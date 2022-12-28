ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State-Georgia Betting Line Sees Significant Shift

As the College Football Playoff games approach, it is becoming clearer who bettors are taking to cover the spreads. In the last 24 hours, Georgia has gone from a 6.5-point favorite to a 5.5-point favorite, per ESPN’s David Purdam, which is proof that influential bettors are on the Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl on Saturday. SI Sportsbook now has the line at Ohio State +5, at time of publication.
Georgia vs. Ohio State: The Halftime Report

Both teams spoke highly of each other all week, acknowledging the task at hand. Georgia and Ohio State understand they are in a one-game season, and their first-half play reflects that.
Live Updates: College Football Playoff - Georgia vs Ohio State

For the second year in a row, and the third time under Kirby Smart, the Georgia Bulldogs are in the College Football Playoff. Georgia is 2-0 in the semifinals round of the Playoff, and 3-1 overall, winning the College Football Playoff National Championship last season.
Meyer Compares CJ Stroud, Stetson Bennett Ahead of Peach Bowl

The Peach Bowl featuring No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will be the highlight of Bowl Season up to this point, as it could be the only game that features two Heisman finalist quarterbacks. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud is the popular name, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett has flown under the radar throughout the country.
Ryan Day Updates Status of Miyan Williams

Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart and Ohio State head coach Ryan Day sat down with the media for a joint press conference ahead of Saturday's Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The winner will clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
McDonough boys basketball goes 3-0 in Chuck Miller Holiday Classic

The McDonough Warhawks boys basketball team won all three of its games at the annual Chuck Miller Holiday Classic. First, the Warhawks defeated Pine Forest High School from Pensacola, Fla., 82-35. Georgia rallied from double-figure deficits twice to defeat Ohio State 42-41 in a thrilling College Football Playoff semifinal game...
A Look back at 2022 in Henry County

McDONOUGH — Several notable events occurred throughout 2022. From the start of a long-promised SPLOST project, continued growth, and the loss of high school students, the year has left an indelible mark on residents. Here is a small sampling of some of Henry County’s top stories as selected by...
Barn Kitties from Klassy Kats of Butts County are truly organic pest control

JACKSON — Are you fighting rats or mice on your property? Klassy Kats of Butts County can provide you with the best organic pest control around — barn kitties. “We recently released three more of our ‘kommunity kitties’ that are now free to live their best life without a care of having more unwanted and homeless kittens,” said Hunter Jones, who cofounded Klassy Kats of Butts County two years ago with Juli Price.
