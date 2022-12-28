ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition hearing

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A suspect arrested in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students plans to waive an extradition hearing so he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face murder charges, his defense attorney said Saturday. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student and teaching...
MOSCOW, ID
Kentuckians may face challenges purchasing medical cannabis

Taylor described how her husband made the change. “So he actually went out to Oregon and learned how to make it himself and for a long time we were making it in our basement. I was a little worried about that in the beginning, but he started using it and went 5 years seizure free,” she said.
KENTUCKY STATE
Discover the Coldest Place in Missouri (-40 degrees!)

Discover the Coldest Place in Missouri (-40 degrees!) If you’ve ever been to Missouri in winter, then you know just how bone-chilling cold it can get. But have you ever wondered what the lowest ever temperature recorded in the entire state of Missouri was? There’s no need to look any further – Warsaw, Missouri, currently holds the record for the coldest recorded temperature at a jaw-dropping -40 degrees Fahrenheit. This temperature was recorded over a century ago on February 13, 1905.
MISSOURI STATE
Governor Parson extends executive order for Gygr-Gas propane customers

Governor Mike Parson issues a new executive order, extending relief for former customers of a Boonville-based propane company. Parson signed Executive Order 22-11 on Thursday, allowing customers who have propane tanks owned by Gygr-Gas to seek propane from other companies through January 31. The original order, issued December 15, set the deadline for January 1.
MISSOURI STATE
Suspect in deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, authorities said Friday. The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the small town of Moscow,...
MOSCOW, ID
Winter weather temporarily drives up gas prices in Missouri

Experts say a recent stretch of bitter cold temperatures across the country has led to a temporary increase in Missouri's gasoline prices. Springfield, and many other parts of the country, were hit with temperatures that dipped toward zero degrees over the Christmas weekend. AAA says the bitter cold impacted fuel deliveries and led to a 3% decrease in Midwest refining output.
MISSOURI STATE
New Madrid: Midwest prepares for catastrophic earthquake

A large earthquake is bound to rock the Midwest. Experts just don’t know when. The New Madrid seismic zone is a cluster of fault lines that run through Missouri, Tennessee and Arkansas. It is the most active seismic area in the U.S., east of the Rockies. Every year, hundreds of small earthquakes occur in the zone.
TENNESSEE STATE
Will Missouri voters get a prez primary or return again to the Stone Age?

I am not a member of any organized political party. I am a Democrat. – Will Rogers. The recent announcement that the Democratic Party finally was yanking the first-in-the-nation punch bowl away from the Iowa presidential caucus and giving it to South Carolina for 2024 seemed to challenge Will Rogers’ wisdom.
MISSOURI STATE
Psychic medium lays out predictions for Ohio in 2023

Empathy is apparently what Ohio needs in 2023. Mindy Drayer spoke with professional psychic medium Tina Blankenship about what she sees for Ohio in the new year. Higher prices and more crime are just two examples. Watch this interview to find out the rest.
OHIO STATE

