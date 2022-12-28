Read full article on original website
Related
What is Missouri’s minimum wage for 2023?
Missouri's minimum wage will increase by 85 cents per hour at the start of the 2023 year.
kansascitymag.com
Missouri now has the nation’s most liberal cannabis laws—here are six surprising stats
Recreational marijuana will be available in Missouri starting sometime in “early February.” That’s just three months after legalization. When Colorado and Washington state legalized it a decade ago, it took them nearly two years to get recreational dispensaries up and running. 168. The number of mid-sized joints...
spectrumnews1.com
Suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition hearing
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A suspect arrested in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students plans to waive an extradition hearing so he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face murder charges, his defense attorney said Saturday. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student and teaching...
KYTV
Dozens of bills related to guns pre-filed ahead of Missouri Legislative Session
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - More than A dozen bills with one common theme: Guns in the State of Missouri. Many lawmakers have filed bills relating to purchasing and selling guns, the crime of having a gun, and the crime of using one. Many of these come following a year of deadly shootings across the country and even in Missouri.
Buy vegetable oil in these states? You may be eligible for a payment
ST. LOUIS, Mo.- People in several states are eligible for a payout from a class action suit against ConAgra Foods. The lawsuit alleges that the company broke the law by marketing some Wesson Oil Products made from genetically modified ingredients as “Natural.”. The case has been in the courts...
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri picks up pace of executions. Next is transgender inmate from St. Louis County.
POTOSI — Nineteen years after Scott McLaughlin stabbed, strangled and raped an ex-girlfriend in St. Louis County, the state of Missouri is set to put McLaughlin to death. It would be the state's third execution in nine months, a marked increase from recent years. Unless the courts or Gov....
spectrumnews1.com
Kentuckians may face challenges purchasing medical cannabis
Taylor described how her husband made the change. “So he actually went out to Oregon and learned how to make it himself and for a long time we were making it in our basement. I was a little worried about that in the beginning, but he started using it and went 5 years seizure free,” she said.
spectrumnews1.com
Medical marijuana will soon be legal for some Kentuckians. Here's how it works
KENTUCKY — Starting Sunday, Kentuckians with certain medical conditions can legally possess medicinal marijuana — with several caveats. It comes after Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear signed an order taking action on medical marijuana after legislation on the matter stalled several times in Frankfort. What You Need To Know.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Missouri (-40 degrees!)
Discover the Coldest Place in Missouri (-40 degrees!) If you’ve ever been to Missouri in winter, then you know just how bone-chilling cold it can get. But have you ever wondered what the lowest ever temperature recorded in the entire state of Missouri was? There’s no need to look any further – Warsaw, Missouri, currently holds the record for the coldest recorded temperature at a jaw-dropping -40 degrees Fahrenheit. This temperature was recorded over a century ago on February 13, 1905.
kjluradio.com
Governor Parson extends executive order for Gygr-Gas propane customers
Governor Mike Parson issues a new executive order, extending relief for former customers of a Boonville-based propane company. Parson signed Executive Order 22-11 on Thursday, allowing customers who have propane tanks owned by Gygr-Gas to seek propane from other companies through January 31. The original order, issued December 15, set the deadline for January 1.
spectrumnews1.com
Suspect in deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, authorities said Friday. The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the small town of Moscow,...
YAHOO!
Winter weather temporarily drives up gas prices in Missouri
Experts say a recent stretch of bitter cold temperatures across the country has led to a temporary increase in Missouri's gasoline prices. Springfield, and many other parts of the country, were hit with temperatures that dipped toward zero degrees over the Christmas weekend. AAA says the bitter cold impacted fuel deliveries and led to a 3% decrease in Midwest refining output.
Some concerned about new Missouri law making it a crime to sleep on state-owned property
The new year is already off to a sour start for some. Starting Sunday, it will be a crime to sleep on state-owned land in Missouri.
Bold Prediction: Missouri Makes Record Investment in Education
Looking ahead to St. Louis in 2023
straightarrownews.com
New Madrid: Midwest prepares for catastrophic earthquake
A large earthquake is bound to rock the Midwest. Experts just don’t know when. The New Madrid seismic zone is a cluster of fault lines that run through Missouri, Tennessee and Arkansas. It is the most active seismic area in the U.S., east of the Rockies. Every year, hundreds of small earthquakes occur in the zone.
myozarksonline.com
Missouri Could Be First To Execute Transgender Person
Missouri could execute the first transgender person in U.S. history next week. Alisa Nelson reports.
showmeprogress.com
A four day school week is now a republican priority?
Washington, DC should learn from Missouri and our values, not the other way around!. More highway potholes must be second on the list.
myleaderpaper.com
Will Missouri voters get a prez primary or return again to the Stone Age?
I am not a member of any organized political party. I am a Democrat. – Will Rogers. The recent announcement that the Democratic Party finally was yanking the first-in-the-nation punch bowl away from the Iowa presidential caucus and giving it to South Carolina for 2024 seemed to challenge Will Rogers’ wisdom.
spectrumnews1.com
Psychic medium lays out predictions for Ohio in 2023
Empathy is apparently what Ohio needs in 2023. Mindy Drayer spoke with professional psychic medium Tina Blankenship about what she sees for Ohio in the new year. Higher prices and more crime are just two examples. Watch this interview to find out the rest.
Bold Prediction: Missouri Will Overturn Abortion Ban
Looking ahead to St. Louis in 2023
Comments / 0