
Tua Tagovailoa’s trainer speaks about quarterback's future after concussion scare: 'UNO ain’t going anywhere'
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa entered concussion protocol for the second time this season, but his trainer vowed Thursday that Tua would soon return.
FOX Sports
Raiders bench Derek Carr, will start Jarrett Stidham vs. 49ers
The Las Vegas Raiders are making a quarterback change. Jarrett Stidham will start the final two games of the regular season in place of longtime first-string QB Derek Carr, head coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday. The Raiders host the San Francisco 49ers this weekend and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18.
BREAKING: Jarrett Stidham takes over as starting quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders
Jarrett Stidham will start for the Las Vegas Raiders in their final two games.
Is Patriots QB Mac Jones really getting a ‘dirty’ reputation among NFL defenders? (Mailbag)
We’re running a mailbag on Thursdays during the season. If you have questions on the Patriots, NFL, or want gripe about past answers, email cmason@masslive.com or tweet @bychrismason. Now let’s get to this week’s questions!. Happy week after Festivus, Chris. Local sports radio talk appears to have...
chatsports.com
NY Jets open as one of top betting favorites to land Derek Carr
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the New York Jets have a strong chance to land Derek Carr in the offseason. The New York Jets are +400 to be Derek Carr’s next team, giving them the second-best odds. The Indianapolis Colts have the best odds, followed by the Jets. The Tennessee Titans are +500 while the divisional rival New England Patriots are +800. The Panthers, Buccaneers, and Commanders are +900 while the Saints and Giants are +1000 to round up the longshots.
Comments / 0