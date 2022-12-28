Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
College Gameday Makes Their Picks
The day has finally come. Georgia and Ohio State are set to get in between the hash marks and get ready for action.
Henry County Daily Herald
Ohio State-Georgia Betting Line Sees Significant Shift
As the College Football Playoff games approach, it is becoming clearer who bettors are taking to cover the spreads. In the last 24 hours, Georgia has gone from a 6.5-point favorite to a 5.5-point favorite, per ESPN’s David Purdam, which is proof that influential bettors are on the Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl on Saturday. SI Sportsbook now has the line at Ohio State +5, at time of publication.
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia vs. Ohio State: The Halftime Report
Both teams spoke highly of each other all week, acknowledging the task at hand. Georgia and Ohio State understand they are in a one-game season, and their first-half play reflects that.
Henry County Daily Herald
Live Updates: College Football Playoff - Georgia vs Ohio State
For the second year in a row, and the third time under Kirby Smart, the Georgia Bulldogs are in the College Football Playoff. Georgia is 2-0 in the semifinals round of the Playoff, and 3-1 overall, winning the College Football Playoff National Championship last season.
Henry County Daily Herald
Meyer Compares CJ Stroud, Stetson Bennett Ahead of Peach Bowl
The Peach Bowl featuring No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will be the highlight of Bowl Season up to this point, as it could be the only game that features two Heisman finalist quarterbacks. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud is the popular name, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett has flown under the radar throughout the country.
Henry County Daily Herald
Ryan Day Updates Status of Miyan Williams
Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart and Ohio State head coach Ryan Day sat down with the media for a joint press conference ahead of Saturday's Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The winner will clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Henry County Daily Herald
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES NOTES: North Gwinnett grad Jordan Hancock home for CFP semifinal
ATLANTA — It may be December, but Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal game between Georgia and Ohio State features the return of former North Gwinnett defensive back Jordan Hancock, who is a reserve for the No. 4-ranked Buckeyes. Hancock, who signed with the Buckeyes in the Class of 2021...
Henry County Daily Herald
McDonough boys basketball goes 3-0 in Chuck Miller Holiday Classic
The McDonough Warhawks boys basketball team won all three of its games at the annual Chuck Miller Holiday Classic. First, the Warhawks defeated Pine Forest High School from Pensacola, Fla., 82-35. Georgia rallied from double-figure deficits twice to defeat Ohio State 42-41 in a thrilling College Football Playoff semifinal game...
Henry County Daily Herald
A Look back at 2022 in Henry County
McDONOUGH — Several notable events occurred throughout 2022. From the start of a long-promised SPLOST project, continued growth, and the loss of high school students, the year has left an indelible mark on residents. Here is a small sampling of some of Henry County’s top stories as selected by...
Henry County Daily Herald
Barn Kitties from Klassy Kats of Butts County are truly organic pest control
JACKSON — Are you fighting rats or mice on your property? Klassy Kats of Butts County can provide you with the best organic pest control around — barn kitties. “We recently released three more of our ‘kommunity kitties’ that are now free to live their best life without a care of having more unwanted and homeless kittens,” said Hunter Jones, who cofounded Klassy Kats of Butts County two years ago with Juli Price.
Henry County Daily Herald
He Survived a Shooting at His High School. Returning Has Been, at Times, Unimaginable.
Editors’ note: This story contains graphic accounts of gun violence. Henry County nonprofit provide thousands of toys for underserved families during Christmas season.
